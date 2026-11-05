Ra’am Backs Eisenkot, Lifting His Tally to 56 of 61 Needed Seats
(MENAFN) Israel’s Arab party Ra’am formally endorsed opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot on Thursday to form the country’s next government, Israeli media reported, handing him a major boost in the race to assemble a governing majority.
An Israeli daily newspaper reported that a Ra’am delegation, led by party Chairman Mansour Abbas and including Yoav Seglovitz and Iman Khatib Yasin, delivered the recommendation to President Isaac Herzog. The party secured eight seats in the 120-member Knesset in last week’s elections.
The endorsement lifts Eisenkot’s formal backing to 56 lawmakers: 48 from Jewish opposition parties and eight from Ra’am. The Arab-led Joint List has not yet declared its position.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is moving in the opposite direction. The number of lawmakers expected to back him has dropped to 46 after his political ally, United Torah Judaism, declined to endorse him despite holding seven Knesset seats. The party said it would recommend no candidate.
Any candidate needs the support of at least 61 of the Knesset’s 120 members to command a parliamentary majority and form a government.
Herzog is expected to assign a lawmaker the task of building a coalition in the coming days. The designee will have 28 days to succeed, with a possible 14-day extension.
An Israeli daily newspaper reported that a Ra’am delegation, led by party Chairman Mansour Abbas and including Yoav Seglovitz and Iman Khatib Yasin, delivered the recommendation to President Isaac Herzog. The party secured eight seats in the 120-member Knesset in last week’s elections.
The endorsement lifts Eisenkot’s formal backing to 56 lawmakers: 48 from Jewish opposition parties and eight from Ra’am. The Arab-led Joint List has not yet declared its position.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is moving in the opposite direction. The number of lawmakers expected to back him has dropped to 46 after his political ally, United Torah Judaism, declined to endorse him despite holding seven Knesset seats. The party said it would recommend no candidate.
Any candidate needs the support of at least 61 of the Knesset’s 120 members to command a parliamentary majority and form a government.
Herzog is expected to assign a lawmaker the task of building a coalition in the coming days. The designee will have 28 days to succeed, with a possible 14-day extension.
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