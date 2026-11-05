Zomato Delivery Partner In Motorised Wheelchair Goes Viral, His Smile Wins The Internet WATCH

People we meet in the most unexpected circumstances may sometimes teach us the most important lessons in life. A woman who was traveling through Mumbai's streets experienced the same thing. She was reminded to be grateful for what she had and find joy even when things do not go as planned when she suddenly received a grin from a stranger.

She took a picture of the fortuitous meeting with her camera and posted it on her Instagram account. It featured a Zomato delivery partner using a motorized wheelchair while doing his job. Since then, millions of people have been moved by the video and have praised his optimism and tenacity.

From her car, Sakshi saw the delivery partner traveling down the street in a specially made motorized wheelchair with his delivery bags strapped to it. Wearing headphones and enjoying the ride while listening to music, he appeared happy and totally relaxed. She was drawn to the joy on his face and the zeal with which he was going about his day rather than his physical state. The delivery partner smiled warmly when he realized he was being filmed.

Sakshi and her friend pulled over to greet him and honor his spirit. They were impressed by the delivery partner's upbeat demeanor because he continued to smile throughout their brief encounter.

Sakshi shared the video on Instagram, reflecting on how people frequently lose sight of the small things in life in their rush to accomplish more. "Sometimes, all it takes is one stranger to change the way you look at life," she wrote on the video.

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A post shared by Sakshi (@beyondsaksh)

In the caption of the post, she penned,“A reminder to keep going, keep smiling and never take the little joys of life for granted. If this made you smile too, share it with someone who needs a little positivity today."

She also praised Zomato, saying,“Lots of love for @zomato for making space for different abilities and showing us what inclusion can look like."

How Did Social Media React?

Since then, the video has received over 11.4 million views, with people expressing their love and appreciation for the delivery partner.

“This is how you should have positivity in life when you see negativity almost everywhere. Love his vibe," a user said.

Another wrote,“OMG...his happy and Jolly face."“Man... that's the energy we all need in life! Just frkin enjoy the show," an individual mentioned.