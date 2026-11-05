Science4you Launches STEM Toy Subscription Service In The USA With 10+ Experiments Per Kit

MENAFN - GetNews) New subscription service delivers multidisciplinary science and educational activity kits to American families, with options for children ages 4–8 and 8–12.

New York, NY - November 5, 2026 - Science4you, an educational toy company with more than 20 million science kits sold worldwide, has announced the official launch of its STEM subscription box service in the United States. The new direct-to-consumer service delivers hands-on science experiment kits to American households, offering families a recurring way to explore science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM) through educational play.

The Science4you US launch introduces two subscription lines designed for children ages 4–8 and 8–12. Each subscription delivers 2 new educational kits every two months, with an average of more than 10 experiments and activities per box.

Unlike subscription services that concentrate on a single project or subject, Science4you combines multiple disciplines within individual kits. Activities cover topics such as chemistry, physics, geology, technology, cosmetics, and arts and crafts, allowing children to explore different scientific concepts through practical experiments.

The new service enters the US educational subscription market alongside established providers such as KiwiCo and CrunchLabs. Science4you differentiates its offering through its multi-activity format, providing families with several experiments in each delivery rather than concentrating on one primary project.

Each kit includes the materials required for its experiments and access to an online educational manual developed by Science4you's scientific team. The manuals provide step-by-step instructions and explanations of the scientific principles behind each activity.

Families can select an age-appropriate subscription plan through the company's website. The first kit is scheduled to ship within four to seven days of ordering, with free shipping available within the United States.

The kids science kits subscription supports at-home STEM education by encouraging children to practice problem-solving, critical thinking, creativity, and experimentation. The activities also create opportunities for parents and children to participate in educational projects together.

Science4you's expansion into the US direct-to-consumer market follows more than 18 years of developing educational toys for international audiences. Its subscription model provides American families with regular access to hands-on STEAM learning toys without purchasing individual kits separately.

About Science4you

Science4you is an educational toy company specializing in STEM and STEAM learning products for children. With more than 18 years of experience, the company has designed over 10,000 educational toys and reached customers in more than 45 countries. Its product portfolio includes science experiment kits, creative activities, and educational toys developed to combine learning with play. Science4you manufactures its toys in Europe and reports compliance with applicable American and European toy safety standards.