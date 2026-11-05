Vance Blames Iran War for Republican Defeat in Midterm Elections
(MENAFN) US Vice President JD Vance attributed the Republican Party's losses in Wednesday's midterm elections to the ongoing conflict with Iran, arguing that dissatisfaction with the war prompted some former supporters of President Donald Trump to vote for Democrats.
"The reason we lost is the war," Vance wrote in a statement published on X.
He rejected the suggestion that weak Republican turnout was primarily responsible for the outcome, maintaining that frustration with the administration's foreign policy played a more significant role.
According to Vance, a considerable number of voters who backed the Republican ticket in the 2024 presidential election shifted their support to Democratic candidates in 2026, even as Republican participation remained substantial.
"The main problem is that many people who voted for Trump/Vance in 2024 voted for Democrats in 2026," he said.
Referring to polling findings, Vance said former Republican voters were particularly concerned about bringing the war to an end, reducing living costs and inflation, prioritizing American interests and reconsidering Washington's relationship with Israel.
The vice president also recognized that the election results could trigger "a lot of infighting and arguing" within Republican ranks as party members debate the reasons for their setbacks.
Although he admitted that the party's economic message may not have resonated sufficiently with voters, Vance continued to identify the conflict with Iran as the primary reason for the electoral losses.
"Any honest conversation about where we go from here must start there," Vance said.
"The reason we lost is the war," Vance wrote in a statement published on X.
He rejected the suggestion that weak Republican turnout was primarily responsible for the outcome, maintaining that frustration with the administration's foreign policy played a more significant role.
According to Vance, a considerable number of voters who backed the Republican ticket in the 2024 presidential election shifted their support to Democratic candidates in 2026, even as Republican participation remained substantial.
"The main problem is that many people who voted for Trump/Vance in 2024 voted for Democrats in 2026," he said.
Referring to polling findings, Vance said former Republican voters were particularly concerned about bringing the war to an end, reducing living costs and inflation, prioritizing American interests and reconsidering Washington's relationship with Israel.
The vice president also recognized that the election results could trigger "a lot of infighting and arguing" within Republican ranks as party members debate the reasons for their setbacks.
Although he admitted that the party's economic message may not have resonated sufficiently with voters, Vance continued to identify the conflict with Iran as the primary reason for the electoral losses.
"Any honest conversation about where we go from here must start there," Vance said.
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