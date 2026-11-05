Bengaluru's Winning Momentum Meets FC Goa's Home Ambition

MENAFN - IANS) Margao, Nov 5 (IANS) FC Goa will renew their explosive rivalry with Bengaluru FC when they lock horns in a key clash of Gameweek 5 of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda on Friday. The hosts will be eager to assert authority on home soil after securing a vital momentum shift, while Bengaluru will look to gain ground in their chase to the summit.

Bengaluru head into the contest third in the standings with seven points from three matches. After opening their campaign with a 3-2 comeback win over Sporting Club Delhi and a 2-0 victory against Chennaiyin FC, the Blues were held to a 1-1 draw by NorthEast United FC. Vinith Venkatesh came off the bench to score a 93rd-minute equaliser, converting Sunil Chhetri's pass to rescue a point in Guwahati.

FC Goa, meanwhile, are sixth with five points from three matches. The Gaurs began with a 1-1 draw against Chennaiyin FC and followed it with a stoppage-time equaliser to draw 1-1 against Sporting Club Delhi. They registered their first win of the campaign only recently, beating Inter Kashi 2-1 in Pune. Francisco 'Franchu' Feuillassier and Christian 'Chiki' Borrego were on target as Goa came from behind to secure all three points.

History favours the visitors at this venue. The Blues walked away with a 2-0 victory the last time these two sides met at Fatorda in April 2026. Bengaluru talisman Sunil Chhetri and defender Namgyal Bhutia were the goalscorers that night, handing the Gaurs a home defeat.

Goa will be without coach Gouramangi Singh on the touchline after his late sending-off in the game against Kashi. On the player front, the Gaurs will be without Aakash Sangwan, Harsh Patre, and Ronney Kharbudon.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru will miss the services of Shivaldo Singh due to injury. The Blues are, however, hopeful of receiving a boost in attack as forward Mihailo PeroviC -- who was an unused substitute in Guwahati -- is expected to return to matchday action, subject to passing a late fitness assessment.

Goa Assistant coach Shameel Chembakath stressed the importance of making home advantage count, while identifying the final third and defensive organisation as areas for improvement.

“We respect them (BFC), but we have also prepared well and analysed them. For this game, we need to be organised defensively and manage every situation of the game. And also be brave whenever we have possession. One of the things which we are also missing is the end product in the final third, and that is what we are focussing on,” he said.

Bengaluru head coach Pep Muñoz expects a different challenge against a Goa side that prefers to dominate possession.

“They want the ball; they have Spanish players that I know quite well. I know how they play and what they can offer,” he said. Muñoz also confirmed that Bengaluru will adapt their approach, adding,“The tactics, the structure this weekend will change a little bit, because we have to face an opponent that plays differently; they defend in a different shape,” he said.