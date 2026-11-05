Republican Senator Questions Hegseth's Leadership Over Defense Funding
(MENAFN) US Republican Senator Thom Tillis warned on Wednesday that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth could face growing pressure from Congress following the midterm elections, raising concerns about his ability to secure essential funding for the Pentagon.
“Hegseth has a reckoning,” Tillis told a media outlet. “He is one of the reasons why we don’t have the funding or guarantee for defense that we need.
Tillis argued that Hegseth's leadership has become a barrier to obtaining the necessary defense resources, urging lawmakers to reconsider whether he should continue heading the Pentagon.
The dispute comes as Democrats threaten to oppose $70 billion in emergency military assistance, along with the annual defense spending legislation, while the United States remains engaged in its war with Iran.
Hegseth could also encounter an impeachment effort in the House of Representatives, with Republican Representative Thomas Massie seeking to advance the matter later this month or in December.
Tillis, who supported Hegseth's confirmation in January 2025, has increasingly emerged as a prominent Republican critic of the defense secretary.
Reflecting on his earlier support, the senator described his decision to approve Hegseth's appointment as “the biggest regret” of his career, criticizing his management of the Pentagon and accusing him of forcing experienced military officials out of their positions.
“Hegseth has a reckoning,” Tillis told a media outlet. “He is one of the reasons why we don’t have the funding or guarantee for defense that we need.
Tillis argued that Hegseth's leadership has become a barrier to obtaining the necessary defense resources, urging lawmakers to reconsider whether he should continue heading the Pentagon.
The dispute comes as Democrats threaten to oppose $70 billion in emergency military assistance, along with the annual defense spending legislation, while the United States remains engaged in its war with Iran.
Hegseth could also encounter an impeachment effort in the House of Representatives, with Republican Representative Thomas Massie seeking to advance the matter later this month or in December.
Tillis, who supported Hegseth's confirmation in January 2025, has increasingly emerged as a prominent Republican critic of the defense secretary.
Reflecting on his earlier support, the senator described his decision to approve Hegseth's appointment as “the biggest regret” of his career, criticizing his management of the Pentagon and accusing him of forcing experienced military officials out of their positions.
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