CHC Navigation Introduces MP7 Panoramic Mapping System For Georeferenced 360° Imaging

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHANGHAI, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHC Navigation (CHCNAV), a global provider of geospatial solutions, announced the launch of the MP7, a mobile panoramic mapping system combining high-precision GNSS/INS positioning with 360° imaging for georeferenced data acquisition. Designed for vehicle-mounted surveys, the MP7 provides centimeter-level post-processed positioning accuracy for road asset mapping, infrastructure inspection, and street-level documentation.

The MP7 offers a complete solution for panoramic data acquisition and processing. Compatible with CHCNAV C4800 and C7200 cameras, it provides flexible imaging configurations to meet different project requirements.

High-Precision GNSS/INS Positioning for Georeferenced Imagery

The MP7 integrates GNSS and a high-precision inertial navigation system (INS) to determine the position and orientation of captured panoramic images. Under unobstructed test conditions, it achieves post-processed positioning accuracy of 0.010 m horizontally and 0.020 m vertically (RMSE). This positioning capability allows survey teams to associate panoramic imagery with geographic coordinates along survey routes, providing reliable spatial references for road asset inventories and infrastructure documentation.

Flexible Image Triggering for Consistent Route Coverage

The MP7 supports three image triggering modes: time triggering, GNSS distance triggering, and distance measurement indicator (DMI) triggering. Operators can configure image capture intervals according to time or distance traveled to match vehicle speed and survey requirements. Distance-based triggering helps maintain consistent image spacing as vehicle speed changes, reducing unnecessary overlap and gaps in panoramic coverage along survey routes.

Integrated Field Acquisition and Office Processing

The MP7 combines CHCNAV SmartGo and CoPre software to streamline panoramic data acquisition and processing. During field operations, SmartGo displays real-time trajectories and image previews, allowing operators to monitor survey progress and check captured data before leaving the site. CoPre handles post-processing of positioning and orientation data, panoramic stitching, image processing, and visualization. Together, these tools provide an integrated workflow from field acquisition to georeferenced panoramic deliverables for project review and documentation.

Availability

The MP7 supports vehicle-mounted configurations with either the C4800 or C7200 panoramic camera, offering 32 MP and 72 MP panoramic imagery, respectively. System configurations can be selected according to image resolution and acquisition requirements.

For product availability, camera selection, DMI integration, and software configuration, contact CHC Navigation or an authorized partner.

About CHC Navigation

CHC Navigation (CHCNAV) develops mapping, navigation, and positioning solutions designed to increase productivity and efficiency. Serving geospatial, construction, agriculture, marine, and autonomy applications, CHC Navigation delivers technologies that support professional field operations. With a presence in more than 140 countries and a team of more than 2,200 professionals, CHC Navigation serves customers worldwide.

For more information about CHC Navigation [300627.SZ], please visit:

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CONTACT: Contact information: Blanca Liu... CHC Navigation