KFSH Riyadh Ranks Among Top 5% In Newsweek's World's Best Hospitals & Clinics For Medical Tourism 2027

KFSH and the Newsweek World's Best Hospitals & Clinics for Medical Tourism 2027 badge

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSH) in Riyadh has ranked among the top 5% of hospitals included in Newsweek's World's Best Hospitals & Clinics for Medical Tourism 2027 ranking, reflecting its position as an international destination for specialized medical care.The ranking highlights KFSH's capabilities in caring for patients from around the world, particularly those with complex medical conditions requiring multidisciplinary expertise and advanced treatment technologies, across specialties including oncology, neurosciences, and organ transplantation.As part of its commitment to enhancing care for international patients, KFSH earned Global Healthcare Accreditation (GHA) for Medical Travel Services, achieving a compliance score of 95%. The accreditation underscores its commitment to international standards of care quality and patient experience.KFSH provides comprehensive services for international patients, beginning with initial consultations and medical assessments before arrival. These services extend to coordinating travel arrangements, airport reception, and accommodation, followed by specialized treatment and post-treatment follow-up, ensuring a seamless patient journey.The recognition comes amid Saudi Arabia's ongoing healthcare transformation and efforts to strengthen its position as a global destination for advanced medical care. In line with Saudi Vision 2030, these efforts focus on expanding specialized healthcare services, advancing medical innovation, and enhancing the global competitiveness of Saudi healthcare institutions.KFSH was ranked first in the Middle East and Africa and 12th globally among the world's top 250 academic medical centers for 2026. It was also recognized by Brand Finance as the most valuable healthcare brand in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East in 2026. In addition, KFSH was featured in Newsweek's World's Best Hospitals 2026, World's Best Smart Hospitals 2027, and World's Best Specialized Hospitals 2027 rankings.

KFSH

Riyadh

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KFSH Riyadh Ranks Among Top 5% in Newsweek's World's Best Hospitals & Clinics for Medical Tourism 2027 News Provided By Veyron LTD Co. November 05, 2026, 11:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, World & Regional



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