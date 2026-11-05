Saudi Arabia, Syria Strengthen Defence Ties Amid Rising Regional Tensions

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Saudi Arabia and Syria have signed an agreement on cooperation in the field of defence.

The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported that the agreement was signed following talks held in Riyadh on Wednesday between Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman and Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed recent developments in the region and the serious threats that a potential military escalation could pose to regional and international security and stability, the safety of international shipping, the continuity of energy supplies and global economic stability.

Mohammed bin Salman and Ahmed al-Sharaa emphasized that their positions and views largely coincide on regional and international issues of mutual interest, reflecting the depth of coordination and consultations between the two countries.

The leaders stressed the importance of strengthening regional and international efforts to reduce tensions, prevent crises and resolve differences through dialogue and diplomacy.

They also underscored the need to immediately halt all activities threatening maritime navigation and the security of waterways in the Red Sea, the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and the Strait of Hormuz.