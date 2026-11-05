Old Delhi Chawri Bazaar Building Collapse: Unauthorised Construction, 2 MCD Officials Suspended Top Updates

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Thursday suspended two junior-level engineers after an under-construction building collapsed in Old Delhi's Chawri Bazaar, leading to the deaths of two people and leaving four injured.

In separate orders, the Deputy Commissioner of the Old Delhi Zone also placed two officials under suspension for " serious negligence in the discharge of their duties."

According to news agency ANI, the order reads:“In view of the recent incident and the developments arising therefrom, and considering the prima facie case of severe dereliction of duty, you are hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect, pending further inquiry.”

A three-storey building collapsed in the early hours of Thursday in Gali Sitara near Chawri Bazaar Metro station. Multiple teams, including Delhi Fire Services personnel and police officers, were engaged in rescue operations at the site. However, four injured people were rushed to hospital even before the fire department team arrived, an official told ANI. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta ordered an inquiry into the collapse and directed the registration of an FIR against the contractor.

A senior MCD official stated that the under-construction building, which stood on a 50-square-metre plot, had no sanctioned building plan, making its construction unauthorised. The official further stated that the civic body had received no complaints regarding the construction of the building. The official further said that construction work on the building had been halted around 15 days ago. Workers were removing the support system beneath the roof when the structure collapsed. "The material used was non-engineered and had not set properly, which eventually led to the collapse," the official said. Residents said they heard a deafening noise when the three-storey structure came crashing down. One local recalled that the building collapsed at around 9.35 am. He rushed to the site immediately after hearing the sound, only to find the entire building lying in a heap of debris. "My family members were trapped behind the building, but they are fine. Two people have been pulled out. One was severely injured and bleeding heavily, while another body was brought out packed," he said. "The owners are four members, they are brothers," he added.

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(With inputs from ANI, PTI)