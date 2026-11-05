Philippines Pushes ASEAN Procurement Reforms To Boost Growth, Investments

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

MANILA, Nov 5 (NNN-PNA) -- Philippine Acting Budget Secretary Kim Robert de Leon on Wednesday underscored the importance of procurement reforms in boosting regional competitiveness, attracting investments and promoting economic growth across Southeast Asia, Philippine News Agency (PNA) reported.

Speaking at a high-level dialogue, De Leon urged members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to streamline procurement procedures, expand business opportunities and strengthen accountability to ensure public spending translates into better services and economic growth.

“We should never have to choose between doing things quickly and doing things correctly. Our people deserve both,” De Leon said.

De Leon proposed three areas for regional cooperation: strengthening digital procurement and open contracting; encouraging greater participation of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs); and expanding capacity-building and technical exchanges among procurement professionals.

He said simplifying procurement requirements, improving access to procurement information and promoting fair competition would allow more businesses, particularly MSMEs, to participate in government projects.

De Leon also stressed that procurement efficiency should be measured not simply by reduced spending but by the quality and impact of government-funded projects.

“For me, efficiency is not simply about spending less. It is about delivering more with the resources entrusted to us,” he said.

Citing the Philippines' procurement reforms, De Leon highlighted Republic Act 12009, or the New Government Procurement Act, signed by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. in 2024.

The law modernises the country's two-decade-old procurement system by promoting value for money, digitalisation, open contracting, public participation and more efficient processes.

De Leon said digital procurement initiatives have generated more than PHP1 billion in savings, potentially freeing up resources for education, healthcare, infrastructure and other essential services.

He also cited the Department of Budget and Management's (DBM) Centralised Open Monitoring Platform for Appropriations and Spending Statistics (COMPASS), which aims to improve public access to information on budget allocations, fund releases and government spending.

The DBM is also exploring the platform's integration with the government's e-Gov application to allow citizens to verify reported project accomplishments and provide feedback, he added.

“We call it COMPASS for a reason. Public funds must have a clear direction, and our citizens deserve to know where those funds are going,” De Leon said.

He also cited the Philippines' recognition at the 2025 Open Government Partnership Global Summit in Spain, where the country received the Asia and the Pacific Regional Award and the Open Contracting Thematic Award.

De Leon said procurement reforms should be measured through shorter processing times, greater competition, savings and improved public service delivery.

“A government contract may end with a signature, but our responsibility begins with delivery,” he said.

The high-level ASEAN dialogue, held in support of the Philippines' 2026 ASEAN Chairship, was organised by the Procurement Service-DBM, with funding from the European Union and technical assistance from the United Nations Development Programme Philippines.

It brought together ASEAN government officials, development partners, business representatives and civil society organisations to discuss ways to make public procurement a driver of investment, competitiveness and inclusive growth.

--NNN-PNA