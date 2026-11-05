Old Delhi Building Collapse: CM Orders Suspension, Probe Launched

CM Orders Action Following Building Collapse

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday ordered the immediate suspension of the area's Assistant Engineer (AE) and Junior Engineer (JE), along with the filing of an FIR against the contractor, following the collapse of a three-storey under-construction building in Gali Sitara, Sheesh Mahal, near Chawri Bazar Metro Station in Old Delhi's Chandni Chowk area. The tragic incident resulted in the death of two individuals. According to the CMO release,, visiting the site to inspect rescue efforts, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta expressed deep grief over the loss of life, extended condolences to the bereaved families, and directed officials to provide immediate ex-gratia financial assistance and top-tier medical treatment for the injured. Ordering a detailed probe into the incident, she emphasised that strict action under the law will be taken against anyone found guilty, stressing that public safety remains the government's highest priority and appealing to citizens to strictly follow structural safety standards during construction.

Rescue and Emergency Response

Multi-agency teams-including the Delhi Fire Service, Delhi Police, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Central Accident Trauma Services (CATS), and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF)-have been deployed to the site to execute search, evacuation, and clearance operations in coordination.

LG's Directives for Rescue Operations

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu also expressed distress over the tragedy and directed all administrative and emergency agencies to carry out operations on a war footing. "Distressed by the tragic under-construction building collapse in Chawri Bazaar, Old Delhi. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. Directed @DelhiPolice, @DelFireService and @MCD_Delhi along with DDMA, @NDRFHQ to execute intensive search and rescue operations on a war footing and mobilise all necessary resources at the site," the Lieutenant Governor shared in a post on X.

Distressed by the tragic under-construction building collapse in Chawri Bazaar, Old Delhi. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. Directed @DelhiPolice, @DelFireService and @MCD_Delhi along with DDMA, @NDRFHQ to execute intensive search and rescue operations on a war footing and mobilize all necessary resources at the site. Instructed authorities to ensure prompt, quality medical care to the injured and conduct a thorough inquiry to fix strict accountability. - LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) November 5, 2026

LG Sandhu further instructed authorities to guarantee prompt, quality medical care to those injured and to carry out a thorough inquiry to ensure strict accountability. (ANI)

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