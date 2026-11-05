Strativera Ranked #6 Among 13,000+ Email Marketing Agencies By Goodfirms

Strativera has been ranked #6 among more than 13,000 email marketing agencies reviewed worldwide by GoodFirms, as of October 2026.

New Jersey digital marketing and revenue operations agency recognized for lifecycle email programs across Klaviyo, Mailchimp, Brevo, HubSpot, and Salesforce

- Janae Tanner, Co-Founder and VP of Growth and Client Success, Strativera

CHERRY HILL, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Strativera LLC, a principal-led digital marketing, SEO/GEO, and revenue operations agency headquartered in Cherry Hill Township, New Jersey, today announced that GoodFirms has ranked it #6 among the 13,162 email marketing agencies reviewed on its platform worldwide, as of October 2026. The placement puts Strativera in roughly the top 0.05 percent of the category, sixteen months after the firm's founding in June 2025.

About the ranking

GoodFirms is a B2B research, ratings, and reviews platform that helps businesses find and compare service providers across software, IT, and marketing. Before an agency is listed, GoodFirms verifies it through background checks, client interviews, and portfolio audits, and it continues reviewing quality after listing. Ranked agencies are then plotted on two dimensions: core competencies, which measure specialization, portfolio depth, and service breadth, and performance, which draws on verified client reviews and documented outcomes. Because rankings are recalculated as new reviews and work are added, a position must be sustained rather than reached once.

Strativera holds a 5.0 rating on GoodFirms from 11 verified client reviews. Across GoodFirms, Clutch, and Google combined, the firm has 94 five-star reviews.

What the ranking recognizes

Strativera builds email as a revenue system rather than a send calendar, and the ranking reflects that approach across four disciplines.

Lifecycle architecture: before a campaign is written, the firm maps the journeys that drive revenue, including welcome, nurture, onboarding, retention, and win-back, and ties each to a stage in how the customer actually buys.

Segmentation from real customer data: audiences are built from CRM records and behavioral signals, so each message reaches the contacts it is meant for instead of the whole list hearing everything.

Deliverability as infrastructure: sender authentication, list hygiene, and engagement-based sending protect inbox placement before volume is added.

Attribution to pipeline: through its revenue operations practice, Strativera reports email performance in pipeline and revenue rather than opens and clicks, so leadership can see what email contributed and fund it accordingly.

The firm works across the platforms its clients rely on most: Klaviyo for eCommerce and direct-to-consumer brands with purchase-driven automation, Mailchimp for growing businesses, Brevo for combined email, SMS, and transactional programs, HubSpot Marketing Hub for B2B teams aligning marketing with CRM and sales, and Salesforce Marketing Cloud for enterprise programs with complex data and cross-channel journeys. Strativera is platform-agnostic, so its recommendation follows the client's data and business model rather than a reseller arrangement.

"Email is where marketing either connects to revenue or quietly stops mattering," said Janae Tanner, Co-Founder and Vice President of Growth and Client Success at Strativera. "Our clients do not hire us to send more emails. They hire us to build the lifecycle, the data, and the reporting that make every send accountable to pipeline. Ranking sixth out of more than 13,000 agencies tells us that approach is working, and we intend to keep earning it."

How Strativera operates

Strativera runs a full in-house team, and the senior operators who design each program are the ones who run it. The firm works with businesses of every size and stage on month-to-month agreements, offers a 30-day money-back guarantee backed by the Clutch Guaranteed program, and provides a one-year warranty on build work.

"A ranking built on verified reviews is a verdict on the operating model, not on a single campaign," said Joseph Levy, Co-Founder and President of Strativera. "Senior people doing the work, programs measured in pipeline, and terms that put the risk on us rather than the client are what earned this. They are also what every client should expect from us next year."

The ranking follows Strativera's October 2026 listing as a Top Digital Marketing Company by SelectedFirms. The full announcement, including the GoodFirms badge and a description of the firm's email methodology, is available on the Strativera website.

About Strativera

Strativera LLC is a principal-led digital marketing, SEO/GEO, and revenue operations agency headquartered in Cherry Hill Township, New Jersey, with offices in Manahawkin, New Jersey, and the Tampa, Florida and Las Vegas, Nevada areas. The firm helps businesses of every size and stage acquire customers, convert revenue, and operate leaner through SEO and AI-search visibility, paid media, email and lifecycle marketing, website design, and revenue operations, including CRM architecture, attribution, and pipeline reporting. Strativera also operates Studio5 Promotions, a promotional products and large-format display division. Learn more at strativera.

About GoodFirms

GoodFirms is a B2B research, ratings, and reviews platform that helps businesses find and compare service providers across software, IT, and marketing. Agencies are verified before listing and ranked on core competencies and client-reviewed performance. The full list of top email marketing agencies is available at goodfirms.

Janae Tanner

Strativera

+1 (856) 380-0416

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