MENAFN - GetNews) Dr. Eleanor Adams, Clinical Director of Neurological Services at Buffalo Lakes Medical Center, lays out the questions she tells patients and families to ask before agreeing to a test, a medication, or a referral.

NEW YORK, New York, US - November 5, 2026 - Patients facing a neurological diagnosis often focus on getting an answer fast. Dr. Adams says the better habit is slowing down enough to ask the right question first.

"A diagnosis can feel urgent, and sometimes it is," Dr. Adams says. "But most neurological decisions have a little more room than people think. Taking ten extra minutes to ask the right question almost never costs you anything, and it often changes the plan."

Her view comes from years of treating stroke, epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease, multiple sclerosis, and migraine at Buffalo Lakes Medical Center. Across all of those conditions, she says the pattern of confusion looks the same: patients agree to the next step without understanding what it is for.

Before Starting a New Medication

Neurological medications often take weeks to show an effect, and many carry side effects that overlap with the symptoms they treat. Dr. Adams says this makes the starting conversation especially important.

She tells patients to ask what the medication is meant to change, and how they will know if it is working. "If nobody can tell you what improvement should look like in four weeks, that is worth asking about again," she says. "A vague goal makes it hard to know when to adjust the dose, switch drugs, or stop."

She also asks patients to find out what symptoms mean they should call sooner than their next appointment. With conditions like epilepsy and Parkinson's disease, she says, waiting out a bad reaction can cost more time than a phone call would.

Before Agreeing to a Procedure or Scan

Imaging and diagnostic testing, including MRI, CT angiography, and EEG, are central to how Dr. Adams and her colleagues diagnose neurological conditions. But she says a scan is only useful if the patient understands what it is ruling in or out.

"Ask what result would change the treatment plan, and what result would not," Dr. Adams says. "If the answer is the plan stays the same either way, it is fair to ask why the test is needed right now."

She also encourages patients to ask how soon results will be available and who will walk them through what the results mean. Her experience with stroke care has shown her how much a delay in explanation can add to a family's stress, even when the medical picture is not urgent.

Before Choosing a Specialist or Second Opinion

Western New York has a limited number of specialists in some areas of neurology, and patients sometimes feel they have to take whoever has an open slot. Dr. Adams says it is still worth asking a few questions before committing to ongoing care with a new provider.

She suggests asking how often the specialist treats the specific condition in question, since neurology covers conditions that range from common migraines to rarer neurodegenerative diseases. She also tells patients to ask how test results and records will move between their primary doctor and the specialist, so nothing gets lost between visits.

"Coordination between providers is not automatic," Dr. Adams says. "Asking about it early saves a lot of frustration later, especially for people managing more than one condition."

Before a Discharge or Rehabilitation Decision

Decisions made at hospital discharge, particularly after a stroke, shape recovery for months afterward. Dr. Adams says families are often asked to choose a rehabilitation setting quickly, without a clear sense of what each option provides.

She recommends asking what specific therapies, such as physical, occupational, or speech therapy, the patient will receive and how often. She also tells families to ask what signs would mean the recovery plan needs to change, and who to call if those signs appear at home.

"Recovery from a neurological event is rarely a straight line," she says. "Knowing what to watch for, and who to call, matters as much as the therapy schedule itself."

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About Eleanor Adams

Eleanor Adams, MD, is an attending neurologist and Clinical Director of Neurological Services at Buffalo Lakes Medical Center in Buffalo, New York. She specializes in vascular neurology and stroke medicine, with clinical experience in epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease, multiple sclerosis, and migraine. Dr. Adams completed her neurology residency at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center and a vascular neurology fellowship at Cleveland Clinic before returning to practice in Western New York.

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