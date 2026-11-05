China Expanding Laser Arsenal To Blind And Destroy US Satellites

MENAFN - Asia Times) A recent unclassified US intelligence assessment warns that China is rapidly expanding an arsenal of ground- and space-based directed-energy weapons designed to blind, degrade, or permanently destroy US and allied satellites.

The US Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) notes that China views directed-energy weapons as ideal counterspace tools because their operational effects can be tailored along a spectrum ranging from reversible sensor dazzling to irreversible physical destruction.

The People's Liberation Army (PLA) operates multiple ground-based laser systems with varying power levels that can disrupt or damage optical and imagery satellites in low Earth orbit, blinding sensors such as overhead persistent infrared and weather payloads that the US and its allies rely on to monitor, track, and target military forces.

Looking ahead, US intelligence officials project that China could field space-based directed-energy platforms alongside higher-powered terrestrial systems by the late 2020s, extending its strike envelope to target satellites operating in higher orbits.

Integrated alongside electronic jamming, cyberwarfare and co-orbital systems, China's directed-energy weapons form part of an active defense strategy to degrade an adversary's space architecture and deter intervention during a regional military conflict.

The disclosure comes shortly after US Air Force Secretary Troy Meink revealed that the US has deployed offensive and defensive weapons in orbit. While Meink withheld specific technical details regarding the operational capabilities or exact deployment timelines of these assets, the unprecedented acknowledgment signals a profound acceleration in the militarization of outer space.

Chris O'Meara mentions in an October 2026 Carnegie Endowment for International Peace (CEIP) report that Meink's announcement may have been intended to signal deterrence to major rivals like China and Russia.

O'Meara notes that these assets may be electronic warfare or radio-jamming platforms rather than destructive kinetic weapons, though the disclosure has sparked intense debate and may provoke counter-deployments by China and Russia, accelerating a space arms race.