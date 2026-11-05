MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Featuring 20 Must-Try products and more than 100 new launches, this year's report is all about the thrill of discovery

BRAMPTON, Ontario, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, President's Choice® unveils the 2026 PC® Holiday Insiders ReportTM, inviting Canadians to shake up their season. Being an Insider is all about the thrill of discovery, that can't-wait-to-see-what's-next energy. Can a 24-hour brine change everything you know about turkey? What if the next great butter tart wasn't a tart at all? This year's lineup is full of delicious plot twists at every turn.

“What I love about President's Choice is that there's always a restless curiosity, taking something Canadians already know and love and finding a way to make it even more delicious, more interesting or simply more fun,” says April Preston, SVP, Control Brand Product Management & Innovation, Loblaw Companies Limited.“This collection really captures that spirit. From rethinking the centrepiece of the holiday table with our Buttermilk-Brined Young Turkey to turning a butter tart into an entirely new experience, there are brilliant little surprises everywhere. I've spent my career developing food, and I still believe the best products are the ones that make you stop after that first bite and think, 'I need to have that again.' That's the standard we're setting for PC - great taste, real thought behind every product, and ideas that give Canadians something genuinely worth discovering.”

For more than 40 years, the PC® Insiders ReportTM has helped Canadians uncover the next best bite. This year is no exception, with products set to inspire new traditions, elevate holiday entertaining, and bring more coziness to winter rituals. This season, there's even more to discover across three holiday themes.

Bringing a New Spark to Holiday Traditions

Many of this year's biggest innovations live under New Spark, where familiar favourites get an unexpected twist.

Leading the collection is the PC® Buttermilk-Brined Young Turkey, a first-for-Canada take on one of the season's most iconic staples. The unique buttermilk infusion helps create a tender, flavourful turkey that breathes new life into a holiday favourite. Alongside it are products like PC® Beef Wellie Bites, a main-course moment reimagined into the perfect party bite, and PC® Our Ultimate Butter Tart Pie, the ultimate holiday dessert mashup featuring Canadian cranberries.

The spirit of reinvention continues with trend-forward discoveries like PC® Gochujang-Caramel Popcorn and PC® Black Label Pinsa, a Roman-style flatbread known for its light, airy crust, bringing bold global flavours and fresh entertaining inspiration.

Winter Well Through the Season

Winter Well celebrates the quieter moments that define the season, from cozy nights at home to casual gatherings with family and friends.

Featured products include PC® Slow Simmered Soups, PC® Sourdough Collection, and a collection of comforting entertaining favourites made for snow days, family dinners and casual get-togethers.

Whether shared around the table or enjoyed during a quiet night in, these products are designed to help Canadians savour winter's slower pace and create meaningful moments of connection.

Ready, Reset for What's Next

And while holiday traditions may look backward, the best ones also help us look ahead.

The report's final chapter, Ready, Reset, highlights the growing PC® protein lineup, probiotic-packed yogurt, meal-prep solutions and innovative kitchen tools designed to help Canadians build lasting habits. As a new year begins, these products support the small shifts many Canadians look to make without sacrificing flavour, convenience or value.

From wellness-forward foods to everyday kitchen upgrades, the collection focuses on small changes that can make a big impact heading into the year ahead.

Discover the full PC® Holiday Insiders ReportTM, featuring new product innovation, recipes and fresh ideas-plus an immersive, scroll-stopping experience on the PC OptimumTM App and banner sites that bring it all to life. Products are also available at participating stores, including Real Canadian Superstore, No Frills, Maxi, Your Independent Grocer, Real Atlantic Superstore, Loblaws, Zehrs, Fortinos, Provigo, valu-mart, Dominion Stores in Newfoundland and Labrador and Shoppers Drug Mart/Pharmaprix.

PC Optimum® members can unlock even more value this holiday season with exclusive offers and rewards on featured PC® products.

Media inquiries: ...

About Loblaw Companies Limited

Loblaw is Canada's food and pharmacy leader, and the nation's largest retailer. Loblaw provides Canadians with grocery, pharmacy, and healthcare services, other health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, financial services and wireless mobile products and services. With more than 2,800 locations, Loblaw, its franchisees and Associate-owners employ more than 220,000 full- and part-time employees, making it one of Canada's largest private sector employers.

Loblaw's purpose – Live Life Well® – puts first the needs and well-being of Canadians who make one billion transactions annually in the company's stores. Loblaw is positioned to meet and exceed those needs in many ways: convenient locations; more than 1,100 grocery stores that span the value spectrum from discount to specialty; full-service pharmacies at nearly 1,400 Shoppers Drug Mart® and Pharmaprix® locations and in close to 500 grocery stores; PC Financial® services; Joe Fresh® fashion and family apparel; and four of Canada's top-consumer brands in Life Brand®, Farmer's MarketTM, no name® and President's Choice®. For more information, visit Loblaw's website at and Loblaw's issuer profile at .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at