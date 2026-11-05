Westminster Restoration Delays Raise Fears of Major Disaster
(MENAFN) The historic Palace of Westminster faces an increasing threat of a “catastrophic event” unless prolonged delays to its extensive renovation program are resolved, a parliamentary committee has cautioned.
In a report released on Wednesday, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) outlined the dangers associated with postponing repairs to the parliamentary complex, warning that a major fire comparable to the blaze that severely damaged Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris could occur.
The committee also raised concerns that technical failures could leave the House of Commons chamber without lighting during the State Opening of Parliament, potentially interrupting the traditional event attended by King Charles III.
According to the PAC, the weekly expenditure required to maintain the parliamentary estate is projected to increase from £1.5 million ($2 million) to £2 million ($2.6 million) over the coming years.
The committee additionally calculated that postponing the restoration initiative by another year could increase its total expenditure by as much as £420 million ($550 million).
PAC Chairman Geoffrey Clifton-Brown called on lawmakers to overcome their disagreements and establish a clear plan for the project's future, stressing the financial consequences of continued inaction.
“Each kick of the can down the road costs hundreds of millions in public money,” he said, calling on those seeking further delays to “imagine the blow suffered by the UK’s morale and reputation of some kind of catastrophic failure.”
He also highlighted the possibility of serious disruptions to parliamentary proceedings if essential maintenance remains unresolved.
“A lack of action risks, for instance, the Chamber being plunged into darkness during the State Opening of Parliament,” Clifton-Brown added.
In a report released on Wednesday, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) outlined the dangers associated with postponing repairs to the parliamentary complex, warning that a major fire comparable to the blaze that severely damaged Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris could occur.
The committee also raised concerns that technical failures could leave the House of Commons chamber without lighting during the State Opening of Parliament, potentially interrupting the traditional event attended by King Charles III.
According to the PAC, the weekly expenditure required to maintain the parliamentary estate is projected to increase from £1.5 million ($2 million) to £2 million ($2.6 million) over the coming years.
The committee additionally calculated that postponing the restoration initiative by another year could increase its total expenditure by as much as £420 million ($550 million).
PAC Chairman Geoffrey Clifton-Brown called on lawmakers to overcome their disagreements and establish a clear plan for the project's future, stressing the financial consequences of continued inaction.
“Each kick of the can down the road costs hundreds of millions in public money,” he said, calling on those seeking further delays to “imagine the blow suffered by the UK’s morale and reputation of some kind of catastrophic failure.”
He also highlighted the possibility of serious disruptions to parliamentary proceedings if essential maintenance remains unresolved.
“A lack of action risks, for instance, the Chamber being plunged into darkness during the State Opening of Parliament,” Clifton-Brown added.
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