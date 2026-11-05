Ustel Declares Federal Settlement Efforts Ended After Crans-Montana Talks
(MENAFN) Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) Prime Minister Unal Ustel said on Wednesday that attempts to resolve the Cyprus dispute through a federal arrangement came to an end during the 2017 Crans-Montana Conference, arguing that international recognition of the Greek Cypriot administration remains a major obstacle to a settlement.
Ustel made the comments after holding talks with Maria Angela Holguin Cuellar, the personal envoy of the UN secretary-general on Cyprus, at the headquarters of the National Unity Party (UBP).
Addressing journalists following the meeting, he said he had directly presented the Turkish Cypriot community's position and concerns to the UN envoy.
Ustel maintained that although Turkish Cypriots had repeatedly demonstrated a willingness to pursue constructive negotiations, the Greek Cypriot administration had consistently refused to accept a political partnership founded on equal status and shared authority.
He pointed to the 2017 Crans-Montana negotiations as further evidence of this position, saying the conference exposed the absence of genuine willingness to reach such an agreement.
The TRNC prime minister also criticized the international standing granted to the Greek Cypriot administration, arguing that its recognition as the island's sole representative had enabled the continuation of the current political situation.
Emphasizing that Cyprus is home to two distinct communities with separate states, Ustel said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' visit to the island from July 27 to 29, 2026, further highlighted the lack of sufficient common ground to begin formal negotiations.
Ustel made the comments after holding talks with Maria Angela Holguin Cuellar, the personal envoy of the UN secretary-general on Cyprus, at the headquarters of the National Unity Party (UBP).
Addressing journalists following the meeting, he said he had directly presented the Turkish Cypriot community's position and concerns to the UN envoy.
Ustel maintained that although Turkish Cypriots had repeatedly demonstrated a willingness to pursue constructive negotiations, the Greek Cypriot administration had consistently refused to accept a political partnership founded on equal status and shared authority.
He pointed to the 2017 Crans-Montana negotiations as further evidence of this position, saying the conference exposed the absence of genuine willingness to reach such an agreement.
The TRNC prime minister also criticized the international standing granted to the Greek Cypriot administration, arguing that its recognition as the island's sole representative had enabled the continuation of the current political situation.
Emphasizing that Cyprus is home to two distinct communities with separate states, Ustel said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' visit to the island from July 27 to 29, 2026, further highlighted the lack of sufficient common ground to begin formal negotiations.
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