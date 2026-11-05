Union Minister Vaishnaw Joins Rajasthan CM Sharma In 'Save Democracy, End Anarchy' March In Jaipur

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Nov 5 (IANS) Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday joined Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and other senior BJP leaders in a padyatra (foot march) in Jaipur as part of the party's 'Save Democracy, End Anarchy' campaign.

The march was organised following a public meeting at Ramlila Maidan and proceeded from New Gate to Tripolia Gate, with BJP leaders and workers carrying party flags and raising slogans in support of the campaign.

Addressing the gathering, Vaishnaw struck a light-hearted note while referring to his personal connection with Jaipur, where his in-laws reside. "I have a deep connection with Jaipur. I was born and raised on this soil, and I am a son of this land," he said.

The meeting was attended by BJP State President Madan Rathore, Chief Minister Sharma, Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa, State BJP in-charge Sanjay Bhatia, senior party leader Arun Chaturvedi and Mayor Sunil Kothari, among others.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Sharma launched a sharp attack on former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, challenging him to prove any of his allegations wrong.

Referring to his earlier remarks at a rally in Jodhpur, Sharma said, "When I spoke at the Jodhpur rally, he became rattled, and he will be even more rattled now. I had promised that every question would be answered, and answered with full force. I challenge you to prove even one of my statements wrong."

He raised questions about alleged irregularities in the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) and the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), referring to the arrest of an RPSC member and a minister in connection with separate cases.

The Chief Minister also questioned the functioning of officials during the previous Congress government and referred to the arrest of Gehlot's Personal Security Officer (PSO) and remarks allegedly made by his Officer on Special Duty (OSD).

"You are the one lying. If you are right, provide proof. Let us see who is lying and who is telling the truth," Sharma said, adding that his government was focussed on public welfare rather than engaging in politics.

BJP State President Madan Rathore accused the Opposition of being desperate to regain power and alleged that it was attempting to create unrest to achieve its political objectives.

He also criticised the Congress leadership over its association with individuals who, he alleged, had insulted Lord Ram, questioned national unity and disrespected the national song.

Party workers raised slogans such as "Modi kahin nahin jayega" and "Save Democracy, End Anarchy". They also carried posters bearing the message, "India will not tolerate the insult to its popular mandate." The march was part of the BJP's campaign against what the party describes as attacks on democratic institutions and the public mandate.