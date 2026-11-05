Investor Confidence Rising in Ukraine, EU Says After Talks
(MENAFN) The European Commission convened high-stakes talks on Wednesday with Ukraine and its international partners, aiming to chart Kyiv’s post-war economic recovery and lock in a durable peace.
Delegations from Ukraine, Germany, France, the UK and the US, along with NATO and the World Bank, gathered in Brussels to pursue talks on reconstruction and prosperity. The session followed recent discussions in Miami.
According to a Commission statement, the gathering was intended to “build on the prosperity framework developed earlier this year together with Ukraine and the United States,”
The Commission said the work centers on sharpening the scenarios for the country’s economic future:
“The work today and going forward is focused on refining the scenarios for Ukraine’s post-war economic development and prosperity. This includes identifying instruments and tools that can support Ukraine’s future development and own efforts,” it said.
The statement also stressed the weight of the “ambitious reform agenda” that Ukraine is carrying out as part of its EU accession bid. It added:
“This reform agenda is a key driver for stability and is in turn boosting investor confidence, playing a significant role in attracting private capital and continued international support,” it said.
The Commission underlined the bloc’s backing for Kyiv, noting that the EU has committed €231.5 billion ($260 billion) since Russia’s invasion began.
“As the efforts to achieve a lasting peace for Ukraine continue, so too does the EU’s support in strengthening Ukraine,” the statement added.
Delegations from Ukraine, Germany, France, the UK and the US, along with NATO and the World Bank, gathered in Brussels to pursue talks on reconstruction and prosperity. The session followed recent discussions in Miami.
According to a Commission statement, the gathering was intended to “build on the prosperity framework developed earlier this year together with Ukraine and the United States,”
The Commission said the work centers on sharpening the scenarios for the country’s economic future:
“The work today and going forward is focused on refining the scenarios for Ukraine’s post-war economic development and prosperity. This includes identifying instruments and tools that can support Ukraine’s future development and own efforts,” it said.
The statement also stressed the weight of the “ambitious reform agenda” that Ukraine is carrying out as part of its EU accession bid. It added:
“This reform agenda is a key driver for stability and is in turn boosting investor confidence, playing a significant role in attracting private capital and continued international support,” it said.
The Commission underlined the bloc’s backing for Kyiv, noting that the EU has committed €231.5 billion ($260 billion) since Russia’s invasion began.
“As the efforts to achieve a lasting peace for Ukraine continue, so too does the EU’s support in strengthening Ukraine,” the statement added.
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