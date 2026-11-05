Knight Therapeutics Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Achieved nine-month record-high revenues of over $430 million and Adjusted EBITDA1 of over $76 million

Raised 2026 guidance to revenues of $560 million to $570 million and Adjusted EBITDA1 of approximately 17.5% of revenues

Raised peak annual revenues for pipeline and launched pipeline products to over $300 million MONTREAL, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: GUD) (“Knight” or“the Company”), a pan-American (ex-US) pharmaceutical company, today reported financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2026. All currency amounts are in thousands except for share and per share amounts. All currencies are Canadian unless otherwise specified. Q3-26 Highlights Financial Results - IFRS

Revenues were $137,691, an increase of $16,143 or 13% over the same period in the prior year. The increase was primarily driven by the growth of our promoted products in Canada and Latin America, and the appreciation of LATAM currencies, partly offset by the purchasing patterns of certain customers.

Gross margin was $68,431 or 50% of revenues compared to $55,810 or 46% of revenues in the same period in prior year. The increase in gross margin % was mainly due to product mix and the lower impact of hyperinflation2.

Operating loss was $6,551 compared to an operating income of $646 in the same period in prior year.

Net loss was $2,680, compared to a net loss of $3,791 in the same period in prior year.

Net loss per share was $0.03, compared to a net loss per share of $0.04 in the same period in prior year. Generated cash inflow from operations of $26,089.

Financial Results - Non-IFRS

Adjusted Revenues1 were $136,740, an increase of $14,112 or 12% over the same period in the prior year, or $5,487 or 4% on a constant currency1 basis, primarily driven by the growth of our promoted products partly offset by the purchasing patterns of certain customers.

Adjusted Gross Margin1 was $69,706 or 51% of Adjusted Revenues1 compared to $59,898 or 49% of Adjusted Revenues1 in the same period in prior year. The increase in the Adjusted Gross Margin1 % was mainly due to product mix.

Adjusted EBITDA1 was $23,802, an increase of $2,815 or 13% over the same period in prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA per share1 was $0.24, an increase of $0.03 or 15% over the same period in prior year. Ended the quarter with net cash3 of $114,538, compared to net debt3 of $987 at the end of Q3-25.

Corporate developments

Raised 2026 guidance to revenues of $560 million to $570 million (previously $540 million to $560 million) and Adjusted EBITDA1 of approximately 17.5% of revenues (previously at least 15%).

Raised peak annual revenues for pipeline and launched pipeline products to over $300 million (previously over $200 million).

Brazil's Superior Chamber of Tax Appeals issued a final decision in Knight's favour regarding the goodwill tax reassessments. Completed the NCIB launched in August 2025 with a total purchase of 1,976,800 common shares at an average price of $6.21 for aggregate cash consideration of $12,277.

Products

Entered into an exclusive distribution agreement with Kyowa Kirin International for Poteligeo® (mogamulizumab) in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia and Argentina.

Submitted multiple products for regulatory approval:



Supplemental indication for Minjuvi® (tafasitamab) as a first-line treatment option for adults with previously untreated diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) or high-grade B-cell lymphoma (HGBL) in Brazil.

Gemtesa® (vibegron) in Canada.

Obtained regulatory approval for Tavalisse® (fostamatinib disodium hexahydrate) in Colombia.

Executed on 2 commercial launches:



Durivast® (rivastigmine) in Colombia.

Wynzora® (calcipotriol and betamethasone dipropionate) in Canada.

Received a Notice of Non-Compliance from Health Canada requesting additional information for its New Drug Submission for Crexont® (carbidopa and levodopa) extended-release capsules. Knight is working with its partner to prepare a response to Health Canada. Completed the transition of the exclusive U.S. commercialization rights for Impavido® (miltefosine) to Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

S ubsequent to quarter-end

Obtained regulatory approval for Niktimvo® (axatilimab) in Brazil.

Executed on 2 commercial launches:



Tavalisse® (fostamatinib disodium hexahydrate) in Brazil.

Durivast® (rivastigmine) in Peru. Obtained regulatory approval and launched a supplemental indication of Minjuvi® for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) in Mexico.

“I am excited with our record performance in the first nine months of 2026. Our revenues grew by 36% to $430 million and Adjusted EBITDA1 by 57% to over $76 million. This strong performance is the result of our commercial execution driving the growth of our promoted portfolio, which increased by $78 million or 39%. During the quarter, we also entered into an agreement with KKI for Poteligeo®, further strengthening our oncology/hematology portfolio. Given our strong performance, we are raising our financial outlook for fiscal 2026 for both revenues and Adjusted EBITDA1 and now expect record revenues of between $560 million and $570 million and Adjusted EBITDA1 of approximately 17.5% of revenues. Looking beyond 2026, based on the performance of our launched pipeline products and the addition of Poteligeo®, we have also raised our estimate of peak annual revenues for our pipeline and launched pipeline to over $300 million,” said Samira Sakhia, President and Chief Executive Officer of Knight Therapeutics Inc. “The growth in our business is translating into solid cash generation. We generated $96 million from our operations in the first nine months of the year and ended the quarter with net cash3 of $115 million. Our raised 2026 outlook and increased pipeline peak revenue guidance, together with our strong balance sheet, position us well to continue executing on our mission of acquiring, in-licensing, developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products in Canada and Latin America,” continued Ms. Sakhia. _______________________________________

1 Refer to Section - Financial Results under Non-IFRS measures for additional details.

2Refers to the impact of hyperinflation due to the application of IAS 29 in Argentina. Refer to Section - Hyperinflation for additional details.

3Cash and cash equivalents, and marketable securities, net of bank loans

SELECT FINANCIAL RESULTS REPORTED UNDER IFRS

[In thousands of Canadian dollars] Change Change Q3-26 Q3-25 $1 %2 YTD-26 YTD-25 $1 %2 Revenues 137,691 121,548 16,143 13% 430,342 316,982 113,360 36% Gross margin 68,431 55,810 12,621 23% 207,155 135,507 71,648 53% Gross margin % 50 % 46% 48 % 43% Selling and marketing 22,082 17,908 (4,174 ) 23% 64,257 47,506 (16,751 ) 35% General and administrative 16,209 13,116 (3,093 ) 24% 45,117 41,149 (3,968 ) 10% Research and development 9,789 8,694 (1,095 ) 13% 29,760 19,761 (9,999 ) 51% Amortization of intangible assets 14,809 15,446 637 4% 42,941 35,651 (7,290 ) 20% Remeasurement of contingent consideration 12,093 - (12,093 ) N/A 12,771 - (12,771 ) N/A Operating expenses 74,982 55,164 (19,818 ) 36% 194,846 144,067 (50,779 ) 35% Operating (loss) income (6,551 ) 646 (7,197 ) N/A 12,309 (8,560 ) 20,869 N/A Net (loss) income for the period (2,680 ) (3,791 ) 1,111 29% 7,128 (14,228 ) 21,356 N/A

1 A positive variance represents a positive impact to net income (loss) and a negative variance represents a negative impact to net income (loss).

2 Percentage change is presented in absolute values.

Revenues: For the quarter ended September 30, 2026, revenues increased by $16,143 or 13% compared to the same period in the prior year. This increase was primarily driven by the growth of our promoted products in Canada and Latin America, and the appreciation of LATAM currencies, partly offset by the purchasing patterns of certain customers. On a constant currency1 basis, the increase in revenues was $5,487 or 4%, driven by the following:



The Promoted Portfolio grew by $7,531 or 10%.



This growth was mainly driven by Myfembree®, Imvexxy®, Envarsus®PA, Orgovyx®, Minjuvi®, Pemazyre®, Bapocil®, Akynzeo®, Xcopri®, Jornay PM® and Cresemba®.

Partly offset by the purchasing patterns of certain customers. The Mature and Discontinued Portfolios decreased by $2,044 or 4%. The variance was not significant.



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1 Refer to Section - Financial Results under Non-IFRS measures for additional details.

Our revenues by product portfolio are as follows:

Change Product Portfolio Q3-26 Q3-251 $ % Promoted Launched Pipeline Productsa 21,162 8,776 12,386 141% Strategic Productsb 64,850 62,362 2,488 4% Total Promoted 86,012 71,138 14,874 21% Maturec 51,637 49,068 2,569 5% Discontinuedd 42 1,342 (1,300 ) 97% Total Revenues 137,691 121,548 16,143 13% Definitions a: Promoted products currently in the early stage of launch, typically having been introduced to the market within the past five years.

b: Promoted products that have reached, or are approaching, their peak potential, typically having been introduced to the market over five years ago.

c: Products that require lower levels of promotional activity and/or have reached their peak potential.

d: Products that the Company has stopped commercializing or is in the process of discontinuing. 1Comparative figures have been reclassified to align with the three-month period ended September 30, 2026 reporting presentation. These reclassifications had no impact on total revenues.



Promoted Portfolio: For the quarter ended September 30, 2026, the Promoted Portfolio increased by $14,874 or 21% driven by:



The Launched Pipeline Products grew by $12,386 or 141% and on a constant currency1 basis by $12,205 or 137% driven by our product launches in Canada and Latin America including Orgovyx®, Imvexxy®, Xcopri®, Myfembree®, Jornay PM® and Minjuvi®. The Strategic Products increased by $2,488 or 4% and, on a constant currency1 basis, decreased by $4,674 or 7%, driven by the purchasing patterns of certain customers and a decline in revenue of Lenvima® in Colombia due to price reductions under the direct price control regime, partly offset by the growth in our promoted strategic products including Cresemba®, Akynzeo® and Envarsus®PA. Excluding the impact of the purchasing patterns of certain customers, the Strategic Products grew by $2,253 or 3%.

Mature Portfolio: For the quarter ended September 30, 2026, the Mature Portfolio increased by $2,569 or 5% and decreased on a constant currency1 basis by $741 or 1%. The variances were not significant.



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1 Refer to Section - Financial Results under Non-IFRS measures for additional details.



Gross margin: For the quarter ended September 30, 2026, gross margin was $68,431 or 50%, compared to $55,810 or 46% in Q3-25. Adjusted Gross Margin1 was $69,706 in Q3-26, an increase of $9,808 compared to Q3-25, due to the growth of revenues. The Adjusted Gross Margin1 as a % of Adjusted Revenues1, was 51% in Q3-26 compared to 49% in Q3-25. The increase was mainly due to product mix.

Selling and marketing (“S&M”) expenses: For the quarter ended September 30, 2026, S&M expenses increased by $4,174 or 23% and by $2,874 or 15% on a constant currency1 basis. The increase was driven by an expansion in our sales structure to support our launches and re-launches in Canada, Brazil and Mexico. In addition to structure, the increase included incremental promotion and marketing expenses for our Launched Pipeline Products, including Orgovyx®, Myfembree®, Xcopri®, Jornay PM®, Wynzora®, Durivast®, Minjuvi®, and Tavalisse®.

General and administrative (“G&A”) expenses: For the quarter ended September 30, 2026, G&A expenses increased by $3,093 or 24% and by $2,902 or 22% on a constant currency1 basis. The increase was mainly driven by an increase in our structure and in administrative costs to support our larger portfolio, as well as higher professional and legal fees. These fees include the legal expenses in connection with tax litigation in Canada and Brazil.

Research and development (“R&D”) expenses: For the quarter ended September 30, 2026, R&D expenses increased by $1,095 or 13% and by $468 or 5% on a constant currency1 basis. The variance was not significant.

Remeasurement of contingent consideration: For the quarter ended September 30, 2026, remeasurement of contingent consideration increased by $12,093. The increase reflects additional sales milestones that Knight now expects to achieve under the Paladin transaction, based on higher expected peak revenues for a launched pipeline product, taking into consideration its performance since launch.

Net loss: For the quarter ended September 30, 2026, the net loss was $2,680 compared to a net loss of $3,791 for the same period in prior year. The variance was mainly driven by the above-mentioned items, as well as changes in amortization of intangible assets, net gain on financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss, foreign exchange gain, gain on hyperinflation, interest expense, and income tax recovery.

SELECT BALANCE SHEET ITEMS

[In thousands of Canadian dollars]

Change

As at September 30, 2026

December 31, 2025 $ 1 % 2 Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities 136,887 95,283 41,604 44% Trade and other receivables 185,426 178,598 6,828 4% Inventories 137,081 135,866 1,215 1% Financial assets 76,734 98,430 (21,696 ) 22% Intangible assets 344,856 379,510 (34,654 ) 9% Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 142,620 125,755 (16,865 ) 13% Bank loans 22,349 67,895 45,546 67%

1 A positive variance represents a positive impact to net assets and a negative variance represents a negative impact to net assets.

2 Percentage change is presented in absolute values.

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities: As at September 30, 2026, cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $136,887, an increase of $41,604 or 44%, compared to December 31, 2025. The increase was mainly driven by operating cash inflows of $96,306 and proceeds of $21,500 for the return of the Canadian commercial rights for certain non-core products, partly offset by net principal repayments on bank loans of $49,893, investment in intangible assets of $9,918, the repurchase of common shares under the NCIB of $9,275, a holdback payment of $8,442 related to the Paladin transaction, and the acquisition of a manufacturing facility in Argentina of $2,950.

Intangible assets: As at September 30, 2026, intangible assets were $344,856, a decrease of $34,654 or 9%, compared to December 31, 2025, primarily due to amortization of $42,941 and derecognition of $17,000 of intangible assets related to the return of the Canadian commercial rights for certain non-core products, partly offset by additions of $14,477 for sales milestones and foreign exchange revaluation. The addition reflects sales milestones that the Company now expects to achieve, based on higher expected peak revenues for multiple launched pipeline products, taking into consideration their performance since launch.

Bank loans: As at September 30, 2026, bank loans were $22,349, a decrease of $45,546 or 67%, compared to December 31, 2025, mainly due to the repayment of $40,000 on the revolving credit facility, as well as repayments on the Bancolombia and IFC loans.

Q3-26 Product Updates

Poteligeo® (mogamulizumab)

Knight entered into an exclusive distribution agreement with Kyowa Kirin International under which Knight will be responsible for obtaining regulatory approval and commercializing mogamulizumab in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia and Argentina. Poteligeo® is approved in the United States and Europe for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory mycosis fungoides (MF) or Sézary syndrome (SS), after at least one prior systemic therapy.

Oncology/Hematology

Lenvima® (lenvatinib)

Colombia's Ministry of Health published the list of medicines subject to the direct price control regime and added lenvatinib to the list effective on August 19, 2026, which resulted in a decrease in the selling price of lenvatinib. In addition, during Q2-26, INVIMA approved a generic version of lenvatinib 10 mg which has not been launched to date. The Company expects these developments to continue to negatively impact revenues and adjusted EBITDA of Lenvima® in Colombia.

Minjuvi® (tafasitamab)

Follicular lymphoma (FL)

Subsequent to Q3-26, Knight obtained regulatory approval and launched a supplemental indication of Minjuvi® for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) in Mexico.

First-line diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL)

Knight filed a supplemental application in Brazil for Minjuvi® in combination with lenalidomide and R-CHOP (rituximab, cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin, vincristine and prednisone), or tafa-len-R-CHOP, as a first-line treatment for adult patients with previously untreated DLBCL or high-grade B-cell lymphoma (HGBL).

Niktimvo ® (axatilimab)

Subsequent to Q3-26, Knight announced that ANVISA, under the rare disease pathway, approved Niktimvo® in Brazil, for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host disease (cGVHD) after failure of at least two prior lines of systemic therapy in adult and pediatric patients 6 years and older weighing at least 40 kg. Knight has since submitted Niktimvo® for pricing approval to the Drugs Market Regulation Chamber in Brazil.

Tavalisse®(fostamatinib disodium hexahydrate)

Knight obtained regulatory approval for Tavalisse® in Colombia for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) who have had an insufficient response, loss of response, or intolerance to prior treatment with corticosteroids and intravenous immunoglobulin. Knight expects to launch Tavalisse® in Colombia in the first half of 2027. Subsequent to Q3-26, Knight announced the launch of Tavalisse® in Brazil for the treatment of adult patients with ITP who have had an insufficient response to a previous treatment.

Infectious Diseases

Ambisome® (amphotericin B)

In September 2026, a competitor received ANVISA approval for a generic and a branded generic of liposomal amphotericin B. The Company expects this development to negatively impact sales and the Adjusted EBITDA of Ambisome® in Brazil in 2027.

Neurology

Crexont® (carbidopa and levodopa)

Knight received a Notice of Non-Compliance from Health Canada for its New Drug Submission for Crexont®, for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. Knight will work with its partner to prepare a response to Health Canada.

Durivast® (rivastigmine)

Knight launched Durivast® in Colombia for the symptomatic treatment of dementia associated with Alzheimer's disease, administered as a transdermal patch applied twice weekly, on designated days and dementia associated with Parkinson's disease. Subsequent to Q3-26, Durivast® launched in Peru.

Other Specialty

Wynzora® (calcipotriol and betamethasone dipropionate)

Knight launched Wynzora® in Canada for the topical treatment of psoriasis vulgaris in adults and adolescents aged 12 and older.

Gemtesa® (vibegron)

Knight submitted Gemtesa® for regulatory approval in Canada for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) with symptoms of urge urinary incontinence, urgency, and urinary frequency in adults, and OAB with symptoms of urge urinary incontinence, urgency, urinary frequency, and nocturia in adult males on pharmacological therapy for benign prostatic hyperplasia.

Financial Outlook1

Pipeline and launched pipeline peak annual revenues guidance increased to over $300,000 1

Knight has raised its estimate of peak annual revenues for its pipeline and launched pipeline products from over $200,000 to over $300,0001. The increase reflects (i) higher expected peak revenues for multiple launched pipeline products, taking into consideration their performance since launch, and (ii) the addition of Poteligeo®. This is the fourth time Knight has raised this guidance, up from over $50,000 in 2022. The current guidance covers more than 75 product launches across Canada and Latin America of which 22 have been launched to date. As a result of the higher peak annual revenue guidance, Knight recognized $27,248 in additional sales milestones that it now expects to achieve, including $12,771 in contingent consideration payable related to the Paladin transaction.

Fiscal Year 2026 revenues and Adjusted EBITDA 2 guidance

Knight has increased its 2026 financial guidance on revenues and Adjusted EBITDA2 as a % of revenues. The Company expects to generate between $560 and $570 million in revenues, up from $540 million to $560 million in revenues, and Adjusted EBITDA2 as a % of revenues is expected to be approximately 17.5%, up from at least 15%. The increase in our outlook is mainly driven by the stronger performance of our promoted products across multiple countries as well as LATAM currencies performing better against the Canadian dollar than previously anticipated.

The guidance is based on a number of assumptions, including but not limited to the following:



no material impact on revenues due to the application of hyperinflation accounting for Argentina

no revenues for business development transactions not completed as at November 4, 2026

no unforeseen termination to our license, distribution and supply agreements

no interruptions in supply whether due to global supply chain disruptions or general manufacturing issues

no material impact from changes in tariffs, trade barriers, or customs duties

no material adverse impact from wars, armed conflicts, or geopolitical hostilities

no new generic entrants on our key pharmaceutical brands

no unforeseen changes to government mandated pricing regulations

successful commercial execution on product listing arrangements with HMOs, insurers, key accounts, and public payers

successful execution and uptake of newly launched products

no material increase in provisions for inventory or trade receivables

no significant variations of forecasted foreign currency exchange rates inflation remaining within forecasted ranges



Should any of the assumptions differ, the financial outlook and the actual results may vary materially. Refer to the risks and assumptions referred to in the Forward-Looking Statements section of this news release for further details.

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1This forward looking information is based on assumptions specific to the nature of the Company's activities with regard to annual revenue growth considering industry information, expected market share, pricing assumptions, actions of competitors, sales erosion rates after the end of patent or other intellectual property rights protection, the timing of the entry of generic competition, the expected results of tenders, among other variables.

2Refer to Section - Financial Results under Non-IFRS measures for additional details.

Conference Call Notice

Knight will host a conference call and audio webcast to discuss its third quarter ended September 30, 2026, today at 8:30 a.m. ET. Knight cordially invites all interested parties to participate in this call.

Date: Thursday, November 5, 2026

Time: 8:30 a.m. ET

Telephone: Toll Free: 1-888-699-1199 or International 1-416-945-7677

Webcast: or Webcast

This is a listen-only audio webcast. Media Player is required to listen to the broadcast.

Replay: An archived replay will be available for 30 days at

About Knight Therapeutics Inc.

Knight Therapeutics Inc., headquartered in Montreal, Canada, is a pharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, in-licensing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for Canada and Latin America. Knight's Latin American subsidiaries operate under United Medical, Biotoscana Farma and Laboratorio LKM. Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s shares trade on the TSX under the symbol GUD. For more information about Knight Therapeutics Inc., please visit the company's website at or .

Forward-Looking Statement

This document contains forward-looking statements for Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements, by their nature, necessarily involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Knight Therapeutics Inc. considers the assumptions on which these forward-looking statements are based to be reasonable at the time they were prepared but cautions the reader that these assumptions regarding future events, many of which are beyond the control of Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries, may ultimately prove to be incorrect. Factors and risks, which could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations are discussed in Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Annual Report and in Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2025 as filed on . Knight Therapeutics Inc. disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information or future events, except as required by law.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Investor Contact: Knight Therapeutics Inc. Samira Sakhia Arvind Utchanah President & Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer T: 514.484.4483 T: 514.484.4483 Email: ... Email: ... Website: Website:

HYPERINFLATION

The Company applies IAS 29, Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies, as its Argentine subsidiary's functional currency is the Argentine Peso. Revenues and operating expenses in ARS are restated for inflation from the month in which they were recorded to the end of the reporting period, using the corresponding factor in the inflation index below.

January February March April May June July August September 2026 1.20 1.17 1.13 1.10 1.08 1.06 1.04 1.02 1.00 2025 1.19 1.17 1.12 1.09 1.08 1.06 1.04 1.02 1.00

The inflation restatement is calculated on a year-to-date basis, and the restated amounts are translated into CAD at the closing rate for the period.

September 30, 2026 September 30, 2025 ARS per CAD 1,074 981





Q3-26 Q3-25 YTD-26 YTD-25 ARS Variation %1 (3)% (12)% (1)% (37)%

1 Positive variances indicate appreciation of ARS vs CAD, and negative variances depreciation.

Accordingly, the application of hyperinflation accounting under IAS 29 resulted in higher reported revenues and operating expenses, in CAD, for the Company's Argentine subsidiary in both Q3-26 and YTD-26 compared with the corresponding prior-year periods. Under hyperinflation accounting, cost of goods sold denominated in ARS is restated using the inflation index from the inventory purchase or production date to the end of the reporting period and translated into CAD using the applicable quarter-end closing rates.

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1 Appreciation (depreciation) of ARS vs CAD, calculated as (beginning of period rate − end of period rate) / beginning of period rate.

FINANCIAL RESULTS UNDER NON-IFRS MEASURES

[In thousands of Canadian dollars]

The Company discloses Non-IFRS measures and ratios that do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS. The Company believes that shareholders, investment analysts and other readers find such measures helpful in understanding the Company's financial performance. Non-IFRS financial measures and Adjusted EBITDA per share ratio do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may not have been calculated in the same way as similarly named financial measures presented by other companies. The Company uses the following Non-IFRS measures.

[i] Financial results excluding the impact of hyperinflation under IAS 29

The Company applies IAS 29, Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies, as its Argentine subsidiary's functional currency is the Argentine Peso. To derive this measure, financial results under IFRS are adjusted to remove the impact of hyperinflation under IAS 29. Refer to Section – Hyperinflation for further details.

The Company believes that financial results excluding the impact of hyperinflation under IAS 29 represent a useful measure to investors as they allow results to be viewed without those impacts, thereby facilitating the comparison of results period over period. The presentation of financial results excluding the impact of hyperinflation under IAS 29 is considered to be a Non-IFRS measure and does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS. As a result, the information presented may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

The following tables are reconciliations of financial results under IFRS to financial results excluding the impact of hyperinflation under IAS 29.

Q3-26 YTD-26 Reported under IFRS IAS 29

Adjustment Excluding the Impact of

IAS 29 1 Reported under IFRS IAS 29

Adjustment Excluding the Impact of

IAS 29 1 Revenues 137,691 (951 ) 136,740 430,342 (2,039 ) 428,303 Cost of goods sold 69,260 (2,226 ) 67,034 223,187 (5,709 ) 217,478 Gross margin 68,431 1,275 69,706 207,155 3,670 210,825 Gross margin (%) 50 % 51 % 48 % 49 % Expenses Selling and marketing 22,082 (89 ) 21,993 64,257 (258 ) 63,999 General and administrative 16,209 (134 ) 16,075 45,117 (483 ) 44,634 Research and development 9,789 (167 ) 9,622 29,760 (259 ) 29,501 Amortization of intangible assets 14,809 (302 ) 14,507 42,941 (302 ) 42,639 Remeasurement of contingent consideration 12,093 - 12,093 12,771 - 12,771 Operating (loss) income (6,551 ) 1,967 (4,584 ) 12,309 4,972 17,281 1 Non-IFRS measures and do not have any standardized meaning under IFRS. As a result, the information presented may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.





Q3-25 YTD-25 Reported under IFRS IAS 29

Adjustment Excluding the Impact of

IAS 291 Reported under IFRS IAS 29

Adjustment Excluding the Impact of

IAS 291 Revenues 121,548 1,080 122,628 316,982 2,166 319,148 Cost of goods sold 65,738 (937 ) 64,801 181,475 (10,519 ) 170,956 Gross margin 55,810 2,017 57,827 135,507 12,685 148,192 Gross margin (%) 46% 47% 43% 46% Expenses Selling and marketing 17,908 248 18,156 47,506 495 48,001 General and administrative 13,116 (422 ) 12,694 41,149 (971 ) 40,178 Research and development 8,694 161 8,855 19,761 381 20,142 Amortization of intangible assets 15,446 - 15,446 35,651 - 35,651 Operating income (loss) 646 2,030 2,676 (8,560 ) 12,780 4,220 1 Non-IFRS measure and does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS. As a result, the information presented may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

Select financial results excluding the impact of hyperinflation under IAS 29 1

Change Change Q3-26 Q3-25 $ % YTD-26 YTD-25 $ % Adjusted Revenues1 136,740 122,628 14,112 12% 428,303 319,148 109,155 34% Cost of goods sold 67,034 64,801 (2,233 ) 3% 217,478 170,956 (46,522 ) 27% Gross margin 69,706 57,827 11,879 21% 210,825 148,192 62,633 42% Gross margin (%) 51 % 47% 49 % 46% Expenses Selling and marketing 21,993 18,156 (3,837 ) 21% 63,999 48,001 (15,998 ) 33% General and administrative 16,075 12,694 (3,381 ) 27% 44,634 40,178 (4,456 ) 11% Research and development 9,622 8,855 (767 ) 9% 29,501 20,142 (9,359 ) 46% Amortization of intangible assets 14,507 15,446 939 6% 42,639 35,651 (6,988 ) 20% Remeasurement of contingent consideration 12,093 - (12,093 ) N/A 12,771 - (12,771 ) N/A Operating (loss) income (4,584 ) 2,676 (7,260 ) N/A 17,281 4,220 13,061 310% Adjusted EBITDA 1 23,802 20,987 2,815 13% 76,288 48,607 27,681 57% Adjusted EBITDA1 (%) 17 % 17% 18 % 15% Adjusted EBITDA per share 1,2 0.24 0.21 0.03 15% 0.78 0.49 0.29 59% 1 Non-IFRS measures and do not have any standardized meaning under IFRS. As a result, the information presented may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. 2 Percentages are calculated using unrounded amounts; therefore, percentages presented may not correspond to calculations based on rounded figures.

Adjusted Revenues 1 by Product Portfolio

Change Change Product Portfolio Q3-26

Q3-252 $ % YTD-26

YTD-252 $

% Promoted Launched Pipeline Products 21,102 8,776 12,326 140% 54,930 15,678 39,252 250% Strategic Products 64,588 62,683 1,905 3% 222,919 185,382 37,537 20% Total Promoted 85,690 71,459 14,231 20% 277,849 201,060 76,789 38% Mature 51,008 49,826 1,182 2% 147,317 115,785 31,532 27% Discontinued 42 1,343 (1,301 ) 97% 3,137 2,303 834 36% Total Adjusted Revenues 1 136,740 122,628 14,112 12% 428,303 319,148 109,155 34% 1 Excluding the impact of hyperinflation under IAS 29. Adjusted Revenues is a Non-IFRS measure and does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS. As a result, the information presented may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. 2Comparative figures have been reclassified to align with the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2026 reporting presentation. These reclassifications had no impact on total revenues.

Adjusted Revenues 1 by Therapeutic Area

Change Change Therapeutic Area Q3-26

Q3-252 $ % YTD-26

YTD-252 $

% Oncology/Hematology 46,958 38,281 8,677 23% 128,888 105,406 23,482 22% Infectious Diseases 33,039 37,226 (4,187 ) 11% 132,783 118,965 13,818 12% Neurology 34,757 27,098 7,659 28% 100,075 58,507 41,568 71% Other Specialty 21,986 20,023 1,963 10% 66,557 36,270 30,287 84% Total Adjusted Revenues 1 136,740 122,628 14,112 12% 428,303 319,148 109,155 34% 1 Non-IFRS measure and does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS. As a result, the information presented may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. 2Comparative figures have been reclassified to align with the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2026 reporting presentation. These reclassifications had no impact on total revenues.

[ii] Financial results at constant currency

Financial results at constant currency are obtained by translating the prior period revenues and financial results from the functional currencies to CAD using the conversion rates in effect during the current period. Furthermore, with respect to Argentina, the Company excludes the impact of hyperinflation and translates the revenues and results at the average exchange rate in effect for each of the periods.

The Company believes that financial results at constant currency represent a useful measure to investors because it eliminates the effect that foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations may have on period-to-period comparability given the volatility in foreign currency exchange markets and therefore, provides greater transparency to the underlying performance of our consolidated financial results. The presentation of revenues and financial results under constant currency is considered to be a Non-IFRS measure and does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS. As a result, the information presented may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

The following tables are reconciliations of financial results excluding the impact of hyperinflation under IAS 29 to financial results and financial results at constant currency for the same period in prior year.

Q3-26 Q3-25 Change Excluding the impact of

IAS 29 1 Excluding the impact of

IAS 291 Constant Currency Adjustment Constant Currency2 $ % Adjusted Revenues2 136,740 122,628 8,625 131,253 5,487 4% Cost of goods sold 67,034 64,801 4,591 69,392 2,358 3% Gross margin 69,706 57,827 4,034 61,861 7,845 13% Gross margin (%) 51 % 47% 47% Expenses Selling and marketing 21,993 18,156 963 19,119 (2,874 ) 15% General and administrative 16,075 12,694 479 13,173 (2,902 ) 22% Research and development 9,622 8,855 299 9,154 (468 ) 5% Amortization of intangible assets 14,507 15,446 148 15,594 1,087 7% Remeasurement of contingent consideration 12,093 - - - (12,093 ) -% Operating (loss) income (4,584 ) 2,676 2,145 4,821 (9,405 ) N/A Adjusted EBITDA 2 23,802 23,137 665 3% Adjusted EBITDA2 (%) 17 % 18% Adjusted EBITDA per share 2 0.24 0.23 0.01 4% 1Refer to Subsection - [i] Financial results excluding the impact of hyperinflation under IAS 29 for additional details. 2Non-IFRS measures and do not have any standardized meaning under IFRS. As a result, the information presented may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.





YTD-26 YTD-25 Change Excluding the impact of

IAS 29 1 Excluding the impact of

IAS 291 Constant Currency Adjustment Constant Currency2 $ % Adjusted Revenues2 428,303 319,148 22,735 341,883 86,420 25% Cost of goods sold 217,478 170,956 12,709 183,665 (33,813 ) 18% Gross margin 210,825 148,192 10,026 158,218 52,607 33% Gross margin (%) 49 % 46% 46% Expenses Selling and marketing 63,999 48,001 2,586 50,587 (13,412 ) 27% General and administrative 44,634 40,178 1,076 41,254 (3,380 ) 8% Research and development 29,501 20,142 755 20,897 (8,604 ) 41% Amortization of intangible assets 42,639 35,651 (213 ) 35,438 (7,201 ) 20% Remeasurement of contingent consideration 12,771 - - - (12,771 ) -% Operating income 17,281 4,220 5,822 10,042 7,239 72% Adjusted EBITDA 2 76,288 54,252 22,036 41% Adjusted EBITDA2 (%) 18 % 16% Adjusted EBITDA per share 2 0.78 0.54 0.23 43% 1Refer to Subsection - [i] Financial results excluding the impact of hyperinflation under IAS 29 for additional details. 2Non-IFRS measures and do not have any standardized meaning under IFRS. As a result, the information presented may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

Adjusted Revenues at Constant Currency 1 by Product Portfolio

Three-month period ended

September 30, Nine-month period ended

September 30, Excluding the impact of IAS 291 Constant Currency1

Constant Currency1

Product Portfolio 2026

20253 $ % 2026

20253 $

% Promoted Launched Pipeline Products 21,102 8,897 12,205 137% 54,930 16,108 38,822 241% Strategic Products 64,588 69,262 (4,674 ) 7% 222,919 202,812 20,107 10% Total Promoted 85,690 78,159 7,531 10% 277,849 218,920 58,929 27% Mature 51,008 51,749 (741 ) 1% 147,317 120,656 26,661 22% Discontinued 42 1,345 (1,303 ) 97% 3,137 2,307 830 36% Total Adjusted Revenues 1 136,740 131,253 5,487 4% 428,303 341,883 86,420 25% 1 Non-IFRS measures and do not have any standardized meaning under IFRS. As a result, the information presented may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. 2 Refer to Subsection - [i] Financial results excluding the impact of hyperinflation under IAS 29 for additional details. 3Comparative figures have been reclassified to align with the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2026 reporting presentation. These reclassifications had no impact on total revenues.

Adjusted Revenues at Constant Currency 1 by Therapeutic Area

Three-month period ended

September 30, Nine-month period ended

September 30, Excluding the impact of IAS 292 Constant Currency1

Constant Currency1

Therapeutic Area 2026

20253 $ % 2026

20253 $

% Oncology/Hematology 46,958 42,099 4,859 12% 128,888 114,240 14,648 13% Infectious Diseases 33,039 39,840 (6,801 ) 17% 132,783 127,668 5,115 4% Neurology 34,757 28,872 5,885 20% 100,075 62,894 37,181 59% Other Specialty 21,986 20,442 1,544 8% 66,557 37,081 29,476 79% Total Adjusted Revenues 1 136,740 131,253 5,487 4% 428,303 341,883 86,420 25% 1 Non-IFRS measures and do not have any standardized meaning under IFRS. As a result, the information presented may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. 2 Refer to Subsection - [i] Financial results excluding the impact of hyperinflation under IAS 29 for additional details. 3Comparative figures have been reclassified to align with the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2026 reporting presentation. These reclassifications had no impact on total revenues.

[iii] Adjusted Gross Margin

Adjusted Gross Margin is defined as revenues less cost of goods sold, adjusted for the impact of IAS 29 (accounting under hyperinflation) and the impact in cost of goods sold of the difference between the fair value of inventory acquired and the cost paid in the Paladin transaction, accounted under IFRS 3 - Business Combinations, when the inventory acquired as part of the transaction is sold ("Step-Up Expense"). The Company believes that Adjusted Gross Margin represents a useful measure to investors to assess Gross Margin without the impact of hyperinflation under IAS 29 and Step-Up Expense, thereby facilitating the comparison period over period. The presentation of Adjusted Gross Margin is considered to be a Non-IFRS measure and does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS. As a result, the information presented may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

Change Change Q3-26 Q3-25 $ % YTD-26 YTD-25 $ % Gross margin 68,431 55,810 12,621 23% 207,155 135,507 71,648 53% Adjustments to gross margin: Impact of IAS 29 1,275 2,017 (742 ) 37% 3,670 12,685 (9,015 ) 71% Step-Up Expense - 2,071 (2,071 ) 100% - 2,231 (2,231 ) 100% Adjusted Gross Margin 1 69,706 59,898 9,808 16% 210,825 150,423 60,402 40% Adjusted Gross Margin (%)1,2 51 % 49% 49 % 47% 1Non-IFRS measures and do not have any standardized meaning under IFRS. As a result, the information presented may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. 2 Adjusted Gross Margin as a percentage of Adjusted Revenues.

[iv] EBITDA

EBITDA is defined as operating income or loss adjusted to exclude amortization and impairment of non-current assets, depreciation, but to include costs related to leases.

The Company believes that EBITDA represents a useful measure to investors to assess profitability and measure the Company's ability to generate liquidity through operating activities. The presentation of EBITDA is considered to be a Non-IFRS measure and does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS. As a result, the information presented may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

[v] Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA adjusted for the remeasurement of contingent consideration, the impact of IAS 29 (accounting under hyperinflation), acquisition and transaction costs, Step-Up Expense and non-recurring expenses. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA represents a useful measure to investors to assess profitability and measure the Company's ability to generate liquidity through operating activities. The presentation of adjusted EBITDA is considered to be a Non-IFRS measure and does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS. As a result, the information presented may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

The following table is a reconciliation of operating (loss) income to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA:

Change Change Q3-26 Q3-25 $ % YTD-26 YTD-25 $ % Operating (loss) income (6,551 ) 646 (7,197 ) N/A 12,309 (8,560 ) 20,869 N/A Adjustments to operating (loss) income: Amortization of intangible assets 14,809 15,446 (637 ) 4% 42,941 35,651 7,290 20% Depreciation of property, plant and equipment and ROU assets 1,356 2,322 (966 ) 42% 4,423 5,839 (1,416 ) 24% Lease payments (1,306 ) (1,200 ) (106 ) 9% (3,667 ) (3,385 ) (282 ) 8% EBITDA 1 8,308 17,214 (8,906 ) 52% 56,006 29,545 26,461 90% Remeasurement of contingent consideration 12,093 - 12,093 N/A 12,771 - 12,771 N/A Impact of IAS 29 1,631 1,479 152 10% 4,428 11,521 (7,093 ) 62% Acquisition and transaction costs 145 170 (25 ) 15% 428 4,631 (4,203 ) 91% Step-Up Expense - 2,071 (2,071 ) N/A - 2,231 (2,231 ) N/A Other non-recurring expenses 1,625 53 1,572 2966% 2,655 679 1,976 291% Adjusted EBITDA 1 23,802 20,987 2,815 13% 76,288 48,607 27,681 57% Adjusted EBITDA per share 1,2 0.24 0.21 0.03 15% 0.78 0.49 0.29 59% 1 Non-IFRS measures and do not have any standardized meaning under IFRS. As a result, the information presented may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. 2Percentages are calculated using unrounded amounts; therefore, percentages presented may not correspond to calculations based on rounded figures.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2026, adjusted EBITDA increased by $2,815 or 13%. The increase was mainly driven by higher Adjusted Gross Margin1, partly offset by higher operating expenses. Refer to Section 3 - Results of Operations of the MD&A for further details.

______________________________________

1 Non-IFRS measures and do not have any standardized meaning under IFRS. As a result, the information presented may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.



Explanation of adjustments from EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA

Remeasurement of contingent consideration Remeasurement of contingent consideration relates to the remeasurement of contingent consideration payable upon achieving certain sales milestones in connection with a business combination, accounted under IFRS 3 - Business Combinations. Impact of IAS 29 Impact of hyperinflation accounting under IAS 29 over the operating (loss) income. Acquisition and transaction costs Acquisition and transaction costs relate to costs incurred on legal, consulting and advisory fees for acquisitions. Step-Up Expense Step-up expense relates to the impact in cost of goods sold of the difference between the fair value of inventory acquired and the cost paid in a transaction, accounted under IFRS 3 - Business Combinations, when the inventory acquired as part of the transaction is sold. Other non-recurring expenses Other non-recurring expenses relate to expenses incurred by the Company that are not due to, and are not expected to occur in, the ordinary course of business.

[vi] Adjusted EBITDA per share

Adjusted EBITDA per share is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by the number of common shares outstanding at the end of the respective period. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA per share represents a useful measure to investors to assess profitability and measure the Company's ability to generate liquidity through operating activities on a per common share basis, without the remeasurement of contingent consideration, impact of hyperinflation under IAS 29, acquisition and transaction costs, Step-Up Expense and non-recurring expenses, thereby facilitating the comparison period over period. The presentation of adjusted EBITDA per share is considered to be a Non-IFRS ratio and does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS. As a result, the information presented may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

The Company calculated Adjusted EBITDA per share as follows:

Q3-26

Q3-25 YTD-26

YTD-25 Adjusted EBITDA1 23,802 20,987 76,288 48,607 Adjusted EBITDA per share1 0.24 0.21 0.78 0.49 Number of common shares outstanding at period end (in thousands) 98,274 99,678 98,274 99,678 1Non-IFRS measures and do not have any standardized meaning under IFRS. As a result, the information presented may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.







INTERIM CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

[In thousands of Canadian dollars]

[Unaudited]



As at September 30,

2026

December 31,

2025 ASSETS

Current Cash and cash equivalents 120,736 76,449 Marketable securities 16,151 18,834 Trade receivables 128,538 127,775 Other receivables 11,733 6,063 Inventories 137,081 135,866 Prepaids and deposits 8,150 6,505 Other current financial assets 10,943 18,946 Income taxes receivable 7,798 4,397 Total current assets 441,130 394,835 Prepaids and deposits 10,341 8,883 Right-of-use assets 11,191 9,919 Property, plant and equipment 20,866 12,006 Intangible assets 344,856 379,510 Goodwill 98,154 89,982 Other financial assets 65,791 79,484 Deferred tax assets 27,684 26,921 Other long-term receivables 45,155 44,760 Total non-current assets 624,038 651,465 Total assets 1,065,168 1,046,300





INTERIM CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (continued)

[In thousands of Canadian dollars]

[Unaudited]



As at September 30,

2026 December 31,

2025 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 136,608 120,868 Lease liabilities 3,582 3,398 Other liabilities 8,510 12,878 Bank loans 16,791 16,730 Income taxes payable 288 580 Other balances payable 18,035 10,806 Total current liabilities 183,814 165,260 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 6,012 4,887 Lease liabilities 7,589 6,618 Bank loans 5,558 51,165 Other balances payable 65,051 48,105 Deferred tax liabilities 1,942 2,993 Total liabilities 269,966 279,028 Shareholders' equity Share capital 526,602 530,140 Contributed surplus 34,259 32,449 Accumulated other comprehensive income 79,811 55,741 Retained earnings 154,530 148,942 Total shareholders' equity 795,202 767,272 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 1,065,168 1,046,300





INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF (LOSS) INCOME

[In thousands of Canadian dollars, except for share and per share amounts]

[Unaudited]

Three-month period ended

September 30,

Nine-month period ended

September 30,

2026 2025 2026 2025 Revenues 137,691 121,548 430,342 316,982 Cost of goods sold 69,260 65,738 223,187 181,475 Gross margin 68,431 55,810 207,155 135,507 Gross margin % 50 % 46% 48 % 43% Expenses Selling and marketing 22,082 17,908 64,257 47,506 General and administrative 16,209 13,116 45,117 41,149 Research and development 9,789 8,694 29,760 19,761 Amortization of intangible assets 14,809 15,446 42,941 35,651 Remeasurement of contingent consideration 12,093 - 12,771 - Operating (loss) income (6,551 ) 646 12,309 (8,560 ) Interest income on financial instruments measured at amortized cost (1,182 ) (1,107 ) (3,035 ) (4,987 ) Interest expense 2,012 2,368 6,778 6,498 Other expense (income) 213 271 (4,152 ) 2,601 Net (gain) loss on financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss (2,153 ) 4,589 9,545 11,271 Foreign exchange gain (69 ) (3,124 ) (2,464 ) (4,116 ) Gain on hyperinflation (509 ) (434 ) (1,579 ) (1,901 ) (Loss) income before income taxes (4,863 ) (1,917 ) 7,216 (17,926 ) Income taxes Current 206 2,035 469 2,704 Deferred (2,389 ) (161 ) (381 ) (6,402 ) Income tax (recovery) expense (2,183 ) 1,874 88 (3,698 ) Net (loss) income for the period (2,680 ) (3,791 ) 7,128 (14,228 ) Basic and diluted net (loss) income per share (0.03 ) (0.04 ) 0.07 (0.14 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 98,234,675 99,657,996 98,296,120 99,643,135 Basic 98,234,675 99,657,996 98,296,120 99,643,135 Diluted 98,234,675 99,657,996 99,588,998 99,643,135





INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

[In thousands of Canadian dollars]

[Unaudited]

Three months ended

September 30,

Nine months ended

September 30,

2026 2025 2026 2025 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net (loss) income for the period (2,680 ) (3,791 ) 7,128 (14,228 ) Adjustments reconciling net (loss) income to operating cash flows: Deferred income tax recovery (2,389 ) (161 ) (381 ) (6,402 ) Share-based compensation expense 1,976 1,641 5,405 5,187 Depreciation and amortization 16,165 17,768 47,364 41,490 Net (gain) loss on financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss (2,153 ) 4,589 9,545 11,271 Interest expense 2,012 2,368 6,778 6,498 Accrued interest (income) expense (175 ) (48 ) (428 ) 318 Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain) 127 1,423 2,611 1,254 Other expense (income) 213 271 (4,152 ) 2,601 Change in contingent consideration 12,093 (2,077 ) 12,771 (2,077 ) Gain on hyperinflation (509 ) (434 ) (1,579 ) (1,901 ) 24,680 21,549 85,062 44,011 Changes in non-cash working capital and other items 1,409 (11,386 ) 11,244 (9,926 ) Cash inflow from operating activities 26,089 10,163 96,306 34,085 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Acquisition of Paladin - (3,196 ) (8,442 ) (110,081 ) Purchase of marketable securities (5,720 ) (3,094 ) (18,030 ) (16,976 ) Purchase of intangible assets (4,786 ) (2,401 ) (9,918 ) (30,237 ) Purchase of property and equipment (320 ) (410 ) (4,267 ) (1,373 ) Investment in funds (39 ) (759 ) (473 ) (894 ) Proceeds on maturity of marketable securities 5,609 3,059 21,255 64,686 Proceeds from return of commercial rights 4,500 - 21,500 - Proceeds from repayments of loans receivable - 3,840 - 17,598 Proceeds from disposal of equity investments 551 139 3,270 139 Proceeds from distribution of funds 3,506 1,416 3,908 6,564 Cash inflow (outflow) from investing activities 3,301 (1,406 ) 8,803 (70,574 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from contributions to share purchase plan 130 126 375 378 Proceeds from issuance upon exercise of stock options 557 - 923 - Proceeds from bank loans - - - 111,203 Proceeds from repayment of share purchase loans - - 150 225 Repurchase of common shares through Normal Course Issuer Bid - - (9,275 ) (3,351 ) Principal repayment of lease liabilities (1,306 ) (1,200 ) (3,667 ) (3,385 ) Principal repayment on bank loans (1,328 ) (3,810 ) (49,893 ) (60,214 ) Interest paid on bank loans (306 ) (1,025 ) (2,888 ) (4,652 ) Cash (outflow) inflow from financing activities (2,253 ) (5,909 ) (64,275 ) 40,204 Increase in cash and cash equivalents during the period 27,137 2,848 40,834 3,715 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period 93,536 77,816 76,449 80,106 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 63 1,212 3,453 (1,945 ) Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period 120,736 81,876 120,736 81,876 Cash and cash equivalents 120,736 81,876 120,736 81,876 Marketable securities 16,151 13,682 16,151 13,682 Total cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities 136,887 95,558 136,887 95,558



