Mike Johnson Plans to Leave House Republican Leadership
(MENAFN) US House Speaker Mike Johnson has told members of his staff that he does not intend to continue leading Republicans in the House of Representatives when the next Congress begins, following the party's major setbacks in the recent elections.
The Louisiana lawmaker communicated his decision during a telephone conversation with staff on Wednesday morning, according to reports citing four individuals who took part in the call.
The announcement followed Democrats securing control of the House of Representatives a day earlier, marking a significant electoral setback for Republicans after Tuesday's vote.
Johnson assumed the speakership in 2023 after Republican lawmakers voted to remove former Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who represented California. Johnson has since completed two terms in the position.
House Majority Leader Steve Scalise and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan are among those being considered as potential replacements, raising the possibility of a competitive battle over the party's next leadership.
The Louisiana lawmaker communicated his decision during a telephone conversation with staff on Wednesday morning, according to reports citing four individuals who took part in the call.
The announcement followed Democrats securing control of the House of Representatives a day earlier, marking a significant electoral setback for Republicans after Tuesday's vote.
Johnson assumed the speakership in 2023 after Republican lawmakers voted to remove former Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who represented California. Johnson has since completed two terms in the position.
House Majority Leader Steve Scalise and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan are among those being considered as potential replacements, raising the possibility of a competitive battle over the party's next leadership.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment