National Service Intake To Rise 50% To 9,000, Second Cohort Draw Set For Sunday

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Momani: National Service Intake to Increase 50%, with Second Cohort Draw Scheduled for Sunday Momani: Expansion from 6,000 to 9,000 Young Men Implements Crown Prince's Directives for Gradual Growth Momani: Expansion Builds on First Cohort's Success and Allows More Young Jordanians to Participate Momani: Electronic Draw Set for Noon Sunday, Nov. 8, at Digital Economy Ministry, to Be Broadcast Live on Jordan Television Momani: Men Born in 2008 to Be Selected Through Neutral Statistical Sampling to Ensure Fairness and Transparency Momani: Conscripts to Be Notified Through SMS, Sanad App and National Service Platform; Failure to Check Status Does Not Exempt Them from Legal Responsibility Mheidat: Armed Forces Ready to Accommodate 9,000 Conscripts Across Three Training Cycles Annually Mheidat: Previous National Service Deferments No Longer Valid Upon Selection; New Applications Available Online Under Legal Conditions Mheidat: Failure to Report for National Service Without Valid Excuse Punishable by Six Months to One Year in Prison Amman, Nov. 5 (Petra) -- Minister of Government Communication and Government Spokesperson Mohammad Momani announced Thursday a 50% increase in the annual intake for the national service program, raising the number of conscripts from 6,000 in the first cohort to 9,000 in the second, with an electronic selection draw scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 8.

Speaking at a press briefing at the Prime Ministry alongside Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF) Military Media Director Brig. Gen. Mohammad Mheidat, Momani said the expansion implements directives issued by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II to gradually increase participation following the program's reactivation in August 2025.

He said the phased expansion was a central element of the Crown Prince's vision from the outset, ensuring the program's continuity, training quality and effectiveness while investing in young Jordanians and strengthening their discipline, responsibility and sense of national belonging.

Momani said the increase builds on the success of the first cohort and the training and organizational experience gained during its implementation.

The second cohort will comprise 9,000 conscripts divided into three training cycles throughout the year, with 3,000 participants in each, according to plans approved by the JAF.

He emphasized that the expansion would allow more young Jordanians to benefit from the program while maintaining training standards and operational efficiency.

Electronic Draw and Notification Procedures Momani announced that the electronic draw for the 55th national service intake, representing the second cohort since the program's reactivation, will take place at noon Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship.

The draw will be broadcast live on Jordan Television to ensure transparency and allow the public to observe the selection process.

Eligible participants are Jordanian males born in 2008 who have reached the age of 18 and meet the applicable legal requirements.

Selection will use a "neutral statistical sampling method," involving computerized random selection based on a scientific methodology designed to ensure fairness, transparency, and equal opportunity while accounting for population distribution across the Kingdom's governorates.

The Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship will conduct the draw in coordination with the JAF and the Civil Status and Passports Department.

Momani said selected conscripts and their families will be notified through text messages, the Sanad government services application and the national service electronic platform, which provides information on selection status, instructions and required procedures.

He stressed that failure to check selection status or follow official notifications does not exempt conscripts from legal responsibility for failing to comply with summonses or other requirements.

Momani urged young men born in 2008 to activate the Sanad application, monitor official text messages and notifications, and visit the national service platform at gov to verify their status and review reporting dates and procedures.

He clarified that the names of selected conscripts will not be published in the media, as military regulations prohibit publishing the names of military personnel.

He said using Sanad and the electronic platform reflects the government's broader digital transformation efforts to simplify procedures and improve access to official information and services.

Momani described national service as more than military training, emphasizing its role in character development, skills acquisition and strengthening discipline and responsibility.

He also praised media coverage of the program's reactivation and urged news outlets to provide accurate information about selection procedures, deferments and exemptions while avoiding unofficial lists and misleading reports.

Armed Forces Ready for Expanded Intake Mheidat confirmed the JAF's readiness to receive the second cohort, saying training, administrative and logistical plans have been developed to accommodate the additional conscripts while maintaining training quality and providing an appropriate environment.

He said preparations build on the experience gained during the first cohort and are intended to ensure the program's continued development.

Addressing deferments and exemptions, Mheidat clarified that previously issued deferments recorded in national service booklets will no longer be valid once an individual is selected for service.

Selected conscripts who qualify for deferment must submit new applications through the national service platform in accordance with the National Service and Reserve Service Law.

Legally recognized grounds for deferment include enrollment in regular school education, attendance at universities operating under an academic-year system, verified residence abroad, and temporary medical conditions determined by specialized military medical committees.

Applications must be submitted electronically with the required supporting documents. No deferments will be granted outside the circumstances specified by law.

Mheidat distinguished between deferment, which is temporary and ends when its underlying circumstances cease, and exemption. Exemptions include men who are the only male child of both parents or either parent, as well as individuals deemed medically unfit by specialized military medical committees.

Travel Restrictions and Legal Penalties Mheidat said selected conscripts are prohibited from traveling during the 45 days preceding the start of their training cycle unless they obtain official authorization from the relevant military authorities. Those wishing to travel during that period must apply for a permit from the Mobilization and People's Army Department at least 72 hours before departure.

He urged conscripts to comply with medical examination, recruitment and reporting schedules and complete all required documentation on time.

He emphasized that being outside Jordan does not exempt an individual from checking selection status, following summons procedures or fulfilling applicable legal obligations.

Mheidat stressed that national service is mandatory under the National Service and Reserve Service Law No. 23 of 1986, as amended.

Conscripts who fail to report for service without a legitimate excuse face imprisonment for six months to one year, depending on the circumstances specified by law. Those who fail to appear before medical examination, registration or verification committees when summoned without a valid excuse face imprisonment for three to six months.

He noted that the national service program lasts only three months, meaning penalties for noncompliance could exceed the duration of service itself.

Training, Allowances and Reserve Service Mheidat explained that the three-month program consists of two main components. The first involves field-based military training, including physical conditioning, military instruction, and essential skills development. The second focuses on education and awareness, promoting citizenship, discipline, and understanding of labor market conditions and requirements.

Conscripts will train at the national service training center under approved military programs and regulations, with medical services and necessary care provided throughout their training.

Participants must remain at the training center during the first four weeks. Afterward, they may leave for 48 hours at the end of each week, subject to applicable leave regulations.

Each conscript will receive a monthly allowance of JD100 during service, while employed participants retain their jobs and students retain their places at educational institutions, subject to applicable legal protections.

Upon completing national service, participants will remain in the reserve for five years or until reaching the age of 45, whichever comes first, in accordance with the law.

Mheidat reaffirmed the JAF's commitment to implementing and developing the program, drawing on experience gained during its first year.

He urged conscripts and their families to monitor the national service platform and Sanad application, comply with official instructions and deadlines, and contact the relevant authorities with questions about selection, deferment or reporting procedures.

//Petra// AJ