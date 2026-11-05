Humanitarian Aid Reportedly Not Reaching Residents In Occupied Oleshky Community Military Administration
Hasanenko said they had also received reports that residents were not receiving the humanitarian aid delivered to Oleshky during the humanitarian mission.
She added that those who had managed to receive the aid reported being given only a minimal food package, which would not be enough to last a person a week.Read also: Lubinets explains movement of Russian military equipment during ceasefire in Oleshky
She emphasized that they had no way of verifying what was happening there at the time.
As Ukrinform previously reported, Ukraine left a substantial amount of humanitarian aid for people who remained in Oleshky, including food, water, medicine, fuel for generators, and specialized equipment for the hospital, which continues to operate in the city.
Photo: Dmytro Lubinets / Facebook
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