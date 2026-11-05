Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Humanitarian Aid Reportedly Not Reaching Residents In Occupied Oleshky Community Military Administration

Humanitarian Aid Reportedly Not Reaching Residents In Occupied Oleshky Community Military Administration


Date: 2026-11-05 06:07:38

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Tetiana Hasanenko, head of the Oleshky City Military Administration, said this in an interview with Ukrinform.

Hasanenko said they had also received reports that residents were not receiving the humanitarian aid delivered to Oleshky during the humanitarian mission.

She added that those who had managed to receive the aid reported being given only a minimal food package, which would not be enough to last a person a week.

Read also: Lubinets explains movement of Russian military equipment during ceasefire in Oleshky

She emphasized that they had no way of verifying what was happening there at the time.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Ukraine left a substantial amount of humanitarian aid for people who remained in Oleshky, including food, water, medicine, fuel for generators, and specialized equipment for the hospital, which continues to operate in the city.

Photo: Dmytro Lubinets / Facebook

MENAFN05112026000193011044ID1111919701


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search