Trump Defies Impeachment Fears as Democrats Seize Both Chambers
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump waved off the prospect of impeachment on Wednesday, insisting he has no fear of a Democratic push to remove him now that the party has won the midterm elections.
In his first White House remarks since the results came in, Trump said he was “not even a little bit” worried, and cautioned that Democrats would pay a political price for trying.
Pressed on whether impeachment proceedings troubled him, Trump was blunt.
“No, no, no, not even a little bit,” Trump said when asked whether he was worried about Democrats pursuing impeachment.
He went on to argue that such a move would damage the opposition party itself.
“I think it would destroy the Democratic Party if they did that, because it would be impeachment for no reason. For what? For having a successful country?” he added.
The president also signaled openness to working across the aisle, though with a condition: Democrats must not try to block his administration’s agenda. He pointed to his veto authority as leverage.
“I’ll get along probably with the Democrats unless they want to be destructive, but I have the power of the veto,” he said.
The comments follow a sweeping Democratic performance in the midterms, in which the party took control of both the Senate and the House of Representatives.
In his first White House remarks since the results came in, Trump said he was “not even a little bit” worried, and cautioned that Democrats would pay a political price for trying.
Pressed on whether impeachment proceedings troubled him, Trump was blunt.
“No, no, no, not even a little bit,” Trump said when asked whether he was worried about Democrats pursuing impeachment.
He went on to argue that such a move would damage the opposition party itself.
“I think it would destroy the Democratic Party if they did that, because it would be impeachment for no reason. For what? For having a successful country?” he added.
The president also signaled openness to working across the aisle, though with a condition: Democrats must not try to block his administration’s agenda. He pointed to his veto authority as leverage.
“I’ll get along probably with the Democrats unless they want to be destructive, but I have the power of the veto,” he said.
The comments follow a sweeping Democratic performance in the midterms, in which the party took control of both the Senate and the House of Representatives.
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