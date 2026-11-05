Israeli Military Orders Could Complicate Trump's Plan to End US Aid
(MENAFN) Israel's outstanding orders for billions of dollars in American-made military equipment could create obstacles to President Donald Trump's plans to phase out US military assistance to the country, according to a report citing a State Department document submitted to Congress.
The document indicates that Israel would require approximately $10 billion in additional funding beyond 2028 to pay for military equipment orders that remained outstanding as of April 1. This raises questions about how the costs would be covered if Washington ends its financial support.
The disclosure followed Trump's announcement on Tuesday that he intended to end US aid to Israel, a move that could signal a change in decades of American military assistance to its ally.
Washington has already committed to providing nearly $7 billion annually in military assistance over the next two years. Separately, a 10-year agreement signed during former President Barack Obama's administration guarantees Israel $3.3 billion annually through 2028.
The outstanding military orders could be paid for using American military assistance, funds from the Israeli government or a combination of the two, according to the report.
US Representative Joaquin Castro, who requested clarification from the State Department, questioned who would ultimately be responsible for covering the additional $10 billion in equipment costs, even if the existing assistance agreement remains in place until its scheduled expiration.
Figures from the Congressional Research Service cited in the report show that the US provided Israel with approximately $174 billion in military assistance and funding between the country's establishment in 1948 and May 2025.
The document indicates that Israel would require approximately $10 billion in additional funding beyond 2028 to pay for military equipment orders that remained outstanding as of April 1. This raises questions about how the costs would be covered if Washington ends its financial support.
The disclosure followed Trump's announcement on Tuesday that he intended to end US aid to Israel, a move that could signal a change in decades of American military assistance to its ally.
Washington has already committed to providing nearly $7 billion annually in military assistance over the next two years. Separately, a 10-year agreement signed during former President Barack Obama's administration guarantees Israel $3.3 billion annually through 2028.
The outstanding military orders could be paid for using American military assistance, funds from the Israeli government or a combination of the two, according to the report.
US Representative Joaquin Castro, who requested clarification from the State Department, questioned who would ultimately be responsible for covering the additional $10 billion in equipment costs, even if the existing assistance agreement remains in place until its scheduled expiration.
Figures from the Congressional Research Service cited in the report show that the US provided Israel with approximately $174 billion in military assistance and funding between the country's establishment in 1948 and May 2025.
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