Suspicious Report Triggers Alert on LOT Flight to Brussels
(MENAFN) A LOT Polish Airlines passenger jet from Warsaw touched down safely at Brussels Airport on Thursday after authorities received a suspicious report about the flight, a Belgian public broadcaster said.
The alert came in shortly before the aircraft was due to land, the broadcaster reported. Airport authorities said the Federal Police launched a risk assessment immediately, following standard procedures.
“Following an investigation by the Federal Police, no additional measures were deemed necessary. The aircraft has since landed safely,” the airport’s press service said in a statement.
The Brussels episode was not the only disruption in Europe’s skies Thursday. Reports indicate that several aircraft were diverted or made precautionary landings in France, Italy, the Czech Republic, Bulgaria and Austria.
Police are now examining whether the Brussels-bound incident is connected to similar reports involving aircraft across the continent earlier this week. At least seven flights received bomb threats in that earlier wave, triggering emergency responses. Inspections of the aircraft involved turned up no explosives, according to the reports.
The alert came in shortly before the aircraft was due to land, the broadcaster reported. Airport authorities said the Federal Police launched a risk assessment immediately, following standard procedures.
“Following an investigation by the Federal Police, no additional measures were deemed necessary. The aircraft has since landed safely,” the airport’s press service said in a statement.
The Brussels episode was not the only disruption in Europe’s skies Thursday. Reports indicate that several aircraft were diverted or made precautionary landings in France, Italy, the Czech Republic, Bulgaria and Austria.
Police are now examining whether the Brussels-bound incident is connected to similar reports involving aircraft across the continent earlier this week. At least seven flights received bomb threats in that earlier wave, triggering emergency responses. Inspections of the aircraft involved turned up no explosives, according to the reports.
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