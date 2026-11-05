Palestine Action Defends Protest Tactics in Challenge to UK Terrorism Ban
(MENAFN) A lawyer representing Palestine Action co-founder Huda Ammori argued before the UK Supreme Court on Wednesday that the organization's protest methods were comparable to those historically used by movements such as the suffragettes, challenging the government's decision to classify the group as a terrorist organization.
Barrister Raza Husain KC told a five-judge panel that Palestine Action had never encouraged attacks against individuals or their homes.
He maintained that historical suffragette campaigns, anti-war demonstrations, environmental organizations and animal rights movements had used similar or even more aggressive protest methods without being designated as terrorist groups.
The legal challenge concerns the British government's decision to ban Palestine Action under terrorism legislation, placing the organization in the same legal category as groups such as al-Qaida and Boko Haram.
Husain argued that the government's decision was excessive and violated fundamental rights, particularly freedom of expression and the right to engage in peaceful demonstrations.
He further warned that the ban had discouraged wider participation in activities supporting Palestinian causes, with potential consequences for journalists, academics and artists, including individuals who have no connection to Palestine Action.
However, James Eadie KC, representing Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood, defended the government's decision, maintaining that the prohibition was both lawful and proportionate.
Barrister Raza Husain KC told a five-judge panel that Palestine Action had never encouraged attacks against individuals or their homes.
He maintained that historical suffragette campaigns, anti-war demonstrations, environmental organizations and animal rights movements had used similar or even more aggressive protest methods without being designated as terrorist groups.
The legal challenge concerns the British government's decision to ban Palestine Action under terrorism legislation, placing the organization in the same legal category as groups such as al-Qaida and Boko Haram.
Husain argued that the government's decision was excessive and violated fundamental rights, particularly freedom of expression and the right to engage in peaceful demonstrations.
He further warned that the ban had discouraged wider participation in activities supporting Palestinian causes, with potential consequences for journalists, academics and artists, including individuals who have no connection to Palestine Action.
However, James Eadie KC, representing Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood, defended the government's decision, maintaining that the prohibition was both lawful and proportionate.
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