Goliath Reports 14.61 G/T Aueq Over 6.00 Meters And 11.88 G/T Aueq Over 4 Meters Within Surebet Zone's High-Grade Core Further Demonstrating Its Continuity And Predictability, Golddigger Property, Golden Triangle, B.C.

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Assay results confirm grade continuity within the high-grade core of the Surebet Zone, this demonstrates the predictability of the mineralization model with these multiple infill holes reported that will contribute to the planned future maiden resource and preliminary economic assessment.

Assays are still pending for 43 holes drilled in 2026.

Drill hole GD-26-498 intersected 14.61 g/t AuEq (14.79 g/t Au and 52.25 g/t Ag) over 6.00 meters, including 21.68 g/t AuEq (21.97 g/t Au and 76.26 g/t Ag) over 4.00 m, including 42.31 g/t AuEq (42.86 g/t Au and 150.50 g/t Ag) over 2.00 meters in a quartz-breccia interval from the Surebet Zone, further demonstrating the exceptional tenor of mineralization within its central high-grade core. Mineralization is characterized by pyrrhotite-galena-sphalerite associated with Abundant Visible Gold to the Naked Eye demonstrating the continuity of mineralization and grade; see Figures 1 and 2.

Accompanying infographics are available at:





Multiple drill holes intercepted the Surebet, Eldorado, and Whopper Zones quartz-sulphide breccias hosted within the sedimentary package, confirming the strong continuity of grade within the Surebet System. Highlights include:





Drill hole GD-26-490 assayed 11.88 g/t AuEq (11.86 g/t Au and 43.81 g/t Ag) over 4.00 meters, including 43.93 g/t AuEq (44.73 g/t Au and 128.00 g/t Ag) over 1.04 meters. Mineralization is hosted in stockwork veining and breccia hosted in the sedimentary rocks part of the Surebet Zone.



Drill hole GD-26-465 intersected 4.19 g/t AuEq (4.01 g/t Au and 23.16 g/t Ag) over 8.60 meters, including 6.05 g/t AuEq (6.01 g/t Au and 21.18 g/t Ag) over 5.38 meters, within a broader interval that assayed 2.01 g/t AuEq (1.87 g/t Au and 14.84 g/t Ag) over 20.00 meters in quartz-sulphide breccia, stockwork, and biotite alteration part of the Surebet Zone.



Drill hole GD-26-455 intersected 5.98 g/t AuEq (5.93 g/t Au and 26.52 g/t Ag) over 6.37 meters, within a broader interval that assayed 2.38 g/t AuEq (2.32 g/t Au and 12.11 g/t Ag) over 16.45 meters in quartz-sulphide veining and breccia part of the Surebet Zone.



Drill hole GD-26-442 intersected 4.49 g/t AuEq (3.88 g/t Au and 46.70 g/t Ag) over 4.35 meters, within a broader interval that assayed 2.15 g/t AuEq (1.92 g/t Au and 19.14 g/t Ag) over 13.65 meters in quartz-sulphide veins and stockwork part of the Surebet Zone.



Drill hole GD-26-486 intersected 5.13 g/t AuEq (5.17 g/t Au and 19.00 g/t Ag) over 5.07 meters in quartz-sulphide veins and stockwork part of the Surebet Zone.



Drill hole GD-26-459 intersected 4.34 g/t AuEq (4.55 g/t Au and 9.94 g/t Ag) over 5.00 meters in stockwork and sericite and biotite altered sedimentary rocks part of the Whopper Zone, and 5.92 g/t AuEq (5.90 g/t Au and 25.09 g/t Ag) over 4.00 meters in quartz-breccia within the Surebet Zone. Drill hole GD-26-480 intersected 2.54 g/t AuEq (2.58 g/t Au and 6.97 g/t Ag) over 8.06 meters, including 3.91 g/t AuEq (4.00 g/t Au and 10.47 g/t Ag) over 3.06 meters in quartz-sulphide breccia, stockwork, and sericite alteration part of the Eldorado Zone.

All drill holes from the recently completed 2026 drill program have intersected quartz-sulphide mineralization which typically coincide with high-grade gold mineralization. Assays are still pending for 43 holes drilled in 2026.

With 48,443 meters drilled in 97 holes utilizing 7 drill rigs turning 24 hours a day for 94 days, the 2026 drill program on Surebet has exceeded expectations with multiple successful large step-out drill holes, maintaining 100% hit rate, and with occurrences of Visible Gole to the Naked Eye (VG-NE); see Figures 3a – g. Accompanying infographics are available at:

















Over 200,000 meters have been drilled to date at the high-grade Surebet gold discovery, where 412 holes out of 483 (85%) contain VG-NE that clearly demonstrates the continuity and predictability of this expansive gold-rich system that remains wide open; see Figure 4.

An accompanying infographic is available at:





High-grade gold has been identified in 7 zones and in three distinctive rock types, including: quartz-sulphide breccias and stockwork veins hosted in the sedimentary units; precious and base metals bearing veins hosted in the volcanic units; and intermediate to felsic Eocene-aged dykes. All these rock types contain substantial amounts of VG-NE (from fine-grained to coarse-grained gold) and remain wide open for expansion. This supports the presence of a Motherlode magmatic source at depth, a causative intrusion responsible for the extensive 2.01 km 2 high-grade gold system at Surebet.

The Surebet Discovery has widespread drill holes representing more than 1,500 pierce points (2021-2025) with a vast majority having 25 – 50 meter spacings that would most likely fall into the measured and indicated categories once an initial Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) is completed.

The Surebet Discovery is a grassroots project that has evolved from the idea of exploring prospective untouched ground in an area recently exposed by glacial retreat and permanent snowpack abatement, to a mineralizing system consisting of 46 stacked gold-rich veins defined through over 200,000 meters of drilling, in a total of 21 months of work on the ground. New Surebet Discovery Interactive 3D Model ( Click Here ) TORONTO, Ontario, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goliath Resources Limited (TSX-V: GOT) (OTCQB: GOTRF) (FSE: B4IF) ( the “Company” or “Goliath”) is pleased to report additional assays from its 2026 drill program where drill hole GD-26-498 intersected 14.61 g/t AuEq over 6.00 meters and at the Surebet Discovery on its 100% owned Golddigger Property (the“Property”), Golden Triangle, British Columbia. The 2026 drill program confirmed the continuity of this large, high-grade, gold-rich system. 100% of the drill holes completed to date on Surebet have intersected quartz-sulphide mineralization, where 412 drill holes out of 483 (or 85%) contain VG-NE, clearly demonstrating the exceptional continuity and predictability of the Surebet System as well as the untapped discovery potential remaining on the property. Assays are still pending for 43 holes drilled in 2026. Mr. Roger Rosmus, Founder & CEO of Goliath states:“The 2026 drill program has not disappointed based on the previous and these results from our successful 2026 drill program. At this stage of the Surebet Discovery with over 200,000 meters and 483 holes with a 100% hit rate, we are not a one hit drill story. It's the consistent grade and continuity that makes a mine and not one flashy hole. We have consistently shown there is ample evidence since the maiden 2021 drill program that our grassroots discovery has the potential to become the next high-grade gold mine in the Golden Triangle. We look forward to announcing the balance of the 43 holes from the 2026 drill program once received, complied and interpreted.” The Company is exploring all options to unlock additional shareholder value, including a potential spin-out of certain assets/claims that are not being appreciated based upon Goliath's current market-cap into David Resources Limited, a private company that is 100% owned by Goliath. The 2026 drill program confirms the continuity of mineralization of the Surebet Zone and expansion of its high-grade core, highlighted by drill hole GD-26-493, which intersected 14.61 g/t AuEq over 6.00 meters, including 21.68 g/t AuEq over 4.00 meters, and a high-grade core of 42.31 g/t AuEq over 2.00 meters within a pyrrhotite-galena-sphalerite rich quartz breccia associated with abundant VG-NE part the Surebet Zone. In addition, assay results for multiple quartz-sulphide intercepts belonging to the Surebet, Whopper, and Eldorado Zones demonstrate the continuity and predictability of grade distribution in the mineralized zones hosted in the sedimentary rock package. Highlights include multiple drill holes that intersected the Surebet Zone: drill hole GD-26-490 that assayed 11.88 g/t AuEq over 4.00 meters; drill hole GD-26-465 that assayed 4.19 g/t AuEq over 8.60 meters; drill hole GD-26-455 that assayed 5.98 g/t AuEq over 6.37 meters; drill hole GD-26-442 that assayed 4.49 g/t AuEq over 4.35 meters; drill hole GD-26-486 that assayed 5.13 g/t AuEq over 5.07 meters; and drill hole GD-26-459 that assayed 5.92 g/t AuEq over 4.00 meters. Other highlights include drill hole GD-26-459 that intersected 4.34 g/t AuEq over 5.00 meters in the Whopper Zone; and drill hole GD-26-480 that intersected 2.54 g/t AuEq over 8.06 meters in the Eldorado Zone. All 2026 drill holes to date have intersected quartz-sulphide mineralization correlating with high-grade gold, with additional assays currently pending for a series of remaining 2026 holes. The 2026 drill program achieved unprecedented scale and success, completing 48,443 meters across 97 holes using 7 drill rigs operating 24 hours a day for 94 days. The program maintained a 100% hit rate, with abundant occurrences of VG-NE. To date, over 200,000 meters have been drilled at Surebet across 483 holes, of which 85% contain VG-NE. As a result of multiple successful step-out drill holes, the total footprint of the Surebet system has been expanded to 2.01 Km2, representing a 12% increase from the 1.8 Km2 defined prior to the season. Specifically, the Bonanza Zone expanded from 1.27 to 1.51 Km2 growing 750 meters to the southwest, 100 meters west, 100 meters north, and 160 meters northeast, while the Golden Gate Zone expanded from 0.85 to 1.17 Km2, growing 480 meters to the northeast and 540 meters to the southwest. Furthermore, the 2026 campaign successfully identified the Big Bulk Zone, a newly discovered mineralized area containing visible gold spanning the region between the Bonanza and Golden Gate Zones where the structures converge. The central part of the Big Bulk Zone extends for 310 meters in length, 500 meters laterally, and 110 meters vertically. Individual mineralized intervals in this zone consist of numerous stacked mineralized veinlets spanning up to 58 meters hosted within volcanics with grades up to 3.60 g/t AuEq, presenting strong potential to be amenable to low-cost bulk mining methods. In just 21 months of on-the-groundwork, the Surebet Discovery has advanced from a grassroots showing on virgin ground exposed by glacial retreat and permanent snowpack abatement, to an extensive high-grade gold mineralizing system with significant potential. The project now consists of 46 identified stacked gold-rich veins defined by over 200,000 meters of total drilling. The system's scale continues to get larger with every drill program, with over 1,500 pierce points with a vast majority 25 – 50 meter spacing (2021 – 2025) distributed across an area of 2.01 km2. The consistent high-grade gold results have drawn comparisons to some of the most significant discoveries in the Golden Triangle. The Company is actively updating its high-grade gold wireframe models as assay results are received. Once all data from the 2026 program has been received, compiled, and modelled, a comprehensive drill plan for the 2027 season will be designed. Surebet Discovery Highlights

100% of the drill holes completed prior to the 2026 drill season have intersected gold mineralization, clearly demonstrating remarkable grade continuity and widths, with over 1,500 diamond drill hole intercepts (pierce points 2021 - 2025); ~77% have 25 – 50 meter spacings. Demonstrating the geological team has a great understanding of the system and its predictability.



The consistent continuity, widths and grade of ore mineralization demonstrated by >200,000 meters of drilling in multiple stacked lodes/veins confirm that the 2.01 km 2 Surebet Discovery has strong potential to become one of the most significant high-grade gold discoveries in British Columbia's Golden Triangle in many years.

The most recent ore mineralization model incorporating all available data prior to the 2026 drill program identified five (5) stacked gold-mineralized vein systems/zones: Bonanza, Surebet, Golden Gate, Whopper, and Eldorado. Collectively these zones comprise 46 gold-rich lodes/veins and multiple subvertical Eocene-aged dyke swarms. A good analogy for the stacked veins that are gently-dipping is the Pogo Mine in Alaska. (see Table 3 and Figure 5).

Table 1: Gold equivalent (AuEq) assay results

Hole ID From

(m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Ag

(g/t) Cu % Pb % Zn % AuEq (g/t) Zone GD-26-498

Interval 303.00 309.00 6.00 14.79 52.25 0.02 0.94 0.42 14.61 Surebet

Including 303.00 307.00 4.00 21.97 76.26 0.02 1.37 0.61 21.68 Including 305.00 307.00 2.00 42.86 150.50 0.03 2.73 1.19 42.31 GD-26-490

Interval 307.00 311.00 4.00 11.86 43.81 0.02 0.84 0.76 11.88 Surebet

Including 307.96 309.00 1.04 44.73 128.00 0.04 2.46 2.08 43.93 GD-26-465

Interval 267.00 287.00 20.00 1.87 14.84 0.01 0.19 0.17 2.01 Surebet

Including 278.40 287.00 8.60 4.01 23.16 0.02 0.44 0.37 4.19 Including 279.54 284.92 5.38 6.01 21.18 0.02 0.42 0.53 6.05 Including 282.90 284.00 1.10 20.50 55.08 0.03 1.27 1.83 20.33 GD-26-455

Interval 255.69 272.14 16.45 2.32 12.11 0.01 0.15 0.14 2.38 Surebet Upper

Including 255.69 262.06 6.37 5.93 26.52 0.01 0.39 0.31 5.98 Including 256.70 257.45 0.75 46.08 129.00 0.03 2.51 1.95 45.15 GD-26-442

Interval 275.70 289.35 13.65 1.92 19.14 0.01 0.40 0.18 2.15 Surebet

Including 275.70 277.76 2.06 3.97 13.41 0.02 0.19 0.34 3.97 Including 282.00 286.35 4.35 3.88 46.70 0.02 1.09 0.36 4.49 Including 284.85 286.35 1.50 10.40 115.00 0.03 2.90 0.83 11.82 GD-26-486

Interval 278.08 283.15 5.07 5.17 19.00 0.01 0.19 0.23 5.13 Surebet

Including 278.08 279.05 0.97 26.08 53.88 0.01 0.39 0.33 24.94 GD-26-459

Interval 302.00 306.00 4.00 5.90 25.09 0.02 0.41 0.25 5.92 Surebet

Including 302.85 305.00 2.15 10.88 45.27 0.03 0.75 0.46 10.91 GD-26-459

Interval 18.00 23.00 5.00 4.55 9.94 0.00 0.00 0.01 4.34 Whopper

Including 18.00 19.00 1.00 19.07 30.20 0.00 0.00 0.01 18.01 GD-26-480

Interval 298.94 307.00 8.06 2.58 6.97 0.01 0.13 0.15 2.54 Eldorado

Including 298.94 302.00 3.06 4.00 10.47 0.01 0.19 0.18 3.91 Including 305.00 307.00 2.00 4.09 9.46 0.01 0.22 0.31 4.02 GD-26-460

Interval 347.00 361.00 14.00 1.17 10.87 0.03 0.09 0.24 1.33 Surebet

Including 349.00 354.00 5.00 3.09 17.06 0.03 0.19 0.45 3.25 Including 349.00 352.00 3.00 4.97 9.43 0.02 0.20 0.55 4.90 Including 349.85 350.85 1.00 13.67 19.70 0.02 0.50 0.95 13.21 GD-26-477

Interval 271.00 275.00 4.00 2.09 138.84 0.01 0.22 0.24 3.96 Surebet

Including 273.00 274.00 1.00 7.18 532.00 0.03 0.75 0.79 14.34 GD-26-455

Interval 307.15 310.44 3.29 4.35 7.62 0.01 0.15 0.09 4.17 Surebet Lower

Including 308.74 309.48 0.74 19.24 31.67 0.03 0.68 0.35 18.39 GD-26-463

Interval 341.00 344.00 3.00 4.16 5.12 0.01 0.15 0.22 3.99 Surebet

Including 342.00 343.00 1.00 12.39 12.39 0.01 0.40 0.54 11.79 GD-26-476 Interval 95.00 97.95 2.95 3.13 6.85 0.01 0.00 0.05 3.00 Whopper GD-26-469

Interval 345.00 350.06 5.06 1.47 11.36 0.02 0.20 0.34 1.64 Surebet Lower

Including 345.00 346.00 1.00 6.07 23.28 0.05 0.02 0.02 5.97 GD-26-476 Interval 295.00 302.00 7.00 1.17 3.31 0.01 0.01 0.03 1.15 Eldorado GD-26-433

Interval 315.12 319.62 4.50 0.80 3.90 0.01 0.07 0.07 0.83 Surebet

Including 316.62 318.12 1.50 2.30 9.04 0.01 0.19 0.18 2.33 GD-26-472

Interval 200.75 203.15 2.40 1.37 10.83 0.01 0.26 0.31 1.55 Eldorado

Including 201.58 202.33 0.75 4.32 32.67 0.03 0.84 0.97 4.83 GD-26-461

Interval 351.00 354.00 3.00 0.52 20.52 0.01 0.60 1.24 1.17 Surebet

Including 351.00 351.90 0.90 0.74 64.09 0.01 1.90 4.02 2.87

Table 2: Collar information for drill holes reported in this news release.

Hole ID CRS Easting (m) Northing (m) Elevation (m) Azimuth (deg) Dip (deg) Length (m) GD-26-433 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457189 6163130 1704 310 45 639 GD-26-442 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457189 6163130 1704 310 79 600 GD-26-455 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457146 6163027 1674 0 85 750 GD-26-459 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457442 6163160 1708 175 75 855 GD-26-460 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457054 6163031 1659 219 74 471 GD-26-461 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 456710 6162965 1630 330 60 545 GD-26-463 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457055 6163030 1659 180 73 726 GD-26-465 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457147 6163026 1674 50 75 375 GD-26-469 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457146 6163024 1673 150 85 525 GD-26-472 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 456841 6162809 1564 89.1 76 321 GD-26-476 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457321 6162854 1584 200 83 330 GD-26-477 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457401 6162904 1606 47 45 387 GD-26-480 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457321 6162854 1584 195 85 696 GD-26-486 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457402 6162903 1608 75 72 450 GD-26-490 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457296 6163063 1699 78 66 354 GD-26-498 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457296 6163062 1699 110 81 330

Table 3: Five main gold rich zones and dykes modelled prior to the 2026 drilling, see isometric view in Figure 6 below.

Zone Number of lodes/veins Dimensions Key Intercept Status Bonanza 5 1.8 km x 1.8 km x 19 m 8.35 g/t AuEq over 23 m Remains Open Surebet 9 1.2 km x 1.0 km x 19 m 21.08 g/t AuEq over 23 m Remains Open Golden Gate 18 1.6 km x 1.5 km x 14 m 34.52 g/t AuEq over 39 m Remains Open Whopper 12 1.0 km x 1.0 km x 6 m 32.67 g/t AuEq over 4 m Remains Open Eldorado 2 1.0 km x 900 m x 5 m 13.93 g/t AuEq over 5.75 m Remains Open Gold-rich dykes 1.4 km x 890 m x 25 m 12.03 g/t AuEq over 10 m Remains Open





An accompanying infographic is available at:





85% of the holes (412 out of 483) drilled to date at the Surebet Discovery contain VG-NE and 100% have intersected quartz-sulphide mineralization. See news releases dated: July 7, 2025, June 23, 2025, January 7, 2025, January 13, 2025, February 10, 2025, February 18, 2025, February 27, 2025, December 12, 2024, July 30, 2024, January 20, 2026, December 2, 2025, November 17, 2025, October 27, 2025, September 22, 2025, September 8, 2025, August 26, 2025, July 28, 2025, July 15, 2026, August 6, 2026, August 10, 2026, August 11, 2026, August 21, 2026, August 24, 2026, August 31, 2026, September 10, 2026, September 16, 2026 and September 18, 2026; see Figure 2 above.



High-grade gold has been identified in three distinctive rock types, including: quartz-sulphide breccias and stockwork veins hosted in the sedimentary units; precious and base metals bearing veins hosted in the volcanic units; and intermediate to felsic Eocene-aged dykes. All mineralized rock types contain substantial amounts of VG-NE (from fine-grained to coarse-grained gold) and remain open for expansion.



Metallurgical testing conducted on a composite core sample resulted in metal recoveries of 92.2% for Au, 86.5% for Ag, 94.2% for Pb and 96.9% for Zn achieved through a combination of simple gravity and flotation circuits. The gravity-only recoveries amount to 48.8% Au and 10.3% Ag with a crush size of 327 micrometer (no cyanide leaching required to recover the gold and silver). The metallurgical testing completed to date shows a benign rock composition without deleterious elements (see news release March 1, 2023).



The best hole drilled to date from the gold-rich stacked quartz-sulphide breccias and stockwork veins hosted in the sedimentary units is GD-23-157 that assayed 21.08 g/t AuEq (18.95 g/t Au and 95.31 g/t Ag) over 23.00 meters, including 33.75 g/t AuEq (30.39 g/t Au and 150.42 g/t Ag) over 14.00 meters, including 50.27 g/t AuEq (45.27 g/t Au and 225.42 g/t Ag) over 9.00 meters (see news release dated August 15, 2023). More details on the QA/QC protocol can be found in the section titled“QA/QC Protocol” below.



The best hole drilled to date from the precious and base metals bearing veins hosted in the volcanic units is GD-24-260 from the Golden Gate Zone that assayed 34.52 g/t AuEq (34.47 Au and 3.96 Ag) over 39.00 meters, including 132.93 g/t AuEq (132.78 Au and 12.98 Ag) over 10.00 meters, and 166.04 g/t AuEq (165.84 Au and 16.07 Ag) over 8.00 meters (see news release dated January 13, 2025). More details on the QA/QC protocol can be found in the section titled“QA/QC Protocol” below.



The best hole drilled to date from the Big Bulk Zone, previously reported as the volcanic wedge zone, is GD-24-291 that assayed 1.97 g/t AuEq (1.92 Au and 1.85 Ag) over 33 meters (see news release dated August 31, 2026). This zone is composed of dense networks of thin mineralized veinlets interpreted to represent distributed fractures filled by mineralized fluids within structural interaction damage zones developed around the Bonanza–Golden Gate junctions. More details on the QA/QC protocol can be found in the section titled“QA/QC Protocol” below.



The best hole drilled to date from the Eocene-aged dykes is GD-22-58 that assayed 12.03 g/t AuEq (11.84 g/t Au and 15.61 g/t Ag) over 10.00 meters including 19.91 g/t AuEq (19.62 g/t Au and 25.61 g/t Ag) over 6.00 meters, including 23.82 g/t AuEq (23.47 g/t Au and 30.54 g/t Ag) over 5.00 meters, plus a second separate interval down hole of 8.59 g/t AuEq (8.35 g/t Au and 20.74 g/t Ag) over 5.00 meters (see news release dated March 13, 2025). More details on the QA/QC protocol can be found in the section titled“QA/QC Protocol” below.



A study completed by the Colorado School of Mines confirms a new interpretation of the ore forming process at Surebet and suggests a common magmatic source for the high-grade gold system hosted in three distinct rock types. Until this study, researchers and explorers in the Golden Triangle had not recognized the high-grade gold discovery potential in the Eocene-aged dykes (see news release March 13, 2025), which is showing the potential that these discoveries could be a geological breakthrough in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia.



Based on positive grassroots exploration and drill results in recent years, Goliath now controls 91,518 hectares (226,146 acres), spanning 56 kilometers of the Red Line geologic trend providing for additional discovery potential.

The Golddigger Property is located adjacent to tidewater with a barge route to Prince Rupert (190 km south) and close to existing infrastructure including the town of Kitsault proximal to a permitted mine site on private property.





About Golddigger Property

The Golddigger Property is 100% owned and covers an area of 91,518 hectares in a highly prospective geological setting of the Eskay Rift, within 3 kilometers of the Red Line in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia. This area has hosted some of Canada's greatest gold mines including Eskay Creek, Premier and Snip. Other significant and well-known deposits in the Golden Triangle include Brucejack, Copper Canyon, Galore Creek, Granduc, KSM, Red Chris, and Schaft Creek. Goliath controls 56 kilometers of the Red Line which is a geologic contact between Triassic age Stuhini rocks and Jurassic age Hazelton rocks used as key markers when exploring for gold-copper-silver mineralization.

The Surebet discovery has shown predictable continuity and good metallurgy with gold recoveries of 92.2% from gravity and flotation at a 327-micrometer crush, including 48.8% recovery of free gold from gravity alone (no cyanide required to recover the gold). The metallurgical testing completed to date shows no presence of deleterious elements (see news release dated March 1, 2023).

The Property is in a well positioned location in close proximity to the communities of Alice Arm and Kitsault where there is a permitted mill site on private property. It is situated adjacent to tide water with direct barge access to Prince Rupert (190 kilometers via the Observatory inlet/Portland inlet). The town of Kitsault is accessible by road (190 kilometers from Terrace, 300 kilometers from Prince Rupert) and has a barge landing, dock, and infrastructure capable of housing at least 300 people, including high-tension power.

Additional infrastructure in the area includes the Dolly Varden Silver Mine Road (only 7 kilometers to the East of the Surebet discovery) with direct road access to Alice Arm barge landing (18 kilometers to the south of the Surebet discovery) and high-tension power (25 kilometers to the east of Surebet discovery). The city of Terrace (population 16,000) provides access to railway, major highways, and airport with supplies (food, fuel, lumber, etc.), while the town of Prince Rupert (population 12,000) is located on the West Coast of British Columbia and houses an international container seaport also with direct access to railway and an airport.

Qualified Person

Mr. Rein Turna P. Geo is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, for Goliath Resources Limited projects, and supervised the preparation of, and has reviewed and approved, the technical information in this release. Mr. Turna is an Independent Director of the Company.

About CASERM (Center to Advance the Science of Exploration to Reclamation in Mining)

Goliath Resources is a paying member and active supporter of the Center to Advance the Science of Exploration to Reclamation in Mining (CASERM), which is one of the world's largest research centers in the mining sector. CASERM is a collaborative research venture between Colorado School of Mines and Virginia Tech that is supported by a consortium of mining and exploration companies, analytical instrumentation and software companies, and federal agencies aiming to transform the way geoscience data is acquired and used across the mining value chain. The center forms part of the I-UCRC program of the National Science Foundation. Research focuses on the integration of diverse geoscience data to improve decision making across the mine life cycle, beginning with the exploration for subsurface resources continuing through mine operation as well as closure and environmental remediation. Over the past three years, Goliath Resources' membership in CASERM has allowed a high level of research to be performed on the Surebet Discovery.

About Goliath Resources Limited

Goliath Resources is an explorer of precious metals projects in the highly prospective Golden Triangle of Northwestern British Columbia. All of its projects are in high-quality geological settings and geopolitical safe jurisdictions amenable to mining in Canada. Goliath is a member and active supporter of CASERM which is an organization that represents a collaborative venture between Colorado School of Mines and Virginia Tech. In 2025, Goliath completed its largest drill program to date for a total of 64,364 meters and has recently completed a fully funded drill program in 2026 comprised of 48,443 meters. The Company's key strategic cornerstone shareholders include Crescat Capital, a Global Commodity Group (Singapore), McEwen Inc. (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX), Waratah Capital Advisors, Rob McEwen, Eric Sprott and Larry Childress.

For more information please contact:

Goliath Resources Limited

Mr. Roger Rosmus

Founder and CEO

Tel: +1.416.488.2887

...



Disclaimer

The reader is cautioned that grab samples are spot samples which are typically, but not exclusively, constrained to mineralization. Grab samples are selective in nature and collected to determine the presence or absence of mineralization and are not intended to be representative of the material sampled.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control (QA/QC) Protocol

Core Samples Handling & Sampling

Oriented HQ-diameter or NQ-diameter diamond drill core from the drill program is placed in core boxes by the drill crew contracted by the Company. Core boxes are transported by helicopter to the staging area and then transported by truck to the core shack. The core is then re-orientated, meterage blocks are checked, meter marks are labelled, Recovery and RQD measurements taken, and primary bedding and secondary structural features including veins, dykes, cleavage, and shears are noted and measured. The core is then described and transcribed in MX DepositTM. Drill holes were planned using Leapfrog GeoTM and QGISTM software and data from the 2017-2025 exploration programs. Drill core containing quartz breccia, stockwork, veining and/or sulphide(s), or notable alteration is selectively sampled in lengths of 0.5 to 1.5 meters. Samples are selected from continuous intervals of mineralization and/or other relevant geological features, including shoulder samples that extend for 3 meters into adjacent unmineralized and/or unaltered country rock. Along barren core intervals devoid of mineralization or significant geological features, one 1 meter sample is collected every ten meters. Core samples are cut lengthwise in half: one-half remains in the box and the other half is inserted in a clean plastic bag with a sample tag. The bagged samples are then weighed and secured with a zip tie. Certified reference materials (CRMs), blanks and duplicates are added in the sample stream at a rate of 10%. To ensure analytical anonymity, CRM identification labels are removed prior to submission to the laboratory. Additional out-of-sequence blanks are introduced immediately following core samples that contain visible gold to the naked eye (VG-NE) or visibly high-grade sulphide mineralization.

Surface Samples Handling & Sampling

Grab, channels, chip and talus samples were collected by foot with helicopter assistance. Prospective areas included, but were not limited to, proximity to MINFile locations, placer creek occurrences, regional soil anomalies, and potential gossans based on high-resolution satellite imagery. The rock grab and chip samples were extracted using a rock hammer, or hammer and chisel to expose fresh surfaces and to liberate samples weighing anywhere between 0.5 and 5.0 kilograms. All sample sites were flagged with biodegradable flagging tape and marked with the sample number. All sample site locations were recorded using handheld GPS units (accuracy 3-10 meters) and sample ID, easting, northing, elevation, type of sample (outcrop, subcrop, float, talus, chip, grab, etc.) and a description of the rock were recorded on all-weather paper. Samples are then inserted in a clean plastic bag with a sample tag for transport and shipping to the geochemistry lab. QA/QC samples including blanks, certified reference materials, and duplicate samples are inserted regularly into the sample sequence at a rate of 10%.

Samples Analysis

All samples are transported in rice bags sealed with numbered security tags. The rice bags are transported from the core shacks to the MSALABS facilities in Terrace, BC. MSALABS is certified with both AC89-IAS and ISO/IEC Standard 17025:2017. The core samples undergo preparation via drying, crushing to ~70% of the material passing a 2 mm sieve and riffle splitting. The sample splits are weighed and transferred into plastic jars, each containing between 300 g and 500 g of crushed sample material. A 250 g split is pulverized to ensure at least 85% of the material passes through a 75 μm sieve. The crushed samples are transported to the MSALABS PhotonAssayTM facility in Prince George, where gold concentrations are quantified via photon assay analysis (method CPA-Au1). Samples that result in gold concentrations ≥5 ppm are analyzed to extinction. Photon assay uses high-energy X-rays (photons) to excite atomic nuclei within the jarred samples, inducing the emission of secondary gamma rays, which are measured to quantify gold concentrations. The assays from all jars are combined on a weight-averaged basis. Multielement analyses are carried out at the MSALABS facilities in Surrey, BC, where 250 g of pulverized splits are analyzed via IMS-230 and ICF6xx methods. The IMS-230 method uses 4-acid digestion (a combination of hydrochloric, nitric, perchloric and hydrofluoric acids) followed by inductively coupled plasma emission spectrometry to quantify concentrations of 48 elements. Samples with over-limit results for Ag, Cu, Pb and Zn undergo ore-grade analysis via the ICF-6xx method (where 'xx' denotes the target metal). This method employs 4-acid digestion followed by inductively coupled plasma emission spectrometry.

Gold Equivalent (AuEq) Calculation

Gold Equivalent (AuEq) values incorporate metal recovery factors based on preliminary metallurgical testwork, which excluded copper. It was assumed that copper can be recovered with zinc at the same recovery rate. The recovery factors used in the AuEq calculations are: Gold 92.2%; Silver 86.5%; Copper 96.9%; Lead 94.2%; Zinc 96.9%. AuEq metal values are calculated using: 4,222.08 Au USD/oz, Ag 67.76 USD/oz, Cu 6.43 USD/lbs, Pb 1,967.13 USD/ton and Zn 3,578.25 USD/ton (updated on August 4, 2026) using the formula below:

There is potential for economic recovery of gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc based on other mining and exploration projects in the same Golden Triangle Mining Camp where Goliath's project is located, such as the Homestake Ridge Gold Project (Auryn Resources Technical Report, Updated Mineral Resource Estimate and Preliminary Economic Assessment on the Homestake Ridge Gold Project, prepared by Minefill Services Inc. Bothell, Washington, dated May 29, 2020). Here, AuEq values were calculated using 3-year running averages for metal price, and included provisions for metallurgical recoveries, treatment charges, refining costs, and transportation. Recoveries for Gold were 85.5%, Silver at 74.6%, Copper at 74.6% and Lead at 45.3%. It will be assumed that Zinc can be recovered with Copper at the same recovery rate of 74.6%. The quoted reference of metallurgical recoveries is not from Goliath's Golddiggers Project, Surebet Zone mineralization, and there is no guarantee that such recoveries will ever be achieved, unless detailed metallurgical work such as in a Feasibility Study can be eventually completed on the Golddigger Project.

Reported Drill Intervals and Assays

Drill core intervals are reported as drill lengths, where the true width is estimated to be 80-90% of the length. The widths of the mineralized intervals were defined to reflect both the assay results and the mineralized veining observed in drill core. Veining constrains the local width of the mineralized zone, while assay results define the grade distribution within that zone. Reported intervals are therefore intended to represent geologically meaningful zone widths at the point of intersection.

The reported assays of drill intervals were calculated as length-weighted average grades using the individual sample assay results and their corresponding sample lengths. The average grade for each interval was determined by dividing the sum of the products of each sample grade and sample length by the total sampled interval length (Σ[grade × sample length] / Σ[sample length]). This method accounts for variations in sample length and provides a representative average grade over the reported interval.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange), nor the OTCQB Venture Market accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Goliath's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the ability of the Company to complete financings and its ability to build value for its shareholders as it develops its mining properties. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to Goliath. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the proposed transactions will occur, or that if the proposed transactions do occur, will be completed on the terms described above.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and Goliath is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

This announcement does not constitute an offer, invitation, or recommendation to subscribe for or purchase any securities and neither this announcement nor anything contained in it shall form the basis of any contract or commitment. In particular, this announcement does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in the United States, or in any other jurisdiction in which such an offer would be illegal.

The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the“U.S. Securities Act”), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to or for the account or benefit of a U.S. person (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.