Pro-Russian Hackers Claim Cyberattacks on European Refrigeration Systems
(MENAFN) Two hacker groups believed to be aligned with Russia have claimed responsibility for a series of cyberattacks targeting refrigeration infrastructure in several European countries, according to reports published Wednesday.
The groups, identified as "Noname057(16)" and "Z-Pentest," reportedly acknowledged their involvement in a social media statement.
"We simply exploited the integrated systems," they said, adding: "Our reach extends to water supply systems, power plants, industrial facilities and food storage sites."
They also claimed to have inflicted a "devastating blow" on equipment operated through Danfoss and Dixell Web systems.
"Similar incidents have affected hundreds of locations across Europe, yet they have not learned from their mistakes. Once again, we have demonstrated the true cost of Western digital maturity. So keep an eye on our actions on the global stage," the groups said.
The claims followed suspected cyber intrusions on Monday that disrupted refrigeration systems used by food businesses in multiple European countries. The incidents reportedly resulted in food losses and prompted Belgian authorities to launch a criminal investigation.
The groups, identified as "Noname057(16)" and "Z-Pentest," reportedly acknowledged their involvement in a social media statement.
"We simply exploited the integrated systems," they said, adding: "Our reach extends to water supply systems, power plants, industrial facilities and food storage sites."
They also claimed to have inflicted a "devastating blow" on equipment operated through Danfoss and Dixell Web systems.
"Similar incidents have affected hundreds of locations across Europe, yet they have not learned from their mistakes. Once again, we have demonstrated the true cost of Western digital maturity. So keep an eye on our actions on the global stage," the groups said.
The claims followed suspected cyber intrusions on Monday that disrupted refrigeration systems used by food businesses in multiple European countries. The incidents reportedly resulted in food losses and prompted Belgian authorities to launch a criminal investigation.
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