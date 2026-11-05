Iran Security Chief Claims Trump Faces Military, Political Setbacks
(MENAFN) Iran's Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei claimed that Tehran had achieved military and political victories over US President Donald Trump, pointing to developments on the battlefield, tensions surrounding the Strait of Hormuz and the political situation in Washington.
“The Iranian nation handed Trump a strategic defeat on the battlefield and in the Hormuz—and a POLITICAL DEFEAT in Washington,” Rezaei wrote on X.
He also argued that the economic consequences of the conflict were being felt by ordinary Americans, warning that any country engaging in confrontation with Iran would face consequences beyond the battlefield.
“Anyone who takes on Iran will pay the price—from the battlefield to their own doorstep,” he warned.
Rezaei's comments followed statements by US Vice President JD Vance, who attributed the Republican Party's losses in Tuesday's midterm elections to the ongoing war with Iran.
“The reason we lost is the war,” Vance wrote on Wednesday, arguing that public dissatisfaction with the conflict had encouraged some previous supporters of President Trump to vote for Democratic candidates.
The elections resulted in Democrats gaining control of both chambers of Congress, dealing a major setback to the Republican Party.
The United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran on Feb. 28, before reaching a ceasefire agreement in April. Hostilities resumed in July as diplomatic efforts to secure a lasting end to the conflict remained stalled.
“The Iranian nation handed Trump a strategic defeat on the battlefield and in the Hormuz—and a POLITICAL DEFEAT in Washington,” Rezaei wrote on X.
He also argued that the economic consequences of the conflict were being felt by ordinary Americans, warning that any country engaging in confrontation with Iran would face consequences beyond the battlefield.
“Anyone who takes on Iran will pay the price—from the battlefield to their own doorstep,” he warned.
Rezaei's comments followed statements by US Vice President JD Vance, who attributed the Republican Party's losses in Tuesday's midterm elections to the ongoing war with Iran.
“The reason we lost is the war,” Vance wrote on Wednesday, arguing that public dissatisfaction with the conflict had encouraged some previous supporters of President Trump to vote for Democratic candidates.
The elections resulted in Democrats gaining control of both chambers of Congress, dealing a major setback to the Republican Party.
The United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran on Feb. 28, before reaching a ceasefire agreement in April. Hostilities resumed in July as diplomatic efforts to secure a lasting end to the conflict remained stalled.
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