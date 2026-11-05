Newborn Girl Found Abandoned On Chennai Road With Umbilical Cord Attached, Former Air Hostess Traced

A newborn girl, her umbilical cord still attached, was found abandoned on a roadside in Neelankarai on Wednesday morning. Police rescued the infant and admitted her to the Government Children's Hospital in Egmore.

Residents on a morning walk along Fourth Main Road in Kapaleeswarar Nagar heard a baby crying from the roadside. When they checked, they found the newborn lying unattended and immediately alerted the Neelankarai police.

A police team reached the spot, rescued the baby and took her to a nearby private hospital, where she was given first aid. The Child Welfare Committee was informed.

The newborn was then shifted to the Government Children's Hospital in Egmore, where she remains under medical observation.

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Neelankarai police are examining CCTV footage from surrounding streets to establish who left the infant at the spot and the circumstances around the abandonment.

According to Polimer News, a woman has been identified following the CCTV investigation. Her name has not been made public, but she is reportedly a former air hostess who left her airline job a few months ago owing to pregnancy.

Police are working to trace her whereabouts.