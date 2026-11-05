Azerbaijani Classic 'Arshin Mal Alan' To Be Screened In Moscow On November 6

By Alimat Aliyeva

The legendary Azerbaijani musical comedy Arshin Mal Alan, filmed in 1945 and based on the operetta of the same name by renowned Azerbaijani composer Uzeyir Hajibeyli, will return to the big screen in Moscow on November 6.

The screening will take place at the iconic Illuzion Cinema as part of the International Week“Peoples of Russia,” which is being held in the Russian capital from November 2 to 8.

Audiences will have the opportunity to watch one of the most celebrated works in Azerbaijani cinema in the cinema's Grand Hall. The film will be screened from a digital copy held in the archival collection of the Russian State Film Fund (Gosfilmofond).

The screening is part of a special archival film programme organized by Gosfilmofond as part of the International Week “Peoples of Russia.”

The programme also features several notable films, including The First Teacher, The Jigit Girl, Nasreddin in Bukhara, The Son of Tajikistan, Queen of the Gypsies and Mimino.

Admission to the screening is free, but advance registration is required through the Illuzion Cinema's official website.