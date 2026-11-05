Bigg Boss Telugu 10 Day 59: Sudheer Loses His Cool, Tells Audience To Vote Him Out After Major Clash

Sudheer vs Mukesh conflict escalates

The Bigg Boss Telugu Season 10 is turning really interesting with some wild twists in the games of the ninth week. As the theme of this week is Rewards and Revenge, the tension is really high among the contestants. The winners of this week will get the golden opportunity to meet their family members in the tenth week. However, the contestants are trying really hard to win. But old relationships are falling apart and new conflicts are arising.

Sanchalak's get into troubles

The contestants have put in a lot of effort in the challenges of this week. The first challenge was won by Mukesh's team and Swetha got the reward. However, the sanchalaks (judges) Trigun and Mukesh could not agree on the decision. Bigg Boss intervened and warned them. Hence, they were given a new round of challenge with bags and thermocol in an 8 shape. This made the contestants push each other to protect their bags.

Sudheer and Mukesh lose their temper

There were many surprises in this challenge. Sudheer is distancing himself from Mukesh and Varshini's group recently. His comments of Mukesh during nominations and Varshini's actions really annoyed him. Additionally, Mukesh's bag was emptying in the latest challenge. Hence, Sudheer commented to Aman that Mukesh has less in his bag so he will be eliminated. When he heard this comment, Mukesh was very angry and tried to take Sudheer's bag. This made Sudheer lose his patience completely and he threw his mic and bag on the ground. He shouted,

"I am helping for nothing, why do you help. You have given me power so why should I stay here."

Get me out...

He further asked the audience, "I do not want help. Please eliminate me if my gameplay is not liked by people." There was a massive shock in the house. Later, there was a huge argument between Sudheer and Aman. Sudheer was disqualified from the game due to Aman. He made various comments about Aman and Aman responded strongly saying Sudheer will be his target. Vamshi won the challenge. Everyone except Captain Trigun, RK and Swetha were nominated. Considering the current situation, Sudheer and Varshini from Mukesh's group are definitely in danger.