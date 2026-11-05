Arab Party Backs Eisenkot in Bid to Form Next Israeli Government
(MENAFN) Israel's Arab party Ra'am on Thursday recommended opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot to form the country's next government, adding to his support during ongoing consultations led by President Isaac Herzog.
Representatives of the party, including Chairman Mansour Abbas, Yoav Seglovitz and Iman Khatib Yasin, informed Herzog of their decision and called for Eisenkot to receive the mandate to form a government, according to Israeli media reports.
Ra'am secured eight seats in the 120-member Knesset during last week's elections, giving its recommendation additional weight in the ongoing political negotiations.
With the party's endorsement, the number of lawmakers formally recommending Eisenkot has reached 56. This includes 48 members representing Jewish opposition parties and eight lawmakers from Ra'am. The Arab-led Joint List has not yet announced whether it will support him.
Meanwhile, the number of lawmakers expected to recommend Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declined to 46. The decrease followed a decision by his political ally, United Torah Judaism, which holds seven Knesset seats, not to endorse any candidate for prime minister.
Under Israel's parliamentary system, a candidate needs the backing of at least 61 members of the 120-seat Knesset to secure a majority and form a government.
President Herzog is expected to appoint a lawmaker to lead the government formation process in the coming days. Once given the mandate, the designated candidate will have 28 days to assemble a governing coalition, with the possibility of receiving an additional 14-day extension.
The latest recommendations leave both political camps seeking further support as the process moves toward the selection of the next prime minister.
Representatives of the party, including Chairman Mansour Abbas, Yoav Seglovitz and Iman Khatib Yasin, informed Herzog of their decision and called for Eisenkot to receive the mandate to form a government, according to Israeli media reports.
Ra'am secured eight seats in the 120-member Knesset during last week's elections, giving its recommendation additional weight in the ongoing political negotiations.
With the party's endorsement, the number of lawmakers formally recommending Eisenkot has reached 56. This includes 48 members representing Jewish opposition parties and eight lawmakers from Ra'am. The Arab-led Joint List has not yet announced whether it will support him.
Meanwhile, the number of lawmakers expected to recommend Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declined to 46. The decrease followed a decision by his political ally, United Torah Judaism, which holds seven Knesset seats, not to endorse any candidate for prime minister.
Under Israel's parliamentary system, a candidate needs the backing of at least 61 members of the 120-seat Knesset to secure a majority and form a government.
President Herzog is expected to appoint a lawmaker to lead the government formation process in the coming days. Once given the mandate, the designated candidate will have 28 days to assemble a governing coalition, with the possibility of receiving an additional 14-day extension.
The latest recommendations leave both political camps seeking further support as the process moves toward the selection of the next prime minister.
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