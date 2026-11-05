Delhi: DDA Steps Up Anti-Pollution Measures

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 5 (IANS) To fight the menace of pollution, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is undertaking extensive proactive measures across the national capital under its jurisdiction which include greening of open spaces and roadsides, mechanised cleaning of roads and water sprinkling, an official said on Thursday.

Under the directions of Lieutenant Governor (L-G) T.S. Sandhu, the DDA has also increased enforcement against dust-generating activities and close monitoring of identified areas, the official said in a statement.

The anti-pollution measures of the DDA are being directly supervised by L-G Sandhu, who is also the DDA Chairperson.

As part of its civil measures to control dust and mitigate air pollution, the DDA has undertaken several initiatives across its zones, focusing on road cleaning, dust suppression, enforcement and regular field inspections.

Further to underscore these efforts, the DDA is also, as far as possible, discouraging the booking of its open spaces for events during this crucial period, the statement said.

In Narela, two Mechanised Road Sweeping Machines (MRSMs) have been deployed for cleaning roads having a right of way (ROW) of 20 metres, along with seven water sprinklers for dust suppression.

In the North Zone, one static anti-smog gun has been deployed at Vikas Minar, a high-rise building, while four water sprinklers have been deployed by NMD-2 for road dust mitigation in the Dheerpur area, the statement said.

Regular disposal of air pollution-related complaints received through the DDA 311 App, Green Delhi and SAMEER App is also being undertaken.

Field staff have been instructed to incorporate GRAP Stage II mitigation measures, the statement added.

"The use of green nets is being increased to cover construction materials such as cement, sand and construction and demolition waste. Public awareness and intensive field inspections are also being undertaken to discourage garbage dumping in public spaces and prevent open burning," the statement said.

"Seven dedicated teams have been constituted in the South Zone to check pollution-related activities. Seven water sprinklers and three static anti-smog guns are currently deployed for dust suppression and pollution mitigation," it added.

The process for award of work for deployment of a road sweeping machine is also underway, it said.