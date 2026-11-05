Rashtrapati Bhavan Change Of Guard Ceremony To Begin At 8 A.M. From Nov 7

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 5 (IANS) The Change of Guard Ceremony, which is held every Saturday in the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan, will be conducted between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. from November 7, an official statement said on Thursday.

The new timings are part of the annual switch to winter schedule for the time-honoured ceremonial parade that showcases the precision, discipline and heritage of the Indian Armed Forces.

The summer timings for the Change of Guard Ceremony at the Forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi were 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

The ceremony is conducted in the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan and attracts a large number of visitors, including tourists, students and citizens who come to witness the colourful spectacle of marching contingents, military bands and the formal transfer of duties between units.

The Change of Guard is a formal military ceremony performed at prominent sites worldwide, including Buckingham Palace in London, the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi, and the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington, the US.

It showcases tradition as soldiers formally hand over duties in a colourful public spectacle.

At Rashtrapti Bhavan in Delhi, the 30-minute Change of Guard Ceremony is held every Saturday morning.

​The ceremony does not take place on Saturday if it is a Gazetted holiday or if it is so notified by Rashtrapati Bhavan.​

The Change of Guard ceremony is a military tradition as part of which guards and sentries at palaces, forts and defence establishments change periodically to enable a fresh body of troops to take charge.

At Rashtrapati Bhavan, the Ceremonial Army Guard Battalion is responsible for providing ceremonial guards and sentries for the President of India.

Over the years, the ceremony has been revamped and relocated to make it more visually appealing and public-friendly.

An equestrian display by the President's Bodyguard (PBG) in their ceremonial regalia has been added, and the venue has been shifted to the Forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan, with easier public access, it said.

The ceremony commences with the PBG troops, astride their caparisoned, powerful and well-groomed steeds, advancing from behind the Jaipur Column to the tunes played by the Army Brass Band.

Thereafter, the Parade Commander marches in, on whose 'word of command' the guard marches in.

After inspection, the new guard takes position along the old guard, and both the guards exchange the national salute.

Thereafter, the new guard takes over the duties of guards and sentries.

The ceremony ends with an equestrian display by the PBG and playing of the National Anthem.