Karnataka's Nandini Paneer, Ghee, Curd Prices Hiked A Week After Milk: Check Your Pocket Pinch As New Rates Implemented

MENAFN - Live Mint) Consumers in Bengaluru will have to shell out more for several Nandini dairy products, including paneer, ghee and butter, following a price revision announced by the Bengaluru Milk Union (BAMUL). The revised rates, which also cover Trupti milk, came into effect on November 4.

The latest increase comes just a week after the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) raised the prices of Nandini milk by ₹8 per litre and curd by ₹14 per litre, adding to the cost of everyday dairy purchases.

According to a price revision circular released by BAMUL on November 4, the new Maximum Retail Prices (MRPs) vary according to the product, packaging and quantity.

Nandini ghee new prices

The prices of Nandini ghee have been revised across sachets, PET jars and tins.

A 200-ml sachet of ghee will now retail at ₹95, while the 500-ml pack has been priced at ₹425. Consumers purchasing a one-litre sachet will have to pay ₹850, according to PTI.

For ghee sold in PET jars, the revised rates are ₹65 for 50 ml, ₹100 for 100 ml, ₹180 for 200 ml, ₹435 for 500 ml and ₹870 for one litre. The five-litre PET jar will cost ₹4,250.

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Meanwhile, the one-litre ghee tin has been priced at ₹870, while the larger 15-kg tin will be available for ₹14,100.

Nandini butter prices revised

BAMUL has also announced new prices for salted and unsalted butter.

A 100-gram pack of salted butter will cost ₹90, while its 500-gram variant has been priced at ₹380.

For unsalted butter, consumers will have to pay ₹160 for a 200-gram pack and ₹390 for a 500-gram pack.

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The family pack of butter will retail at ₹90. The 10-gram blister pack has been priced at ₹900 per kg.

How much will Nandini paneer cost now?

Nandini paneer has also become more expensive under the revised price list.

A 200-gram pack will now cost ₹115, while the 500-gram variant has been priced at ₹260. Consumers buying one kilogram of paneer will have to pay ₹485.

The medium-fat paneer variant will be available at ₹110 for a 200-gram pack.

Trupti milk new prices

The revised rates also cover Trupti milk. A 135-ml pack will now cost ₹11, while consumers will have to pay ₹33 for the 450-ml pack.

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Karnataka Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy accused the Congress government of "blackmailing and cheating" farmers and consumers over the recent hike in Nandini milk prices. He alleged that the Siddaramaiah-led administration had cited farmers' welfare to justify the increase while failing to honour its poll promises on subsidies.

Karnataka LoP hits out at Congress govt over Nandini milk price hike

Questioning the government's decision to raise milk prices by ₹8 per litre, the senior BJP leader alleged that the increase was presented as a measure to benefit dairy farmers, with ₹1 going to the milk society and ₹7 being passed on to farmers.

"The Congress has very cleverly played its card by announcing that it will increase the price by only ₹8, of which Re 1 will go to the society, and ₹7 will be given to farmers. In another way, you have increased the price by ₹13. How much of that amount are you going to give to the farmers?" Narayanaswamy questioned, as per ANI.

He further accused the state government of using the price revision to put pressure on farmers while questioning its approach to governance.

“This is nothing but blackmail. You are blackmailing the farmers of this country and the state. What kind of administration is this? You are cheating the farmers as well.”

Narayanaswamy also criticised the Congress government over its election manifesto commitments, contrasting the ruling party's promise of a ₹7 subsidy with the ₹5 subsidy announced by the previous government.

"We announced a subsidy of ₹5, whereas your manifesto promised ₹7. Where is that promise now? Is this not cheating the public? As a result, farmers and the general public are angry with this government," he said.

Warning of an escalation in the opposition's response, Narayanaswamy said the BJP would organise protests against the revised milk prices.

"We are going to protest against these price hikes," he added.