'I Have Become A Psycho': Bengal Man's Chilling Remark After Beheading Wife

A former bus conductor in West Bengal allegedly beheaded his wife and sat inside a Kali temple with her severed head on his lap. Identified as Rintu Ghosh, the accused told reporters, "I have become a psycho", while being taken away by police.

A former bus conductor in West Bengal's South Dinajpur district, accused of beheading his wife, told reporters that he had become a psycho. After killing his wife, he allegedly walked into a Kali temple and offered prayers with her severed head resting on his lap. The accused, identified as Rintu Ghosh, was found sitting inside the temple with a knife in his hand, while his two young sons sat beside him, according to the Times of India.

The shocking incident took place on Wednesday in Ward 4 of Narayanpur, under Gangarampur. It came to light after local residents spotted Ghosh inside the temple and alerted the police. The victim, identified as 35-year-old Seema Sarkar, was allegedly killed before Ghosh took her severed head to the temple.

While being taken away in a police van, Ghosh spoke to reporters about losing his job with the North Bengal State Transport Corporation (NBSTC).

"After losing my job from NBSTC and going to the police station, I have become a psycho," he said.

Ghosh previously worked as a bus conductor with the state transport corporation. His remarks have drawn attention to his employment difficulties, although police have not established whether these had any direct connection with the alleged murder.

According to Ghosh's relative, Rajesh Pramanik, the accused had been struggling financially after losing his job, the TOI report added.

Pramanik said Ghosh later tried running small businesses but failed to find a stable source of income. He also claimed that the accused had undergone noticeable changes in his behaviour in recent months.

According to the relative, Ghosh had stopped eating non-vegetarian food and turned vegetarian. He also reportedly displayed behaviour that Pramanik described as tantric.

However, these are claims made by the relative and are yet to be established by investigators.

A police team led by Gangarampur police station inspector-in-charge Purnendu Kundu reached the temple and arrested Ghosh.

Police recovered Seema's body and sent it for a post-mortem examination. The accused is being questioned to establish what led to the alleged killing.

Investigators are examining his personal circumstances, employment history and recent behavioural changes as part of the probe.

Police have not yet established the motive behind the murder.