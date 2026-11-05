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Polish Media Highlights Azerbaijan's Growing Role In Middle Corridor

Polish Media Highlights Azerbaijan's Growing Role In Middle Corridor


Date: 2026-11-05 06:08:05

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

A Polish news portal has highlighted Azerbaijan's growing role in freight transport between China and Europe, pointing to the increasing importance of the Middle Corridor.

An article titled "More Trains from China Arrive in Azerbaijan as the Middle Corridor Gains Importance", written by Mateusz Gibała, was published on November 3 by PortalMorski, a Gdansk-based news outlet specialising in maritime transport and logistics.

According to the article, Azerbaijan Railways received 416 block trains from China between January and September 2026, a 40% increase compared with the same period last year. Rail transit through Azerbaijan also rose by 15% to 5.7 million tonnes.

The article describes the Port of Baku as a key logistics hub along the Middle Corridor. Container traffic at the port increased by 30% during the reporting period.

It also notes that the modernisation of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway has increased its annual carrying capacity to 5 million tonnes.

Gibała points out that the Middle Corridor provides an alternative route for transporting goods between China and Europe, bypassing Russian territory. On the European side, the route is linked to logistics hubs in Gdansk, Warsaw, Lodz and Slawkow in Poland.

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