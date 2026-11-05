Angad Bedi Recalls Anushka Sharma Sharing A Hearty Laugh With Virat Kohli In Birthday Post

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 5 (IANS) Actor Angad Bedi penned a heartfelt note for cricketer Virat Kohli on his birthday.

The 'Tiger Zinda Hai' actor called him "The King" and praised his contribution to Indian cricket. Taking to social media, Instagram, Angad shared a heartfelt birthday message for Virat and wished him a blessed and peaceful year ahead. He also praised the cricketer for his passion and dedication towards the game, saying that his journey would continue to inspire future generations.

In his birthday post, Angad wrote, "Happy birthday to 'THE KING' @virat have a blessed and a peaceful year. May you continue to serve Indian cricket with as much passion and gutso so that the future generation learns and embodies your belief and hardwork."

He further said that Virat's name would always feature among the legends of the game. "Whenever there will be a mention of the legends of the game.. your name will be right up there!!" he added.

Angad Bedi also shared a carousel of pictures featuring himself and wife Neha Dhupia posing with Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. One of the photographs captured Anushka sharing a hearty laugh with Virat, offering a glimpse of their cheerful moment together.

The couple twinned in blue as they posed alongside Angad and Neha.

Actress Juhi Babbar also extended warm birthday wishes to cricketer Virat Kohli, praising his passion, discipline and determination to constantly raise the bar. She also added a playful note, jokingly asking Virat to play a little less when competing against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

“Happpyyy Birthdayyy @imVkohli So much passion, so much discipline, and that incredible hunger to keep raising the bar every single time. On the aside Virat, its ok to play a little less, when your playing against KKR..!!! Wishing you lots of happiness, good health and many more unforgettable moments on and off the field...!! Jay, Juhi, Jahnavi and Arjun,” she wrote.

Virat Kohli turned 38 on November 5 and received warm birthday wishes from several celebrities and well-known personalities on social media.