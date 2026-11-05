Death Toll Hits 42 After Russian Strike on Ukraine Aid Center
(MENAFN) At least 42 people are now confirmed dead after a Russian strike on a humanitarian aid center in Ukraine’s southeastern Zaporizhzhia region, local authorities announced Thursday as the search of the wreckage entered its fourth straight day.
Rescuers have combed through the rubble in Komyshuvakha around the clock, Ukraine’s State Emergency Service said. “Every step requires extreme caution and highly coordinated action,” the agency said on Telegram.
Mykhailo Semikin, acting head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, verified the updated toll and said crews were working “under extremely difficult conditions.”
The assault began Monday, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, when Russian aerial bombs hit a school in Komyshuvakha that was serving as a distribution point for humanitarian aid. Writing on the US social media platform X, Zelenskyy described a deliberate follow-up attack on people sheltering inside and accused Moscow of showing no interest in de-escalation as the war enters its fourth year. “After the first aerial bomb strike, there was a double-tap strike with nine more bombs, specifically targeting the shelter where people were taking cover,” Zelenskyy said.
Russian authorities have not commented on the strike.
The scale of the loss may still grow. Regional police said Wednesday that 59 people remained listed as missing, though some are likely among the victims whose bodies have already been recovered. “As many as 38 people may still remain trapped under the debris,” police said.
Identification is also slowing the process. Police said some bodies could not be recognized visually, so specialists must collect biological samples for DNA testing.
Rescuers have combed through the rubble in Komyshuvakha around the clock, Ukraine’s State Emergency Service said. “Every step requires extreme caution and highly coordinated action,” the agency said on Telegram.
Mykhailo Semikin, acting head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, verified the updated toll and said crews were working “under extremely difficult conditions.”
The assault began Monday, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, when Russian aerial bombs hit a school in Komyshuvakha that was serving as a distribution point for humanitarian aid. Writing on the US social media platform X, Zelenskyy described a deliberate follow-up attack on people sheltering inside and accused Moscow of showing no interest in de-escalation as the war enters its fourth year. “After the first aerial bomb strike, there was a double-tap strike with nine more bombs, specifically targeting the shelter where people were taking cover,” Zelenskyy said.
Russian authorities have not commented on the strike.
The scale of the loss may still grow. Regional police said Wednesday that 59 people remained listed as missing, though some are likely among the victims whose bodies have already been recovered. “As many as 38 people may still remain trapped under the debris,” police said.
Identification is also slowing the process. Police said some bodies could not be recognized visually, so specialists must collect biological samples for DNA testing.
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