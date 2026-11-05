Gujarat CM Seeks Blessings Of Kanchi Shankaracharya During Visit To Ahmedabad

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Nov 5 (IANS) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday attended a Purnahuti Havan and sought the blessings of Shankaracharya Shri Shankara Vijayendra Saraswati, the 70th Peethadhipati of the Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham, during the latter's visit to Gota area in Ahmedabad.

Chief Minister Patel participated in the religious ceremony in the presence of the Shankaracharya and later met him at the Yagnashala Mandapam, where the two also held a conversation.

The Chief Minister described the interaction as 'inspiring' and said he was fortunate to receive the spiritual leader's blessings.

In a post on social media platform X, CM Patel said: "Today, at Gota in Ahmedabad, I had the privilege of having darshan and receiving the blessings of Param Pujya Jagadguru Shankaracharya Shri Shankara Vijayendra Saraswati Swamiji, the 70th Peethadhipati of the Moolamnaya Sarvajna Shri Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham."

Referring to the ceremony, the Chief Minister added, "I had the divine opportunity to participate in the Purnahuti Havan organised in the presence of Pujya Shankaracharyaji. The interaction with him at the Yagnashala Mandapam was extremely inspiring."

He also highlighted the Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham's contribution to preserving India's religious and cultural traditions.

"The contribution of the Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham towards the preservation and promotion of Sanatan traditions and Vedic culture is very significant. I pray that the blessings of Pujya Shankaracharyaji become a driving force behind the country's prosperous progress," he said.

Shankara Vijayendra Saraswati became the 70th Peethadhipati of the Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham on February 28, 2018, following the Mahasamadhi of his predecessor, Jayendra Saraswati.

The Peetham, headquartered in Kanchipuram in Tamil Nadu, is an important centre of Hindu religious and Vedic traditions.

Former Gujarat Education Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Bhupendrasinh Chudasama, former Minister Mayaben Kodnani and other dignitaries were also present during the programme.

The visit brought together state political leaders and the head of one of the country's prominent Hindu religious institutions for the religious ceremony in Ahmedabad.