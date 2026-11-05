

EQS-Media / 05.11.2026 / 11:32 CET/CEST

thyssenkrupp nucera Commissions Major Chlor-Alkali Plant for Kutch Chemical in India

Large Chlor-Alkali project commissioned for Kutch Chemical Industries Limited, one of India's major integrated Chlor-Alkali and specialty chemicals companies

Annual production capacity of 220,000 metric tons of caustic soda Kutch Chemical selected thyssenkrupp nucera's latest BM Generation 6+ technology for the project Mumbai / Dortmund, November 05, 2026 – thyssenkrupp nucera has successfully commissioned a major Chlor-Alkali plant for Kutch Chemical Industries Limited in Padana, Gujarat, India. The plant has an annual production capacity of 220,000 metric tons of caustic soda (NaOH). With a production capacity of up to 675 metric tons per day of 100% NaOH, it is one of the largest single-train Chlor-Alkali plants in India. For this project, Kutch Chemical selected thyssenkrupp nucera's latest BM Generation 6+ technology. The new plant will support Kutch Chemical's production activities and strengthen its supply to the domestic market. Kutch Chemical will use the caustic soda and chlorine produced at the facility for its own production processes as well as for sales in the Indian market. thyssenkrupp nucera provided engineering services, proprietary technology and equipment, as well as support during start-up and commissioning. The facility deploys five electrolyzers based on thyssenkrupp nucera's BM Generation 6+ technology. Each electrolyzer can produce up to 135 metric tons per day of 100 percent NaOH, making it the highest-capacity single electrolyzer currently installed in India. The operation of the electrolyzers has successfully started. “This project highlights the importance of efficient and reliable Chlor-Alkali technology for customers expanding their production capacities,” said Kiran Joseph, CEO of thyssenkrupp nucera India.“By selecting our latest BM Generation 6+ technology, Kutch Chemical is building on a technology platform designed to further improve the efficiency and reliability of Chlor-Alkali production. We are proud to contribute to the successful realization of this important expansion project.” Kutch Chemical Industries Limited, a company of the Goyal Group of Industries, is an Indian manufacturer and exporter of specialty and bulk chemicals. The company operates an integrated chemical complex in Gujarat with activities in chlorination, nitration, and dye intermediate products. The cooperation between Kutch Chemical and thyssenkrupp nucera began in 2017. Since the implementation of the initial Chlor-Alkali plant, thyssenkrupp nucera has supported the progressive expansion of the facility in line with the customer's growth plans. “thyssenkrupp nucera combines proven Chlor-Alkali technology with extensive project execution expertise, making the company a trusted partner for our expansion plans,” said Jai Prakash Goyal, Whole-time Director at Kutch Chemical India.“The successful commissioning of this plant is an important step for Kutch Chemical and supports our continued growth in the Indian market. We are pleased to build on our longstanding cooperation.” Media Inquiries:

Dr. Marcel Kleifeld

Senior External Communications Manager

Phone: +49 231 22972 4361

Email:...

Investor inquiries:

Dr. Hendrik Finger

Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +49 231 229 724 347

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About thyssenkrupp nucera:

thyssenkrupp nucera offers world-leading technologies for high-efficiency electrolysis plants. The company has extensive in-depth knowledge in engineering, procurement, and construction of electrochemical plants and a strong track record of more than 600 projects with a total rating of over 10 gigawatts already successfully installed. With its water electrolysis technology to produce green hydrogen, the company offers an innovative solution on an industrial scale for green value chains and an industry fueled by clean energy – a major step towards a climate-neutrality. thyssenkrupp nucera successfully made an IPO in July 2023. The shares are traded on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

End of Media Release

Issuer: thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA

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