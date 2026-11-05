Fixing Of Coupon Rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

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FIXING OF COUPON RATES 5 November 2026

Fixing of coupon rates effective from 9 November 2026

Effective from 9 November 2026, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing

The new coupon rates will apply from 9 November 2026 to 8 February 2027:

Uncapped bonds

DK0030565031, (SNP), maturity in 2031, new rate as at 9 November 2026: 2.9420% pa

Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at... or Press Officer Peter Klaaborg, tel +45 44 55 14 94.

Attachment

Fixing of coupon rates - Nykredit Realkredit - 20261105