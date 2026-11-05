Gildan Reports Third Quarter Results And Updates Its Full Year 2026 Guidance
|(in $ millions, except per share amounts or otherwise indicated)
| Q3
2026
| Q3
2025
| Variation
(%)
| YTD
2026
| YTD
2025
| Variation
(%)
|Net sales
|1,466.6
|910.6
|61.1
|%
|4,215.1
|2,540.7
|65.9
|%
|Gross profit
|625.0
|306.6
|n.m.
|1,363.1
|817.9
|66.7
|%
|Adjusted gross profit(1)
|634.6
|306.6
|n.m.
|1,564.7
|817.9
|91.3
|%
|SG&A expenses
|239.7
|95.3
|n.m.
|652.2
|264.3
|n.m.
|Adjusted SG&A expenses(1)
|238.4
|95.0
|n.m.
|649.3
|262.1
|n.m.
|Restructuring and acquisition-related costs
|31.6
|19.2
|64.6
|%
|182.6
|32.3
|n.m.
|Operating income
|353.7
|192.1
|84.1
|%
|528.3
|521.2
|1.4
|%
|Adjusted operating income(1)
|396.2
|211.6
|87.3
|%
|915.4
|555.8
|64.7
|%
|Financial expenses
|61.1
|43.7
|39.8
|%
|197.2
|105.6
|86.7
|%
|Income tax expense
|39.4
|28.2
|39.7
|%
|42.7
|72.9
|(41.4
|)%
|Adjusted income tax expense(1)
|49.9
|28.4
|75.7
|%
|115.0
|75.0
|53.3
|%
|Net earnings (loss)
|Continuing operations
|253.1
|120.2
|n.m.
|288.5
|342.8
|(15.8
|)%
|Discontinued operations
|6.2
|-
|n.m.
|(144.8
|)
|-
|n.m.
|Total net earnings (loss)
|259.4
|120.2
|n.m.
|143.6
|342.8
|n.m.
|Adjusted net earnings from continuing operations(1)
|285.1
|148.8
|91.7
|%
|603.3
|384.5
|56.9
|%
|Basic EPS (loss)
|Continuing operations
|1.37
|0.81
|69.1
|%
|1.56
|2.28
|(31.6
|)%
|Discontinued operations
|0.03
|-
|n.m.
|(0.78
|)
|-
|n.m.
|Total
|1.40
|0.81
|n.m.
|0.78
|2.28
|n.m.
|Diluted EPS (loss)
|Continuing operations
|1.37
|0.80
|71.3
|%
|1.56
|2.27
|(31.3
|)%
|Discontinued operations
|0.03
|-
|n.m.
|(0.78
|)
|-
|n.m.
|Total
|1.40
|0.80
|n.m.
|0.78
|2.27
|n.m.
|Adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations(1)
|1.54
|1.00
|54.0
|%
|3.26
|2.55
|27.8
|%
|Gross margin(2)
|42.6
|%
|33.7
|%
|8.9 pp
|32.3
|%
|32.2
|%
|0.1 pp
|Adjusted gross margin(1)
|43.3
|%
|33.7
|%
|9.6 pp
|37.1
|%
|32.2
|%
|4.9 pp
|SG&A expenses as a percentage of net sales(3)
|16.3
|%
|10.5
|%
|5.8 pp
|15.5
|%
|10.4
|%
|5.1 pp
|Adjusted SG&A expenses as a percentage of net sales(1)
|16.3
|%
|10.4
|%
|5.9 pp
|15.4
|%
|10.3
|%
|5.1 pp
|Operating margin(4)
|24.1
|%
|21.1
|%
|3.0 pp
|12.5
|%
|20.5
|%
|(8.0) pp
|Adjusted operating margin(1)
|27.0
|%
|23.2
|%
|3.8 pp
|21.7
|%
|21.9
|%
|(0.2) pp
|Cash flows from operating activities(5)
|632.7
|223.9
|n.m.
|700.6
|269.9
|n.m.
|Capital expenditures(5)
|(27.0
|)
|(24.2
|)
|11.6
|%
|(78.4
|)
|(81.9
|)
|(4.3
|)%
|Free cash flow(1)(5)
|605.7
|200.4
|n.m.
|622.2
|188.9
|n.m.
| As at
(in $ millions, or otherwise indicated)
| Sep 27,
2026
| Dec 28,
2025
|Inventories
|2,068.3
|2,370.2
|Trade accounts receivable
|1,004.9
|955.7
|Long-term debt (including current portion)
|3,980.8
|4,313.7
|Net debt(1)
|4,135.4
|4,417.1
|Net debt leverage ratio(1)
|2.7
|3.0
(1) This is a non-GAAP financial measure or ratio. Please refer to“Non-GAAP Financial Measures and related ratios” in this press release.
(2) Gross margin is defined as gross profit divided by net sales.
(3) SG&A expenses as a percentage of net sales are defined as SG&A expenses divided by net sales.
(4) Operating margin is defined as operating income divided by net sales.
(5) The cash flows related to discontinued operations have not been segregated. Accordingly, the cash flows provided include the results of continuing and discontinued operations.
n.m. = not meaningful
DISAGGREGATION OF REVENUE
Net sales from continuing operations by channel were as follows:
|(in $ millions, or otherwise indicated)
|Q3 2026
|Q3 2025
|Variation (%)
|YTD 2026
|YTD 2025
|Variation (%)
|Wholesale
|734.8
|788.5
|(6.8
|)%
|2,056.2
|2,196.3
|(6.4
|)%
|Retail
|731.9
|122.1
|n.m.
|2,158.9
|344.4
|n.m.
|1,466.7
|910.6
|61.1
|%
|4,215.1
|2,540.7
|65.9
|%
Net sales from continuing operations were derived from customers located in the following geographic areas:
|(in $ millions, or otherwise indicated)
|Q3 2026
|Q3 2025
|Variation (%)
|YTD 2026
|YTD 2025
|Variation (%)
|United States
|1,329.3
|819.5
|62.2
|%
|3,837.0
|2,277.6
|68.5
|%
|Canada
|36.7
|30.8
|19.2
|%
|104.5
|90.8
|15.1
|%
|International
|100.7
|60.3
|67.0
|%
|273.6
|172.3
|58.8
|%
|1,466.7
|910.6
|61.1
|%
|4,215.1
|2,540.7
|65.9
|%
Supplementary proforma net sales from continuing operations information
Proforma net sales from continuing operations1 by channel for fiscal 2025 were as follows:
| (in $ millions, or otherwise indicated)
|Q1 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q3 2025
|Q4 2025
|2025
|Wholesale
|651.1
|816.7
|823.4
|733.7
|3,024.9
|Retail
|642.4
|900.9
|786.8
|734.1
|3,064.2
|Proforma net sales from continuing operations
|1,293.5
|1,717.6
|1,610.2
|1,467.8
|6,089.1
Proforma net sales from continuing operations1 were derived from customers located in the following geographic areas:
| (in $ millions, or otherwise indicated)
| Q1 2025
| Q2 2025
| Q3 2025
| Q4 2025
| 2025
|United States
|1,167.7
|1,560.6
|1,466.8
|1,327.5
|5,522.6
|Canada
|37.6
|45.1
|44.2
|44.7
|171.6
|International
|88.2
|111.9
|99.2
|95.6
|394.9
|Proforma net sales from continuing operations
|1,293.5
|1,717.6
|1,610.2
|1,467.8
|6,089.1
Non-GAAP financial measures and related ratios
This press release includes references to certain non-GAAP financial measures, as well as non-GAAP ratios as described below. These non-GAAP measures do not have any standardized meanings prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Accordingly, they should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. The terms and definitions of the non-GAAP measures used in this press release and a reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most directly comparable IFRS measure are provided below.
Proforma net sales from continuing operations
Proforma net sales from continuing operations as presented in this press release is defined as net sales on a proforma basis for the fiscal year ended December 28, 2025 as if the acquisition of HanesBrands had occurred at the beginning of the Company's 2025 fiscal year reduced by the impact of HAA and Champion related Transition Service Agreement (TSA) revenues included in Hanes' financial results in fiscal 2025, which are not recurring.
|(in $ millions, or otherwise indicated)
|Q1 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q3 2025
|Q4 2025
|2025
|Net sales of Gildan
|711.7
|918.5
|910.6
|861.7
|3,402.5
|Net sales of Hanes
|760.2
|991.3
|891.7
|793.9
|3,437.1
|Adjustments for:
|Net sales of HAA
|150.0
|162.3
|152.3
|182.5
|647.1
|Net sales derived from the Champion TSA
|28.4
|29.9
|39.8
|5.3
|103.4
|Net sales of Hanes, excluding HAA and Champion TSA
|581.8
|799.1
|699.6
|606.1
|2,686.6
|Proforma net sales from continuing operations
|1,293.5
|1,717.6
|1,610.2
|1,467.8
|6,089.1
Certain adjustments to non-GAAP measures
As noted above certain of our non-GAAP financial measures and ratios exclude the variation caused by certain adjustments that affect the comparability of the Company's operating and financial results and could potentially distort the analysis of trends in its business performance. The non-GAAP financial measures referred to in this press release are presented for continuing operations (unless otherwise noted) and therefore exclude the results from discontinued operations. Discontinued operations include the results from Champion Japan and HAA operations, which have been classified as held for sale and reported as discontinued operations as of December 1, 2025, the date of closing of the HanesBrands acquisition. The classification of HAA as held for sale has no impact on the comparative periods and financial measures previously reported by the Company since the acquisition of HanesBrands was completed in the fourth quarter of 2025 and results from the HanesBrands operations (including HAA) were therefore not included in the Company's results in respect of prior financial years or interim periods. Adjustments which impact more than one non-GAAP financial measure and ratio are explained below:
Restructuring and acquisition-related costs
Restructuring and acquisition-related costs are comprised of costs directly related to significant exit activities, including the closure of business locations and sale of business locations or the relocation of business activities, significant changes in management structure, as well as transaction, exit, and integration costs incurred pursuant to business acquisitions. Restructuring and acquisition-related costs are included as an adjustment in arriving at adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net earnings, adjusted earnings before income taxes, adjusted diluted EPS, and adjusted EBITDA. For the three months and nine months ended September 27, 2026, restructuring and acquisition-related costs of $31.6 million and $182.6 million, respectively, (2025 - $19.2 million and $32.3 million) were recognized. Refer to subsection 5.4.4 entitled“Restructuring and acquisition-related costs” in our interim MD&A for a detailed discussion of these costs.
Inventory fair value step-up cost recorded as part of the Hanes business acquisition
In accordance with IFRS 3 Business Combinations, acquired inventory must be recognized and measured at its acquisition-date fair value. This fair value measurement for work in progress and finished goods inventory (based on estimated selling prices in the ordinary course of business, minus the sum of the costs completion of production of the inventory, selling and a reasonable profit margin for the completion and selling effort) resulted in an increase to Hanes' historical carrying amount of inventory recognized in the purchase price allocation. Such amounts are subsequently recognized as an increase to cost of goods sold in the months following the acquisition as the related inventory is sold. The inventory step-up of $236.9 million has been fully expensed, with $35.4 million recognized in 2025 and the remaining $201.6 million recognized during the first nine months of 2026 ($9.6 million during the three months ended September 27, 2026). The impact of this step-up cost was included as an adjustment in arriving at adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted earnings before income taxes, adjusted income tax expense, adjusted net earnings, adjusted diluted EPS, and adjusted EBITDA.
Costs relating to proxy contest and leadership changes and related matters
In fiscal 2024, the Company incurred significant expenses in connection with a proxy contest and related leadership changes. The Company continues to incur advisory fees on shareholder matters in connection with these events. Please refer to section 16.0 Definition and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures and related ratios in our 2025 Annual MD&A for additional information.
The total costs relating to these non-recurring events (“Costs relating to proxy contest and leadership changes and related matters”) amounted to $1.3 million and $2.9 million for the three months and nine months ended September 27, 2026 (2025 - $0.2 million and $2.2 million), respectively, as itemized in the table below with corresponding footnotes. Such costs are included in selling, general and administrative expenses. The impact of the below charges is included as adjustments in arriving at adjusted SG&A expenses, adjusted SG&A expenses as a percentage of net sales, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted earnings before income taxes, adjusted net earnings, adjusted diluted EPS, and adjusted EBITDA.
|(in $ millions)
|Q3 2026
|Q3 2025
|YTD 2026
|YTD 2025
|Advisory fees on shareholder matters(1)
|1.3
|0.4
|2.9
|2.1
|Incremental costs relating to the Previous Board and Refreshed Board(2)
|-
|-
|-
|0.1
|Special retention awards, net of jobs credit(3)
|-
|(0.2
|)
|-
|-
|Costs relating to proxy contest and leadership changes and related matters
|1.3
|0.2
|2.9
|2.2
(1) Relates to advisory, legal and other expenses for the proxy contest and related shareholder matters.
(2) The Company incurred nil for both the three and nine months ended September 27, 2026 (2025 - nil and $0.1 million, respectively), of incremental costs relating to the Previous Board and Refreshed Board. The 2025 charge related to the increase in the value of unpaid deferred share units (DSUs).
(3) Stock-based compensation expenses relating to special retention awards, net of jobs credit, were nil for both the three and nine months ended September 27, 2026 (2025 $0.2 million and nil, respectively).
Adjusted net earnings and adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations
Adjusted net earnings from continuing operations are calculated as net earnings from continuing operations before restructuring and acquisition-related costs, impairment (impairment reversal) of intangible assets, net insurance gains, gain on sale and leaseback, costs relating to proxy contest and leadership changes and related matters, bridge facility commitment fees, inventory fair value step-up cost recorded as part of the Hanes business acquisition, net interest incurred on bond issuance previous to Hanes transaction close, gain on debt redemption, net of debt breakage fee and income tax expense or recovery relating to these items. Adjusted net earnings from continuing operations also excludes income taxes related to the re-assessment of the probability of realization of previously recognized or de-recognized deferred income tax assets, income taxes relating to the revaluation of deferred income tax assets and liabilities as a result of statutory income tax rate changes in the countries in which we operate, and income tax recoveries relating to foreign income tax credits on acquisition-related actions. Adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations is calculated as adjusted net earnings from continuing operations divided by the diluted weighted average number of common shares outstanding for the period. The Company uses adjusted net earnings from continuing operations and adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations to measure its net earnings from continuing operations performance from one period to the next, and in making decisions regarding the ongoing operations of its business, without the variation caused by the impacts of the items described above. The Company excludes these items because they affect the comparability of its net earnings and diluted EPS and could potentially distort the analysis of net earnings trends in its business performance. The Company believes adjusted net earnings from continuing operations and adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations are useful to investors because they help identify underlying trends in our business that could otherwise be masked by certain expenses, write-offs, charges, income or recoveries that can vary from period to period. Excluding these items does not imply they are non-recurring. These measures do not have any standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.
|(in $ millions, except per share amounts)
|Q3 2026
|Q3 2025
|YTD 2026
|YTD 2025
|Net earnings from continuing operations
|253.1
|120.2
|288.5
|342.8
|Adjustments for:
|Restructuring and acquisition-related costs
|31.6
|19.2
|182.6
|32.3
|Bridge facility commitment fees
|-
|9.3
|-
|9.3
|Inventory fair value step-up cost recorded as part of the Hanes business acquisition
|9.6
|-
|201.6
|-
|Costs relating to proxy contest and leadership changes and related matters
|1.3
|0.2
|2.9
|2.2
|Income tax recovery relating to the above-noted adjustments
|(10.5
|)
|(0.2
|)
|(72.3
|)
|(2.1
|)
|Adjusted net earnings from continuing operations
|285.1
|148.7
|603.3
|384.5
|Basic EPS from continuing operations
|1.37
|0.81
|1.56
|2.28
|Diluted EPS from continuing operations
|1.37
|0.80
|1.56
|2.27
|Adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations(1)
|1.54
|1.00
|3.26
|2.55
(1) This is a non-GAAP ratio. It is calculated as adjusted net earnings from continuing operations divided by the diluted weighted average number of common shares outstanding.
Adjusted earnings before income taxes, adjusted income tax expense, and adjusted effective income tax rate
Adjusted effective income tax rate is defined as adjusted income tax expense divided by adjusted earnings from continuing operations before income taxes. Adjusted earnings before income taxes excludes discontinued operations, restructuring and acquisition-related costs, impairment (impairment reversal) of intangible assets, net insurance gains, gain on sale and leaseback, costs relating to proxy contest and leadership changes and related matters, bridge facility commitment fees, inventory fair value step-up cost recorded as part of the Hanes business acquisition, net interest incurred on bond issuance previous to Hanes transaction close, and gain on debt redemption, net of breakage fee. Adjusted income tax expense (which excludes discontinued operations) is defined as income tax expense excluding tax rate changes resulting in the revaluation of deferred income tax assets and liabilities, income taxes relating to the re-assessment of the probability of realization of previously recognized or de-recognized deferred income tax assets, income tax expense relating to restructuring charges and other pretax adjustments noted above, and income tax recoveries relating to foreign income tax credits on acquisition-related actions. The Company excludes these adjustments because they affect the comparability of its effective income tax rate. The Company believes the adjusted effective income tax rate provides a clearer understanding of our normalized effective tax rate and financial performance for the current period and for purposes of developing its annual financial budgets. The Company believes that adjusted effective income tax rate is useful to investors in assessing the Company's future effective income tax rate as it identifies certain pre-tax expenses and gains and income tax charges and recoveries which are not expected to recur on a regular basis (in particular, non-recurring costs such as proxy contest and leadership changes and related matters incurred in the Company's Canadian legal entity which do not result in tax recoveries, and tax rate changes resulting in the revaluation of deferred income tax assets and liabilities).
|(in $ millions, or otherwise indicated)
|Q3 2026
|Q3 2025
|YTD 2026
|YTD 2025
|Earnings from continuing operations before income taxes
|292.5
|148.4
|331.1
|415.7
|Adjustments for:
|Restructuring and acquisition-related costs
|31.6
|19.2
|182.6
|32.3
|Bridge facility commitment fees
|-
|9.3
|-
|9.3
|Inventory fair value step-up cost recorded as part of the Hanes business acquisition
|9.6
|-
|201.6
|-
|Costs relating to proxy contest and leadership changes and related matters
|1.3
|0.2
|2.9
|2.2
|Adjusted earnings before income taxes
|335.0
|177.1
|718.2
|459.5
|Income tax expense
|39.4
|28.2
|42.7
|72.9
|Adjustments for:
|Income tax recovery relating to restructuring charges and other adjustments
|10.5
|0.2
|72.3
|2.1
|Adjusted income tax expense
|49.9
|28.4
|115.0
|75.0
|Average effective income tax rate(1)
|13.5
|%
|19.0
|%
|12.9
|%
|17.5
|%
|Adjusted effective income tax rate(2)
|14.9
|%
|16.0
|%
|16.0
|%
|16.3
|%
(1) Average effective income tax rate is calculated as income tax expense divided by earnings before income taxes.
(2) This is a non-GAAP ratio. It is calculated as adjusted income tax expense divided by adjusted earnings before income taxes.
Adjusted gross profit and adjusted gross margin
Adjusted gross profit (which excludes discontinued operations) is calculated as gross profit excluding the impact of a new adjustment incurred as a result of the inventory fair value step-up recorded in the Hanes business acquisition. Adjusted gross profit also excludes the impact of net insurance gains and the impact of the Company's strategic product line initiatives, as applicable. In accordance with IFRS 3 Business Combinations, acquired inventory must be recognized and measured at its acquisition-date fair value. This fair value measurement for work in progress and finished goods inventory (based on estimated selling prices in the ordinary course of business, minus the sum of the costs of completion production of the inventory, selling and a reasonable profit margin for the completion and selling effort) resulted in an increase to Hanes' historical carrying amount of inventory recognized in the purchase price allocation. Such amounts are subsequently recognized as an increase to cost of goods sold in the months following the acquisition as the related inventory is sold. The inventory step-up has been fully expensed as the inventory has completely turned over. As a result, this adjustment is not expected to recur in the future. The adjusted gross margin therefore reflects the cost of sales impact of historical cost of Hanes inventory in its books that has been sold in the current period. The Company believes this adjustment enhances comparability by removing the one-time impact of purchase accounting on gross margin, providing investors with a view of performance on a consistent basis with prior periods as the inventory step-up is not indicative of ongoing operations. Adjusted gross margin is calculated as adjusted gross profit divided by net sales. The Company uses adjusted gross profit and adjusted gross margin to measure its performance from one period to the next, without the variation caused by the impacts of the inventory fair value step-up recorded in connection with the Hanes business acquisition described above. The Company excludes such item because it affects the comparability of its financial results and could potentially distort the analysis of trends in its business performance. The Company also believes adjusted gross profit and adjusted gross margin are useful to management and investors because they help identify underlying trends in our business in how efficiently the Company uses labour and materials for manufacturing goods to our customers that could otherwise be masked by the impact of net insurance gains in prior years. These measures do not have any standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.
|(in $ millions, or otherwise indicated)
|Q3 2026
|Q3 2025
|YTD 2026
|YTD 2025
|Gross profit
|625.0
|306.6
|1,363.1
|817.9
|Adjustments for:
|Inventory fair value step-up cost recorded as part of the Hanes business acquisition
|9.6
|-
|201.6
|-
|Adjusted gross profit
|634.6
|306.6
|1,564.7
|817.9
|Gross margin
|42.6
|%
|33.7
|%
|32.3
|%
|32.2
|%
|Adjusted gross margin(1)
|43.3
|%
|33.7
|%
|37.1
|%
|32.2
|%
(1) This is a non-GAAP ratio. It is calculated as adjusted gross profit divided by net sales.
Adjusted SG&A expenses and adjusted SG&A expenses as a percentage of net sales
Adjusted SG&A expenses (which excludes discontinued operations) are calculated as selling, general and administrative expenses excluding the impact of costs relating to proxy contest and leadership changes and related matters. The Company uses adjusted SG&A expenses and adjusted SG&A expenses as a percentage of net sales (which excludes discontinued operations) to measure its performance from one period to the next, without the variation caused by the impact of the items described above. Excluding these items does not imply they are non-recurring. The Company believes adjusted SG&A expenses and adjusted SG&A expenses as a percentage of net sales are useful to investors because they help identify underlying trends in our business that could otherwise be masked by costs relating to the proxy contest and leadership changes and related matters, which the Company believes are unusual and non-recurring in nature. These measures do not have any standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.
|(in $ millions, or otherwise indicated)
|Q3 2026
|Q3 2025
|YTD 2026
|YTD 2025
|SG&A expenses
|239.7
|95.3
|652.2
|264.3
|Adjustments for:
|Costs relating to proxy contest and leadership changes and related matters
|(1.3
|)
|(0.2
|)
|(2.9
|)
|(2.2
|)
|Adjusted SG&A expenses
|238.4
|95.1
|649.3
|262.1
|SG&A expenses as a percentage of net sales
|16.3
|%
|10.5
|%
|15.5
|%
|10.4
|%
|Adjusted SG&A expenses as a percentage of net sales(1)
|16.3
|%
|10.4
|%
|15.4
|%
|10.3
|%
(1) This is a non-GAAP ratio. It is calculated as adjusted SG&A expenses divided by net sales.
Adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margin
Adjusted operating income (which excludes discontinued operations) is calculated as operating income before restructuring and acquisition-related costs, and excludes impairment (impairment reversal) of intangible assets, net insurance gains, gain on sale and leaseback, costs relating to proxy contest and leadership changes and related matters and inventory fair value step-up cost recorded as part of the Hanes business acquisition. Management uses adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margin to measure its performance at the operating income level as we believe it provides a better indication of our operating performance and facilitates the comparison across reporting periods, without the variation caused by the impacts of the items described above. The Company excludes these items because they affect the comparability of its operating results and could potentially distort the analysis of trends in its operating income and operating margin performance. The Company believes adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margin are useful to investors because they help identify underlying trends in our business in how efficiently the Company generates profit from its primary operations that could otherwise be masked by the impact of the items noted above that can vary from period to period. Excluding these items does not imply they are non-recurring. These measures do not have any standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.
|(in $ millions, or otherwise indicated)
|Q3 2026
|Q3 2025
|YTD 2026
|YTD 2025
|Operating income
|353.7
|192.1
|528.3
|521.2
|Adjustments for:
|Restructuring and acquisition-related costs
|31.6
|19.2
|182.6
|32.3
|Inventory fair value step-up cost recorded as part of the Hanes business acquisition
|9.6
|-
|201.6
|-
|Costs relating to proxy contest and leadership changes and related matters
|1.3
|0.2
|2.9
|2.2
|Adjusted operating income
|396.2
|211.5
|915.4
|555.7
|Operating margin
|24.1
|%
|21.1
|%
|12.5
|%
|20.5
|%
|Adjusted operating margin(1)
|27.0
|%
|23.2
|%
|21.7
|%
|21.9
|%
(1) This is a non-GAAP ratio. It is calculated as adjusted operating income divided by net sales.
Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA (which excludes discontinued operations) is calculated as net earnings from continuing operations before financial expenses net, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization, and excludes the impact of restructuring and acquisition-related costs. Adjusted EBITDA also excludes impairment (impairment reversal) of intangible assets, net insurance gains, gain on sale and leaseback, costs relating to proxy contest and leadership changes and related matters and inventory fair value step-up cost recorded as part of the Hanes business acquisition. Management uses adjusted EBITDA, among other measures, to facilitate a comparison of the profitability of its business on a consistent basis from period-to-period and to provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business. The Company also believes this measure is commonly used by investors and analysts to assess profitability and the cost structure of companies within the industry, as well as measure a Company's ability to service debt and to meet other payment obligations, or as a common valuation measurement. The Company excludes depreciation and amortization expenses, which are non-cash in nature and can vary significantly depending upon accounting methods or non-operating factors. Excluding these items does not imply they are non-recurring. This measure does not have any standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS and is therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.
|(in $ millions, or otherwise indicated)
|Q3 2026
|Q3 2025
|YTD 2026
|YTD 2025
|Net earnings from continuing operations
|253.1
|120.2
|288.5
|342.8
|Restructuring and acquisition-related costs
|31.6
|19.2
|182.6
|32.3
|Inventory fair value step-up cost recorded as part of the Hanes business acquisition
|9.6
|-
|201.6
|-
|Costs relating to proxy contest and leadership changes and related matters
|1.3
|0.2
|2.9
|2.2
|Depreciation and amortization
|56.4
|37.1
|179.0
|105.1
|Financial expenses, net
|61.1
|43.7
|197.2
|105.6
|Income tax expense
|39.4
|28.2
|42.7
|72.9
|Adjusted EBITDA
|452.5
|248.6
|1,094.5
|660.9
Free cash flow
Free cash flow is defined as cash flow from operating activities, less cash flow used in investing activities for continuing and discontinued operations, excluding cash flows relating to business acquisitions/dispositions. The Company considers free cash flow to be an important indicator of the financial strength and liquidity of its business, and it is a key metric used by management in managing capital as it indicates how much cash is available after capital expenditures to repay debt, to pursue business acquisitions, and/or to redistribute to its shareholders. Management believes that free cash flow also provides investors with an important perspective on the cash available to us to service debt, fund acquisitions, and pay dividends. In addition, free cash flow is commonly used by investors and analysts when valuing a business and its underlying assets. This measure does not have any standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS and is therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The net proceeds received from the closing of the sale of HAA on October 26, 2026 are required to be applied to the New Term Loan Facilities in accordance with their terms.
|(in $ millions)
|Q3 2026
|Q3 2025
|YTD 2026
|YTD 2025
|Cash flows from operating activities
|632.7
|223.9
|700.6
|269.9
|Cash flows used in investing activities
|(27.0
|)
|(23.5
|)
|(100.3
|)
|(81.0
|)
|Adjustment for:
|Cash flows related to business dispositions
|-
|-
|21.9
|-
|Free cash flow(1)
|605.7
|200.4
|622.2
|188.9
(1) The cash flows related to discontinued operations have not been segregated. Accordingly, the cash flows provided include the results of continuing and discontinued operations
Total debt and net debt
Total debt is defined as the total bank indebtedness, long-term debt (including any current portion), foreign currency component of derivative financial instruments related to the cross-currency swap's notional amount, and lease obligations (including any current portion and including lease obligations included in liabilities held for sale), and net debt is calculated as total debt net of cash and cash equivalents (including cash and cash equivalents included in assets held for sale). The Company considers total debt and net debt to be important indicators for management and investors to assess the financial position and liquidity of the Company and measure its financial leverage. These measures do not have any standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.
|(in $ millions)
|Sep 27, 2026
|Dec 28, 2025
|Long-term debt (including current portion)
|3,980.8
|4,313.7
|Bank indebtedness
|-
|-
|Foreign currency component of derivative financial instrument on Canadian Senior unsecured notes
|(3.9
|)
|(37.4
|)
|Lease obligations (including current portion)
|309.0
|314.5
|Lease obligations (including current portion) included in liabilities held for sale
|109.4
|121.3
|Total debt
|4,395.3
|4,712.1
|Cash and cash equivalents
|(249.9
|)
|(284.5
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents included in assets held for sale
|(10.0
|)
|(10.5
|)
|Net debt
|4,135.4
|4,417.1
Net debt leverage ratio
The net debt leverage ratio is defined as the ratio of net debt to proforma adjusted EBITDA for the trailing twelve months, all of which are non-GAAP measures. The proforma adjusted EBITDA for the trailing twelve months reflects business acquisitions made during the period, as if they had occurred at the beginning of the trailing twelve month period, including from continuing and discontinued operations. The Company has currently set a net debt leverage ratio target framework of 1.5 to 2.5 times proforma adjusted EBITDA for the trailing twelve months. The net debt leverage ratio serves to evaluate the Company's financial leverage and is used by management in its decisions on the Company's capital structure, including financing strategy (including debt repayments), and business acquisitions and divestitures. The Company believes that certain investors and analysts use the net debt leverage ratio to measure the financial leverage of the Company, including its ability to pay off incurred debt. The Company's net debt leverage ratio differs from the net debt to EBITDA ratio that is a covenant in our loan and note agreements, and therefore the Company believes it is a useful additional measure. This measure does not have any standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS and is therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.
|(in $ millions, or otherwise indicated)
|Sep 27, 2026
|Dec 28, 2025
|Adjusted EBITDA for the trailing twelve months (excluding discontinued operations)
|1,359.6
|926.3
|Adjustment for:
|Business acquisitions(2)
|163.4
|564.8
|Proforma adjusted EBITDA for the trailing twelve months
|1,523.0
|1,491.1
|Long-term debt (including current portion)
|3,980.8
|4,313.7
|Net debt
|4,135.4
|4,417.1
|Net debt leverage ratio(1)
|2.7
|3.0
(1) The Company's total net debt to EBITDA ratio for purposes of its term loans and revolving facility was 2.9x as at September 27, 2026 (3.1x at December 28, 2025).
(2) Includes the adjusted EBITDA of Hanes for the period beginning September 29, 2025 and ending November 30, 2025 (including HAA), and the adjusted EBITDA of the HAA business (which was classified as discontinued operations as at the date of acquisition) for the period beginning on December 1, 2025 and ending on September 27, 2026, excluding the impact of the impairment loss of $153.0 million on the assets held for sale of HAA to write them down to their estimated fair value less costs to sell. The adjusted EBITDA of Hanes and of HAA varies from the definition of the Company's adjusted EBITDA as presented in this MD&A in certain respects. The adjusted EBITDA of Hanes (including HAA) was calculated using EBITDA previously reported by Hanes (excluding adjustments made by HanesBrands to align the presentation in its public filings with the definition used in its then credit agreement), and is adjusted to comply with IFRS and Gildan's accounting policies, and includes on a proforma basis the impact of the purchase price allocation for the acquisition of HanesBrands, including fair value adjustments determined provisionally and the impact of reduced compensation and director fees from post-acquisition severance.
Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements included in this press release constitute“forward-looking statements” and“forward-looking information” within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Canadian securities legislation and regulations and are subject to important risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. These forward-looking statements include, amongst others, information with respect to our objectives and the strategies to achieve these objectives, as well as information with respect to our beliefs, plans, expectations, anticipations, estimates, and intentions, including, without limitation, statements in this press release regarding our full year 2026 guidance (including, as applicable, our expectation with regards to net sales from continuing operations, adjusted operating margin, capital expenditures, adjusted diluted EPS, and free cash flow) under the section“2026 Outlook”, the anticipated benefits of the HanesBrands acquisition and integration process (including the Company's expectations in respect of annual run-rate cost synergies), the expected timing for the production start at a second textile facility within, and expected benefits relating to, the Bangladesh complex (Phase 2), the expected receipt of the balance of the IEEPA tariff refunds (including timing thereof), the Company's belief that the underlying strength and long-term prospects of the business remain strong, the Company's expectations that it will provide an updated long-term outlook at an Investor Day which it intends to hold in the spring of 2027, the NCIB (including in respect of future share purchases thereunder), and the Company's expectation that its leverage may temporarily exceed its target framework, as well as its focus on maintaining an investment-grade credit rating. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of conditional or forward-looking terminology such as“may”,“will”,“expect”,“intend”,“estimate”,“project”,“assume”,“anticipate”,“plan”,“foresee”,“believe”, or“continue”, or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties and are based on several assumptions which give rise to the possibility that actual results or events could differ materially from our expectations. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or events, and we caution you against relying on any of these forward-looking statements.
We refer you to the Company's filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”), as well as the risks described under the“Financial risk management”,“Critical accounting estimates and judgments”, and“Risks and uncertainties” sections of our most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis for a discussion of the various factors that may affect the Company's future results. Material factors and assumptions which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from a conclusion, forecast, or projection in such forward-looking statements, include, but are not limited to, the realization of anticipated benefits and synergies of the HanesBrands acquisition and the timing and quantum thereof and the success of integration plans and the time required to successfully integrate the combined business, as well as those discussed and identified in public filings made by Gildan with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the SEC and in this press release (including, in the case of the Company's fiscal 2026 and third quarter guidance, the estimates and assumptions discussed in the section“2026 Outlook”). These factors may cause Gildan's actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections expressed or implied in this press release.
Forward-looking information is inherently uncertain, and the results or events predicted in such forward-looking information may differ materially from actual results or events. Material factors, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from a conclusion, forecast, or projection in such forward-looking information, include, but are not limited to:
- changes in general economic, financial or geopolitical conditions globally or in one or more of the markets we serve; our ability to implement our growth strategies and plans, including our ability to bring projected capacity expansion online; our ability to successfully integrate acquisitions and realize expected benefits and synergies (including in respect of the acquisition of HanesBrands); the intensity of competitive activity and our ability to compete effectively; our reliance on a small number of significant customers, including our largest distributor; the fact that our customers do not commit to minimum quantity purchases; our ability to anticipate, identify, or react to changes in consumer preferences and trends; our ability to manage production and inventory levels effectively in relation to changes in customer demand; fluctuations and volatility in the prices of raw materials and energy related inputs (including as a result of the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East), from current levels, used to manufacture and transport our products; our reliance on key suppliers and our ability to maintain an uninterrupted supply of raw materials, intermediate materials, and finished goods; the success of our marketing, promotional, and innovation programs; our level of indebtedness and potential consequences thereof on our business and operations; the impact of climate, political, social, and economic risks, natural disasters, epidemics, pandemics and endemics, in the countries in which we operate or sell to, or from which we source production; disruption to manufacturing and distribution activities due to such factors as operational issues, disruptions in transportation logistic functions, labour disruptions, political or social instability, weather-related events, natural disasters, epidemics and pandemics, and other unforeseen adverse events; compliance with applicable trade, competition, taxation, environmental, health and safety, product liability, employment, patent and trademark, corporate and securities, licensing and permits, data privacy, bankruptcy, anti-corruption, and other laws and regulations in the jurisdictions in which we operate; the imposition of trade remedies, compliance with or changes to duties and tariffs, international trade legislation, bilateral and multilateral trade agreements and trade preference programs that the Company is currently relying on in conducting its manufacturing operations or the application of safeguards thereunder; the impact, including broader economic impacts, of the tariffs imposed by the U.S. Administration and of any retaliation measures adopted by other governments, or the imposition of further restrictions or prohibitions on the export or import of goods between countries; elimination of government subsidies and credits that we currently benefit from, and the non-realization of anticipated new subsidies and credits; factors or circumstances that could increase our effective income tax rate, including the outcome of any tax audits or changes to applicable tax laws or treaties; changes to and failure to comply with environmental and health and safety regulations; the impacts of global climate change on our business; changes to and failure to comply with consumer product safety laws and regulations; changes in our relationship with our employees or changes to domestic and foreign employment laws and regulations; our reliance on key management and our ability to attract and/or retain key personnel; negative publicity as a result of actual, alleged, or perceived violations of human rights, labour and environmental laws or international labour standards, or unethical labour or other business practices by the Company or one of its third-party contractors; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; our ability to protect the strength and reputation of our brands; operational problems with our information systems or those of our service providers as a result of system failures, viruses, security and cyber security breaches, disasters, and disruptions due to system upgrades or the integration of systems; an actual or perceived breach of data security; rapid developments in artificial intelligence; changes in accounting policies and estimates; and exposure to risks arising from financial instruments, including credit risk on trade accounts receivables and other financial instruments, liquidity risk, foreign currency risk, and interest rate risk, as well as risks arising from commodity prices.
These factors may cause the Company's actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements do not take into account the effect that transactions or non-recurring or other special items announced or occurring after the statements are made may have on the Company's business. For example, they do not include the effect of business dispositions, acquisitions, other business transactions, asset write-downs, asset impairment losses, or other charges announced or occurring after forward-looking statements are made. The financial impact of such transactions and non-recurring and other special items can be complex and necessarily depends on the facts particular to each of them.
There can be no assurance that the expectations represented by our forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. The purpose of the forward-looking statements is to provide the reader with a description of management's expectations regarding the Company's future financial performance and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Furthermore, unless otherwise stated, the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise unless required by applicable legislation or regulation. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.
About Gildan
Gildan is a leading manufacturer of everyday basic apparel. The Company's product offering includes activewear, underwear, socks, and intimates sold to a broad range of customers, including wholesale distributors, screenprinters, embellishers, retailers or e-commerce platforms, as well as global lifestyle brand companies and directly to consumers. Gildan markets its products in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, under a diversified portfolio of Company-owned brands including Gildan®, Hanes®, Comfort Colors®, American Apparel®, ALLPRO®, GOLDTOE®, Peds®, Bali®, Playtex®, Maidenform®, as well as ChampionTM which is under an exclusive licensing agreement for the printwear channel in the U.S. and Canada and Polo Ralph Lauren® also under a licensing agreement.
Gildan owns and operates vertically integrated, large-scale manufacturing facilities which are primarily located in Central America, the Caribbean, North America, and Asia. Gildan integrates industry-leading labour, environmental, and governance practices into its operations and supply chain under a sustainability program that is aligned with its long-term business strategy. More information about Gildan and its sustainability commitments and initiatives can be found at .
| Investor inquiries:
Jessy Hayem, CFA
Senior Vice-President, Head of Investor Relations and
Global Communications
(514) 744-8511
...
| Media inquiries:
Jonathan Binder
Director, Corporate Communications
(336) 519-6330
...
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