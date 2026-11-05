Anshula Kapoor Says 'Forever Cheering The Loudest' As Khushi Kapoor Turns A Year Older

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 5 (IANS) Boney Kapoor's daughter and Arjun Kapoor's sister, Anshula Kapoor, said that she will forever be the biggest cheerleader for Khushi Kapoor as she turned a year older on Thursday.

Anshula shared that she loved watching Khushi turn into this wonderful young lady over the years.

"A year older, a year wiser, a lot hotter!! Happy birthday, my @khushikapoor (Sparkling Heart emojis) Watching you grow into the woman you are has been one of my favourite things. Forever cheering the loudest for you, forever in your corner. Love you endlessly! (Hug emojis) (sic)," Anshula wrote on her IG.

Anshula dropped a couple of glimpses from Khushi's small birthday celebration with her family on her handle. In one of the photos, the 'Nadaaniyan' actress was seen cutting the cake in the presence of dad Boney Kapoor. We could also see Anshula's husband and Khushi's jiju, Rohan Thakkar posing with the birthday girl in another pic.

Anshula also uploaded a couple of snaps of Khushi from her wedding, which took place on July 6 this year.

Kushi and Jahnvi both were seen carrying out their bridesmaids duties with full enthusiasm during the various wedding festivities.

A day after the wedding, Khushi had posted a glimpse of the emotional sindoor ceremony where she and Janhvi stood by Anshula's side, helping Rohan put sindoor (vermilion).

"And then they were married and lived happily ever afterrrrr," read the caption on the post.

A photo had Rohan gently applying sindoor on Anshula's forehead as the bride burst into laughter. Khushi, who was standing beside the couple, helped Anshula by adjusting her hair.

In another still, Khushi and Janhvi were seen posing with the newlywed bride.

During the Ghor Dhana ceremony as well Anshula posted a video where Janhvi was tying a Paranda to her hair, while Khushi helped her in the process.