Maharashtra Panel Proposes Increasing MPSC Group C Posts To 16,000

Maharashtra Committee Recommends Recruitment Reforms

A high-level committee constituted by the Maharashtra government to reform recruitment examinations has recommended increasing the number of posts for the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) Group-C Services Combined Preliminary Examination 2026 to more than 16,000 and granting a one-time, one-year relaxation in the upper age limit for recruitment examinations.

The committee, constituted through a Government Resolution dated September 4, 2026, to make the recruitment examination process in the state more transparent, secure and reliable, has submitted its interim report to the government after studying demands, suggestions and feedback received during consultations with students and other stakeholders from various parts of the state. The interim report was submitted after the committee decided to prioritise some of the important and urgent issues raised by students.

Key Recommendations for MPSC Exams

Proposed Post Increases and Age Relaxation

Key recommendations of the High-Level Committee include: (1) Increase in the number of posts: Maharashtra Public Service Commission Group-C Services Combined Preliminary Examination 2026 Around 12 lakh candidates have applied for this examination, and advertisements have currently been issued for more than 5,000 posts. Various departments have submitted requirements for more than 11,000 additional posts to the Maharashtra Public Service Commission. The committee has recommended that these additional posts be included through a corrigendum, taking the total number of posts to more than 16,000.

(2) For all recruitment examinations: One-time one-year relaxation in the upper age limit Considering the demands of candidates, the committee has recommended a one-time, special relaxation of one year in the upper age limit. This relaxation will apply to: (A) All advertisements issued after January 1, 2026, where the selection process has not yet commenced; and (B) Advertisements issued up to December 31, 2027. The committee has also recommended that the application process for the Group-C Examination 2026 be reopened once, so that candidates who become eligible because of the additional posts and the age-limit relaxation get an opportunity to apply.

Examination Process Security Measures

The committee has also made several recommendations regarding examinations conducted by the MPSC. It has recommended that no changes be made to the existing examination pattern or syllabus of the Group-C Preliminary Examination. The committee has further suggested that the syllabi for the Main Examination of newly included cadres be announced at the earliest.

As a precautionary measure, it has recommended cancelling the earlier question-paper preparation process and preparing new question papers through a secure process. It has also stressed strict security arrangements for the printing, storage and transportation of question papers and OMR answer sheets. Additionally, the committee has recommended adequate security arrangements at examination centres, including police deployment, CCTV surveillance, signal jammers and trained personnel.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)