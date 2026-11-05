Kallas Urges Continued US Support for Ukraine Under New Congress
(MENAFN) European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas expressed hope on Wednesday that the incoming US Congress would maintain its backing for Ukraine while adopting stronger measures against Russia following the American midterm elections.
Speaking at a news conference in Brussels, Kallas responded to the election outcome by acknowledging the decision made by American voters and emphasizing the importance of continued congressional support for Kyiv.
“Yes, of course, US voters have made their choice clear,” Kallas said. “I hope that the new Congress and the new Senate will continue supporting Ukraine and also putting more pressure on Russia.”
She also highlighted the importance of maintaining close relations between Washington and European capitals, stressing that cooperation across the Atlantic strengthens both sides.
“Europe, as well as the US, we are much stronger together,” she said.
Kallas argued that increasing pressure on Moscow could deliver a clear message that its military campaign must come to an end.
The remarks followed a major setback for US President Donald Trump and his Republican Party in Tuesday's midterm elections, as projections indicated that Democrats were set to regain control of both chambers of Congress.
Speaking at a news conference in Brussels, Kallas responded to the election outcome by acknowledging the decision made by American voters and emphasizing the importance of continued congressional support for Kyiv.
“Yes, of course, US voters have made their choice clear,” Kallas said. “I hope that the new Congress and the new Senate will continue supporting Ukraine and also putting more pressure on Russia.”
She also highlighted the importance of maintaining close relations between Washington and European capitals, stressing that cooperation across the Atlantic strengthens both sides.
“Europe, as well as the US, we are much stronger together,” she said.
Kallas argued that increasing pressure on Moscow could deliver a clear message that its military campaign must come to an end.
The remarks followed a major setback for US President Donald Trump and his Republican Party in Tuesday's midterm elections, as projections indicated that Democrats were set to regain control of both chambers of Congress.
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