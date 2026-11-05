2026 World Green Trade Conference And Forum On AI And A Sustainable Future Held In Shanghai, China

MENAFN - GetNews)The 2026 World Green Trade Conference and Forum on AI and a Sustainable Future was held in Shanghai from November 2 to 4. Under the theme“AI Empowering Sustainable Development,” the conference was co-hosted by the World Federation of Free Trade Zones (WFFTZ), the China-Europe Association for Technical and Economic Cooperation, and Fondazione Ecosistemi (FE). Representatives from Chinese and international government agencies, international organizations, chambers of commerce and industry associations, free trade zones, multinational corporations, financial institutions, and the technology sector held discussions on green trade rules, low-carbon supply chains, green finance, zero-carbon industrial parks, AI compliance, and the global expansion of Chinese industries. The conference saw the release of the Global Green Free Trade Zone Development Report 2026 and the Global Zero-Carbon Sustainable Park Development Report 2026, the launch of the Global Green Trade Connect (GGTC) AI-powered ecosystem platform, a series of cooperation signings, and the WFFTZ 10th Anniversary Honors Ceremony.

Special Training: Green Compliance for Companies Going Global

On the afternoon of November 2, a special training session on green compliance for companies expanding overseas was held, co-organized by the Carbon Offset Association (COA) and the International Centre for Industrial Transformation (INCIT), and moderated by Qiu Xin, Chief Representative for Italy of WFFTZ and Vice President of the Italy-China Association for Economic and Cultural Exchange. Speakers included Wu Rifeng, Chief Executive of COA; Li Hanyi, Standing Committee Member of COA; and Li Tieliang, Chief Representative for China of INCIT.

Opening Ceremony: Green Trade Moves from“Pledge” to“Mandate,” with AI as a Key Enabler

Zheng Xiaojun, Director-General of WFFTZ, said that green trade is advancing at an accelerating pace, with international rules shifting from voluntary initiatives to binding constraints. The EU's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) has formally entered the collection phase, and global value chains are moving from an efficiency-first model toward resilience, sustainability, and inclusiveness. WFFTZ is committed to serving as a“connector” in three areas-rules dialogue, technology application, and project implementation. As WFFTZ marks its 10th anniversary, it hopes to turn its“circle of friends” into a“network of cooperation.”

Dai Junyang, Vice President of the China-Europe Association for Technical and Economic Cooperation, said that green development is the defining feature of high-quality development, and that artificial intelligence is a key driver of the new round of technological revolution and industrial transformation. He called for making green a common language of the world economy, intelligence a shared public good, and cooperation a joint action.

Chong Quan, former Deputy International Trade Negotiation Representative of China's Ministry of Commerce, noted that the regulatory environment for green trade is shifting from initiative-driven to constraint-driven at a pace faster than many had anticipated. The EU CBAM has entered substantive collection, and carbon data has become a“passport” for market access. The value of AI, he said, lies in turning the data capabilities required for compliance into scalable and affordable infrastructure.

Ahmed Mostafa Fahmy, Director of the League of Arab States Representative Office in China, said in a video address that Arab-China cooperation is expanding from the exchange of goods into a comprehensive strategic partnership covering renewable energy, artificial intelligence, and the digital economy. He expressed the hope that multilateral dialogue would build international consensus on green trade and AI governance.

Zhang Cangang, Party Secretary and Director of the World Expo Administration of the China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone, delivered a keynote presentation: the Expo area has become a cluster for the headquarters economy, international trade, fintech, and international organizations. Green space accounts for 37 percent of the area, more than 60 percent of its buildings are three-star green buildings, and over 30 projects have obtained LEED and other international certifications. The area is building a green energy demonstration port and cultivating green, high-end services, and welcomes more enterprises and international institutions to pursue common development.

Jiang Xipei, Chairman of the Board of Far East Holding Group, said that green transformation is a systematic upgrade spanning the entire chain from raw-material R&D and manufacturing to supply chain management and recycling. Centered on its core businesses of smart grids, energy storage, and computing power, Far East is advancing green factory construction and has built an energy-and-carbon management platform. Through a full life-cycle carbon footprint traceability system, the group aligns with international green rules. He proposed deepening collaborative innovation in digital and green technologies and promoting the alignment of green standards and certification rules.

Sun Xiangyang, think tank expert of WFFTZ, former Deputy Director-General of Hangzhou Customs, and President of the Hangzhou Customs Society, explained that the World Customs Organization is advancing the implementation of green conventions through tools such as Harmonized System (HS) codes, trade facilitation, and capacity building, and is promoting the green refinement of HS code classifications. Going forward, greater use of technologies such as AI would enable customs authorities to play a bigger role in the cross-border supervision of green trade.

Wang Ke, Standing Committee Member of the Party Committee and Deputy General Manager of China Digital Logistics Information Co., Ltd., introduced the company's focus on a national big data platform for logistics, breaking down data barriers across road, sea, rail, and air transport and launching a trusted data space for the logistics industry together with carbon management products for foreign trade entities. Taking intelligent customs declaration as an example, AI agents have cut per-shipment documentation time from one hour to one minute, at roughly one-fifth of the previous cost.

Fabio Iraldo, EU expert on green products and the circular economy and Director of the Green Economy Observatory at Bocconi University, said via video that circular economy innovation can create advantages in cost optimization, brand reputation, and market competition. The market for green products is expected to reach approximately USD 800 billion by 2035. Companies, he said, should convert sustainability performance into market competitiveness rather than passively reacting to compliance requirements.

Wei Fei, Chairman of Sichuan Xingong Green Hydrogen Technology Co., Ltd., said that mining and railways are energy-intensive, high-emission basic industries. The company promotes the deployment of electric mining trucks and electric heavy-duty trucks in mining scenarios, builds clean microgrids for energy-intensive industries, and explores technologies such as mobile energy storage and charging, hydrogen energy, AI large models, and unmanned operations, providing green solutions for heavy-duty, high-emission mining enterprises worldwide.

Report Releases and Platform Launch: From Rule Research to Practical Tools

Zhao Xiaolei, Director of the Institute of Free Trade Zones at the Shanghai University of Finance and Economics, released the Global Green Free Trade Zone Development Report 2026. The report summarizes the green evolution of free trade zones worldwide in three stages-1.0 environmental compliance, 2.0 green operations, and 3.0 green competitiveness-builds for the first time a Global FTZ Green Competitiveness Index (GFCI), and proposes five major trends, five major risks, and four action initiatives.

Giorgio Gallotti, Chief Strategy Officer for Sustainable Business Development at Fondazione Ecosistemi (FE), released the Global Zero-Carbon Sustainable Park Development Report 2026.

Tian Ye, Deputy Secretary-General of WFFTZ and Chief Representative for China, launched the Global Green Trade Connect (GGTC) AI-powered ecosystem platform. Built on an architecture of“one AI foundation, six major modules, and N categories of ecosystem partners,” the platform covers information alerts, compliance training, AI diagnostics, intelligent declaration, and certification fast-tracking. It is expected to reduce compliance costs by more than 50 percent and compress hours of manual processing per shipment to minutes. The conference also held the GGTC launch ceremony and completed cooperation signings, including the IAGCS International Alliance for Green Competitiveness and Sustainability program.

Keynote Speeches and High-Level Dialogue: Aligning Rules, Industries, and Markets in Global Green Trade

The morning high-level dialogue was themed“Global Green Trade: Synergy among Rules, Industries, and Markets.”

Wang Haoren, Vice Chairman of WFFTZ and founder of the Qatar Belt and Road Group, said that free trade zones can promote certification alignment within their frameworks but cannot replace compliance requirements such as CBAM. Pilot programs should begin with mature categories such as photovoltaic modules and energy storage before extending to emerging technologies like green hydrogen.

Liu Ming, Vice President of the China Association of Trade in Services and Chairman of the Asia-Pacific (Sanya) Digital and Intelligent Supply Chain Center, introduced the association's efforts to advance cross-border e-commerce, green trade, and trusted trade platforms, as well as the development of an Asia-Pacific digital and intelligent supply chain center in Sanya.

Wang Fang, Deputy General Manager of State Grid Yingda Carbon Asset Management (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., said that Chinese companies are moving from adapting to rules toward participating in rule-making, and that State Grid is supporting the development of a national refined electricity-carbon factor database.

Pan Liang, Chief Sustainability Expert of BYD, said that BYD pursues a“two-legged” approach combining international and domestic standards, and has developed the“ID Carbon Chain” carbon management platform. The biggest cost at present lies in penetrating supply chains for carbon data management, and the problems of fragmented standards and duplicate certification must be resolved.

Michele Chiaravalli, Asia-Pacific Manager of Fondazione Ecosistemi (FE), said that the biggest CBAM challenge for Chinese companies is data credibility and verification. Companies should assess their carbon impacts as early as possible and obtain third-party verification and certification.

Sub-Forum 1: Intelligent Equipment and Green Technology – Chinese Solutions Leading the World

Yuan Feng, Deputy Director of the Innovation Research Institute under the Design and Research General Institute of Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries (ZPMC), introduced ZPMC's“12366” green and low-carbon transformation framework, under which the company has built six systems covering product carbon footprint management, product carbon labeling and certification, and digital energy-and-carbon management applications. ZPMC is the first in the global port machinery industry to complete full carbon footprint accounting for its three mainstream products-rubber-tyred gantry cranes, quay cranes, and rail-mounted gantry cranes-and is advancing decarbonization across the full life cycle through green supply chains, rooftop photovoltaics, and digital energy-carbon platforms.

Qian Yonghai, Deputy Director of the Digital Intelligence Research Institute of ZPMC, explained that under its“1146” Digital ZPMC strategy, the company is advancing intelligent manufacturing, improving efficiency through end-to-end digitalization across marketing, design, supply chain, and production, and exploring the concept of“bringing AI into factories and workshops” in scenarios such as AI welding and AI vision-based painting-driving the transformation of traditional heavy equipment manufacturing into data-driven smart enterprises.

Wu Rifeng, Chief Executive of the Carbon Offset Association (COA), said that Hong Kong is playing its role as a“super connector” and building a hub for carbon data and carbon finance. AI can improve the efficiency of carbon audits, but judging data authenticity still relies on professional talent. The association is conducting carbon audit talent training and leveraging Hong Kong's strength as a financial center to connect mainland Chinese enterprises with the EU and other international markets.

Jin Xingqian, General Manager of Shanghai Kangheng Environment Co., Ltd., said that solid waste treatment accounts for about 0.3 percent of global GDP but 3.2 percent of greenhouse gas emissions. With waste incineration as its core facility, Kangheng Environment builds low-carbon“venous industry” parks and further reduces emissions through AI, carbon capture, and combustion optimization, driving the solid waste industry's transformation from“urban cleaner” to“urban industrial chain operator.”

Yue Meiqi, Director of the Synthetic Biology Research Center at Beijing Shougang LanzaTech Co., Ltd., introduced the company's use of industrial off-gases containing carbon monoxide and carbon dioxide, converted through synthetic biology into bioethanol and microbial protein. Its second-generation technology directly consumes 0.5 tonnes of carbon dioxide for every tonne of ethanol produced, with a carbon fixation rate of 93.5 percent. The products have entered downstream applications including fuel ethanol, sustainable aviation fuel, and daily chemicals, and the company has received the first new feed ingredient certificate issued by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.

A roundtable dialogue focused on“China's Path for Smart Green Technology Going Global and Building Global Trust.”

Zhang Min, Overseas General Manager of Unitree Robotics, said that companies going global should adhere to full-stack in-house R&D, build an intellectual property system, and complete localized certification and compliance.

Li Tieliang, Chief Representative for China of the International Centre for Industrial Transformation (INCIT), said that international system certifications such as the“Lighthouse Factory” designation can serve as global passports for companies expanding overseas, reducing trust costs.

Wang Jing, Senior Manager of Public Affairs at Geely Farizon Group, introduced that methanol-electric technology has completed scaled validation in the commercial vehicle sector, but overseas markets still present bottlenecks in technical standards and the classification of methanol.

Dou Jianfeng, Deputy General Manager of Jiangsu Ruidefeng Precision Technology Co., Ltd., said that companies should engage professional institutions for upfront planning before going global, in order to avoid high rectification costs later.

Sub-Forum 2: China-Italy Dialogue on Green Procurement and Green Finance

The sub-forum was moderated by Qiu Xin, Chief Representative for Italy of WFFTZ and Vice President of the Italy-China Association for Economic and Cultural Exchange.

Qiu Xin said that green procurement thresholds have shifted from a“bonus item” to an“entry requirement.” Chinese companies do not lack green intent-what they lack is the ability to prove they are“green and credible.”

Lin Shijun, Co-founder of Planex, said that overseas customers increasingly demand information on product carbon footprints and supply chain emissions, and that trusted carbon data should be applied to green finance.

Giorgio Gallotti, representative of Fondazione Ecosistemi (FE), said that companies' biggest difficulty is proving the environmental performance of their products with reliable, verifiable data. They should move from data pilots toward the mutual recognition of certificates.

Li Hanyi, Standing Committee Member of the Carbon Offset Association (COA), said that Hong Kong can serve as a carbon data and carbon finance hub, helping mainland enterprises reach international markets via Hong Kong.

Wang Liting, Head of ESG Business Development for SGS China, said that companies should organize their bills of materials (BOM) and build data systems as early as possible to obtain third-party-verified measured values.

Yani Wolf, Co-founder of Acurion Hub, introduced the company's platform, which connects financial, procurement, and compliance records into controlled workflows, helping manufacturers and buyers share verified evidence.

Sub-Forum 3: Free Trade Zones (Ports) Expanding Autonomous Opening-Up and Green Development

The sub-forum was moderated by Zhang Xiangjian, Executive Director of the Institute of Free Trade Zones at the Shanghai University of Finance and Economics.

Jin Yuying, Vice Chairperson of the Shanghai Federation of Social Science Associations and Vice President of the Shanghai University of Finance and Economics, said that green trade rules, carbon tariffs, and green supply chains are becoming key concerns of national economic and trade policy. Free trade zones and free trade ports should expand autonomous opening-up, deepen institutional opening-up, and explore practical pathways for green development.

Gao Rongkun, Member of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), Standing Committee Member of the Shanghai CPPCC, former Director-General of Shanghai Customs, and Director of the China Free Trade Strategy Research Institute at East China Normal University, said that the exploration of the Shanghai Free Trade Zone has witnessed“three leaps” in China's opening-up-from bonded zones to pilot free trade zones, and on to the Lingang New Area and the Hainan Free Trade Port-representing in essence an extension from border measures to behind-the-border measures.

Sub-Forum 4: Green Going-Global Compliance and New Growth Models – Upgrading from“Product Exports” to Integrated Exports of Technology, Solutions, and Ecosystems

Shen Yuehao, President of Guogangtong (Beijing) Technology Group and Asia-Pacific Digital and Intelligent Supply Chain Center (Hainan) Co., Ltd., introduced that the center, based in the Hainan Free Trade Port, addresses enterprises' three major pain points-reducing costs, improving efficiency, and winning orders-by building a global product selection center, a comprehensive service platform, and AI bidding agents, helping small and medium-sized enterprises expand overseas and enter China.

Ma Hongxia, Chief Representative of the U.S. State of Illinois China Office, said in the subsequent roundtable dialogue that U.S. states differ widely in policy, taxation, and law, and that companies should do thorough homework and front-load compliance before going global.

Gong Peng, Council Member of WFFTZ and Vice President and Head of Greater China of the Brazil-China International Chamber of Development, said that the Brazilian market is growing rapidly, but companies must shift from selling products to a mindset of localized operations. Experience cannot simply be replicated from one country to another-each country requires its own strategy.

Zuo Renjun, Vice President of Transn IOL Technology Co., Ltd., said that language AI is a critical link for compliant communication and trust building. Going global cannot rely on online channels alone-companies must be physically present in target markets and conduct country-specific research.

WFFTZ 10th Anniversary and Awards: Honoring Action in Green Trade

The WFFTZ 10th Anniversary Honors Ceremony was held alongside the conference. In a special address, Director-General Zheng Xiaojun recalled that WFFTZ was co-initiated in 2016 by the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), the Commonwealth Free Trade Commission, the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), and the International Trade Centre (ITC), and has since grown into a collaborative network spanning five continents and connecting free trade zones and enterprises worldwide. Over the next decade, he said, WFFTZ will build long-term mechanisms and promote two-way investment and mutually beneficial cooperation, enabling more partners to grow from“participants” into“co-builders.”

The 2026 WFFTZ Global Awards comprise the Global Green Award, the Global Innovation Award, the Global Green Supply Chain Model Award, the Global Sustainable Development Model Award, the Global Award for Outstanding Contribution to Sustainable Development, and industry awards.

Zheng Xiaojun presented the WFFTZ Global Green Award to Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. (ZPMC), in recognition of its systematic green equipment strategy, which provides a proven Chinese solution for the low-carbon transformation of ports worldwide.

Vice Chairman Wang Haoren presented WFFTZ Global Green Awards to Shanghai Kangheng Environment, Sichuan Xingong Green Hydrogen, Beijing Shougang LanzaTech, and other enterprises.

Li Hanyi, Standing Committee Member of the Carbon Offset Association (COA), released the White Paper on the World Green Brand 500 Evaluation. The evaluation system adopts a four-tier indicator framework with weighted scoring on a 100-point scale; the two dimensions of low-carbon development and green trade and supply chain management carry a combined weight of 65 percent.

Giorgio Gallotti presented the 2026 World Green Brand 500 trophies to BYD, Far East Holding Group, REPT Battero Energy, Sichuan Xingong Green Hydrogen, Jiangsu Ruidefeng, Qian'an Jiujiang Wire, Hema (China), Anhui Tianshun Environmental Protection, Wetown Electric, and other enterprises.

The conference also released the 2026 Global Zero-Carbon Sustainable Park Benchmark List, which includes Germany's EUREF Campus Berlin, the Port of Antwerp-Bruges in Belgium, the World Expo Area of the China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone, and the Jebel Ali Free Zone in the United Arab Emirates-demonstrating that net-zero parks are becoming green trade infrastructure and institutional vehicles for the coordinated transformation of cities and industries.

Site Visit and Closing: From the Venue to the Industrial Frontline

On the morning of November 4, delegates visited State Grid Yingda Group for a field tour, exchanging views on carbon asset management, power-sector carbon emissions accounting, green electricity and green certificates, carbon data platforms, and green finance, and gaining deeper insight into how the energy and power industry supports green trade and China's“dual carbon” goals.

About Us

The 2026 World Green Trade Conference and Forum on AI and a Sustainable Future is committed to building a platform for global policy dialogue on green trade, mutual recognition of compliance, and international cooperation.